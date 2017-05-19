Offshore Drillers - Are We About To Experience An Oil Rally Again?

I expect that the next meeting on May 25, will produce the same effect with oil prices reaching $58+.

I see a good trading opportunity arising and I believe that a trend similar to what we experienced in December 2016 - January 2017 may repeat itself.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, is often called a “cartel” that try to influence the price of oil for the benefit of its 13 members.

A file photo of Saudi Arabia's oil minister Khalid Al-Falih. Photo: Reuters

Investment Thesis:

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC is often called a "cartel" that try to influence the price of oil for the benefit of its 13 members. The potential for OPEC to control the supply/demand balance is significant, albeit less important now with the US shale phenomenon.

OPEC controls more than 80% of the world's proven crude oil reserves, with roughly 65% in the Middle East. These reserves account for more than 1.2 trillion barrels of crude oil. Moreover, member countries produce more than 33 million barrels of crude oil a day, nearly 40% of global supply.

Among the 8 largest oil reserves in the world, OPEC controls 38.4%.

As we can see above, a large part of the 2PCX is about "yet undiscovered fields", and this is the problem. Undiscovered means investment, a lot of it. To find new discoveries the oil majors must invest in exploration CapEx and it has not been the case at all. How can we expect to get the

Note: A huge uncertainty is about the reserves indicated by Saudi Arabia.

Saudi government increased its oil reserves estimates, from 170 billion barrels in 1987 to 260 billion barrels in 1989, totally out of the blue and without explanation. Since then, Saudi Arabia has not changed its oil reserves -- for more than 25 years -- which stand at 210-260 billion barrels raising serious doubt about the true value of the reserves (the real numbers are closely guarded state secret).

Investors have seen oil prices trading consistently above the $50 per barrel since OPEC and non OPEC decided to cut production by nearly 1.8 MBOPD last November.

Unfortunately, oil prices have not been able to break through the major resistance at $60 per barrel and have resolved to keep up a fragile status quo, trading in a tight range between $55 to $58 a barrel up until mid-March this year.

Then, oil prices tumbled in March when the US crude inventories sparked a bearish sentiment based on fears that the global glut is here to stay, despite OPEC and non OPEC supply cut. However, when we learned that OPEC and Non OPEC compliance was high in April, oil price went back to $56+ again.

I see no reason this cat and mouse game cannot continue unabated, with the precise regularity of a Swiss watch, for years to come. The struggle between US Shale and OPEC is here to stay...

When we look at the Brent price 1-year chart we see clearly this frequency forming a bullish shape called an ascending triangle pattern with a trend line resistance at $57.

We can see how OPEC influenced the price of oil since August 2016.

We can see a jump of about 14% almost immediately after the two last OPEC meetings and I expect that the next meeting on May 25, will produce the same effect with oil prices reaching $58+.

We know already that most of the OPEC and non OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia Russia and even Iran have indicated that the production cut will continue well until 2018.

Taking these issues while assessing the global oil market, a growing list of lights are on green/orange indicating a possible price rally. It is just a question of time (most probably just before 25th of May) that the first sprouts of a price recovery will show. Trump's statements and actions could be the final push to see oil reach $60.

Of course, future is promised to no man but often history repeats itself and I am optimistic it will again in June.

What can we conclude about the offshore drillers through this oil price analysis?

Let's look at Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Noble (NYSE:NE), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) and Rowan (NYSE:RDC).

It is clear that the offshore drillers have moved up sharply in correlation with the oil prices rally, especially after the last OPEC meeting in 30/11/2016. Below, we can see clearly that the rally was general even including the troubled Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL).

Conclusion:

I see a good trading opportunity arising and I believe that a trend similar to what we experienced in December 2016 - January 2017 may well repeat itself the next few weeks. Of course, it is my opinion only and many things could still go wrong and derail this theory (Iraq and Libya increasing production for one).

OPEC and non OPEC have really no choice and will have to act together to support the price of oil, by continuing to cut production to allow a balanced oil market in 2018.

Commenting on the upcoming meeting in Vienna, Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics LLC in Austin, Texas, told Bloomberg: "Not many people will want to be bearish as the meeting approached. There's sure to be a decision that will be designed to boost prices." Within OPEC, so far Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Venezuela, and Algeria have said they would support some kind of extension, or would support a rollover of the cuts if others do.

The only question is whether OPEC will decide to cut more or not. A decision to cut from 1.8 MBOPD to 2.2 MBOPD will produce a strong rally similar to what we had experienced early this year.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLEASE READ BELOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a few OSD as long-term such as RIG, ESV but I have been mostly trading the sector for the past 12 months and do not recommend to invest in this struggling sector until a clear recovery shapes up.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.