Rules To Play The Sell-Off - Cramer's Mad Money (5/18/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, May 18.

On day two of a sell-off, investors look for comfort stocks. "Day two brings out an entirely new kind of buyer, not a guy hunting for yield but someone going on the offense looking for growth, growth that won't be impeded even if Washington's now clearly a millstone around the economy's neck," said Cramer.

The buyers understand that when the bond market signals a slowdown, they needs better stocks than industrials or financials or bond market equivalents to drive their gains. "They don't care what reasons are causing the market to go down, they're simply making a judgment that whatever the heck it is, their companies aren't involved in it, won't be impacted by it," said Cramer.

The buyers buy stocks of companies that have nothing to do with Washington or President Trump. They buy high growth FAANG stocks. "Of course, the growth guys don't just limit themselves to FAANG and friends. They seize on biotechs that have any sort of potential good news ahead, chiefly, today, Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), which you know we like, had some good data from an anti-cancer drug used in conjunction with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda," he added.

On day three, buyers of industrials and consumer goods will emerge. "Turns out there were plenty of buyers waiting for that political selloff to happen. We didn't know about them, and while they were contained to certain sectors, their day two buying after a sharply lower opening this morning told you that the growth hounds are back and they're more vociferous than ever," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce reported an earnings beat and their stock is up 28% for the year. Cramer interviewed CEO Marc Benioff to know more about the quarter.

Benioff pointed out to the chart from an independent firm IDC showing that Salesforce is taking business from competitors. "Take a look at those numbers. Look at our market share line, Jim, against SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). They're flat to down. We're up exponentially. There's no comparison," said Benioff.

He adds that the Demandware acquisition which is now known as Salesforce Commerce Cloud, exceeded expectations in Q1 in helping retailers find their footing in the cloud. "Every major retailer in the world is going through a huge transformation from being primarily kind of brick-and-mortar based to going online. And, in some cases, just as you mentioned, they're doing both. They're linking their retail, physical presence, with online. That is really powerful. And we're doing all that through the Salesforce Commerce Cloud," he said.

"Quip had an incredible deal at 21st Century Fox this quarter where they're replacing Microsoft Office with 20,000 users using Quip. That is an incredible story," said Benioff. The company had better than expected results due to partnership with Amazon, Visa (NYSE:V) and IBM (NYSE:IBM). "We're just seeing an amazing set of situations for Salesforce and customer wins, foreign exchange going our way. And also you see it's really the culmination of many great quarters coming together to produce amazing numbers for this quarter," added Benioff.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) vs. Amazon

For a long time, everyone thought that Amazon cannot be challenged. However, Wal-Mart is giving Amazon a run for its money according to Cramer. "You might think this comparison sounds crazy, even after the excellent quarter Wal-Mart just reported on Thursday, but when you take a step back, it's pretty clear that these two companies have a lot more in common than you might expect," said Cramer.

Before Amazon, Wal-Mart destroyed many retailers due to its scale. "Wal-Mart was the great destroyer of retail, the great disruptor, laying waste to mom and pop stores all over the country by offering more products and undercutting them on price," said Cramer. Amazon is using a similar strategy to use its scale to sell goods online. Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon has set a goal for his company to become a major player in online retail. The company has money on its balance sheet to spend for growth in online retail.

"As long as he's got the backing of the family, he can afford to take some short-term hits in order to grow the company's e-commerce presence. That's a real rarity in this game. At most publicly traded companies, the shareholders tend to rebel when management starts promising near-term pain. And you better believe that declaring war on Amazon is painful," said Cramer. He believes that Wal-Mart is giving Amazon a run for its money as their online sales business grew 63% in the recent quarter.

The company closed 269 under-performing stores in 2015 and announced spending $900M for online retail and $1.1B in 2016. They acquired one of the world's fastest growing online retailers Jet.com for $3.3B. "The idea behind Jet is that they can offer customers tremendous bargains by giving you extra discounts if you order merchandise from the same distribution centers. Plus, the deal gave Wal-Mart access to a new cohort of wealthy, young, urban shoppers who might not otherwise be Wal-Mart shoppers," said Cramer.

Wal-Mart has an edge of Amazon when it comes to perishables. "Wal-Mart's grocery business is going strong, and once they get you in the door to buy that food, you might make impulse purchases — or if you know you're going there, you can order stuff online, then pick it up in the store to save on shipping. Fresh food is Amazon's Achilles heel, people," said Cramer.

"Can Wal-Mart beat Amazon? Doubtful. But who says they need to? They just need to go toe-to-toe with Amazon and make money doing it, wipe out everybody else in bricks-and-mortar, and that's entirely likely from what I've seen from this amazing quarter," added Cramer. It is trading at 17 times next year's earnings.

"Here's the bottom line: if you like owning high-flying fast growing tech stocks, Amazon's great. OK? It's for you. However, if you want more of a value play, I think Wal-Mart has done an incredible job of expanding online. They're not going to take the lead in e-commerce anytime soon, but for the first time in ages, this business is actually a two-horse race," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

The stock of U.S Concrete is up 40% since the election. Their recent earnings beat was huge. Cramer interviewed President and CEO Bill Sandbrook to know what lies ahead for the company.

Sandbrook said that the company's business is strong and they do not need Trump's infrastructure plan to grow. There was lot of spending in the late Obama era and the states are picking up the rest of the slack. "We're not relying on the Trump infrastructure bill. Those first-quarter results were driven by things done in the Obama administration, the tail-end of his administration, the passing of the FAST Act, which is additional infrastructure spend," he said.

The infrastructure bill would give a boost to the business, but other factors are central to U.S Concrete's performance. "Only 18% of our business is infrastructure. The rest depends on a growing, healthy economy. And when you're in Dallas and you're in New York and you're in San Francisco and you travel a lot, you know how busy those cities are," said Sandbrook.

They are working on some of the largest construction jobs in the country including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Workday (NYSE:WDAY). In New York, they are working on improvements at LaGuardia airport, which require lot of concrete. Sandbrook said the company has many skills needed for bridges and other similar projects that other companies do not possess.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Kellogg (NYSE:K): It has a good yield. It should be an important part of a diversified portfolio.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB): It is almost back to when oil was $25. Cramer's trust is buying the stock as they think it's mispriced.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV): It's an in expensive stocks. Cramer's trust is buying the stock and so is Warren Buffett.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX): It's growth was not sustainable and the company got ahead of itself. Apparel business is tough.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.