Pay Or Save: The Decision To Invest Or Pay Off Debt

Volatility of investments, risk tolerance, need for future cash flows, and tax implications should be considered in determining to invest or pay down debt.

In this follow up paper to our Investor's Alpha: 10 Dollars A Day, we want to explore whether an investor is better off investing or paying off debt. In 10 Dollars A Day, we illustrated how even a small amount of savings given time can transform into a large amount of wealth. The question this paper seeks to answer is whether a person is better off saving $10 a day or using it to pay off debt. At Peak Capital, we are proud to present the definitive answer to that question: It depends.

Peak Capital hopes to provide assistance in the decision-making process through our analysis, but ultimately there is no 100% correct answer. The answer to "Save or Pay" will be dependent upon each person's unique situation and aversion to risk. The answer is also not limited to a binary outcome. This paper will not go into strategies on how to get out of debt, but will only be limited to providing a framework for the merits of saving or paying off debt. Peak Capital would also urge investors to be skeptical of "invest vs pay off debt" calculators and to critically evaluate the outputs, even our own!

From 2000 to 2011, US households with some type of debt declined from 74% to 69% according to data from the US Census Bureau[i]. The Bureau also reported that there were a total of ~125 million households at year end. Aggregate consumer debt at the end of 2016 was ~$12.58 trillion[ii]. Table 1 assumes that 69% of households still have debt to arrive at an average household debt of ~$145,000.

It is also important to recognize that not all debt is created equal. However, all debt does require payment. Image 1 below shows the percentage of disposable income that is used to pay for household debt. To put this in perspective, the typical recommended savings target for retirement is 10% to 15% of income.

In order for an investor to arrive at an answer to the "Pay or Save" question, the investor must first put themselves in a position to be able to ask the question. This means that an investor must satisfy these two conditions:

Income is higher than outlays An emergency fund

Once the safety foundation has been established, an investor can begin to evaluate the probability of out-performing the interest rate owed on the debt. This begins with cataloging the debt: type, amount, and interest rate. The second step is to formulate realistic expectations for future returns for a variety of asset classes. This provides a foundation to realistically evaluate the potential to earn more by investing than paying off debt. An important part of this step is to also take into consideration the emotional effect of taking a guaranteed rate of return (paying off debt) and taking on risk to achieve a higher rate of return.

Table 2 below outlines the average interest rate owed on the debts from Table 1.

Table 3 below, outlines expected annualized 5 year long-term return and volatility of a selection of asset classes. These figures are from Blackrock's Capital Market Assumptions[vii]. The last two columns present the range of annual expected returns within 1 standard deviation, which is expected return +/- volatility. This captures 68% of the range of expected returns, assuming these forecasts are correct.

The next step in the process is to evaluate if investing the money will net a higher return than paying off the debt. It is also important to note that investing above one's risk tolerance is not a prudent method to get out of debt or attempt to earn more than the borrowing cost. The "Wallet and Pillow" test can serve as a heuristic to guide the decision: Can you afford a loss and can you sleep at night? Investing above one's risk tolerance threshold and then suffering a loss compounds the debt problem: financially and psychologically[viii].

For our framework in evaluating if an investor is better off paying or saving, we will assume that there is an extra $300 available every month ($10 Dollars A Day) that can be allocated towards the debt or towards saving. We will also assume that the investor has a moderate tolerance for risk and will invest the money in a 60/40 Stock/Bond portfolio. This portfolio will have a return of 3.6% and no volatility for simplicity of calculations. The debt is amortized over the period.

In the examples that follow, we will omit any discussion in regards to credit cards and sub-prime auto loans. There is simply no way to reasonably expect for an investment to consistently earn +13% year over year. Sub-prime auto loans will typically have a rate of 8% or higher. At Peak Capital, we consider auto loans as short-term obligations, which might make investing in the equity markets imprudent given the short time horizon. The following examples will primarily revolve around longer-term debt obligations: mortgages and student loans.

With current mortgage rates at historical lows of a little more than 4%, is an investor better off pre-paying the mortgage or investing?

Table 4 illustrates a typical 30 year mortgage financed at today's low rates. The column "W/ Extra" applies an additional $300 to the monthly payment, and we get the expected result of interest savings and reduction in time to pay off the loan. In this example, the $300 a month extra saves ~$68,500 in interest and the home is paid off in ~20 years.

Table 5 examines investment outcomes for investing and not pre-paying on the debt versus paying off the debt and then investing. The "Save" column invests $300 a month for the duration of the mortgage. The "Pay --> Save" column begins investing the $300 and the mortgage payment after the mortgage has been paid off. The results are in line with expectations that an investor is better off paying down debt as opposed to investing if the interest rate is greater than the expected investment gain.

Examining the gray boxes in Tables 4 and 5, it appears as if an investor would be better off investing the $300 a month. This grows to ~$86,700 compared to saving ~$68,500 in interest expense. Investing and not prepaying results in more growth than the savings in interest expense from pre-payment. In this example, this is driven by the relatively small differential in the interest rate and expected return as well as the relative size of the extra payment in relation to the mortgage payment. If the "Prepayment Benefits" and the "Save" column were viewed in isolation without consideration of "Pay --> Save," an erroneous conclusion could have been drawn in regards to allocating the $300 a month.

With the proliferation of online calculators to compute the optimality of paying or saving, it is critical that the outputs are questioned and given their due diligence. This even applies to our conclusions. One of the shortcomings from Table 5 above is the assumption of a static 3.6% return. This is one of the primary limitations of online calculators, where one is typically asked to enter the interest rate on their debt and an assumed rate of return.

Introducing variability of returns, the following example will work through a scenario where the interest rate is less than the expected return. In this scenario, we have a potential investor that has $40,000 in student loans with an interest rate of 3% and a minimum payment of $140 a month. This recent graduate is willing to tolerate the risk of our 60/40 Stock/Bond portfolio. Table 6 below outlines the benefits of prepaying $300 a month towards the student loan.

Table 6 delivers the expected result that paying extra towards a debt reduces interest and length of the loan. It is important to point out that the minimum payment for a student loan might very well be the minimum to have just one penny go towards principal. A student loan's term could very well be five decades if just the minimum is paid.

To introduce variability in returns, we took the expected return and volatility of the 60/40 Stock/Bond portfolio and inputted this into Excel. The "norminv" function was utilized to create a normal distribution of returns with a mean of 3.6% and standard deviation of 9.3%.

From this output, 50 scenarios were created of 42 years each to match the length of the student loan. Table 7 provides the return summary for the 50 simulated scenarios. The dollar weighted average return was calculated using the "xirr" Excel function. To evaluate the merits of "Pay --> Save", the same returns were utilized with investment starting in period 9 for each of the same 50 scenarios. The spreadsheet is available at the end of the article.

Prior to providing an analysis of the results, it is important to note the shortcomings of this framework. Primarily, predictions of 5 year returns and risk were utilized and then extended out over 42 simulated years. It is a very poor assumption to expect that over the course of multiple decades that the current economic factors used to generate 5 year expected returns will remain the same. Other shortcomings of note include: small sample size, assumption of normal distribution, and no consideration of taxes. Even with these shortcomings, one absolute conclusion can be drawn: critical thought must be applied to "Invest or Pay Off Debt" calculators.

With the introduction of variability of returns for both the "Save" and "Pay --> Save" scenarios, ~47% of the individual years had a return less than the financing cost of the student loan. Our framework returned for the "Save" Scenario that ~40% of the 50 scenarios, on both an average annualized and dollar weighted return basis, were lower than the cost of debt. In addition, the return on an annualized and dollar weighted basis were 58bps and 68bps higher than the cost of debt. Looking at the bottom line figure of final portfolio value, the "Save" scenario was ~$6,000 more than the scenario where the debt is paid off prior to investing. If we include interest savings in this evaluation, the "Pay --> Save" has a greater overall value.

Given the certainty of the financing cost and the uncertainty of investment returns, a "Pay and Save" strategy can be employed to mitigate the difference between the known and unknown. Transitioning from a bifurcated (Pay or Save) to a blended (Pay and Save) model allows for the capture of a guaranteed return from interest savings with the possibility of gains from investing. It is important to note that this strategy assumes that the expected return is equal or greater than the cost of debt. The "Pay and Save" model in its most simplistic state keeps a static allocation of monies going towards investments and debt prepayment.

Table 8 below expands upon the previous framework by incorporating three additional pay and invest allocations. For the 200/100 scenario, $200 a month is used towards paying down the debt and $100 a month is invested. Once the debt is paid off, the $200 and student loan payment are then invested with the $100.

The first three lines of the table above show that there is very little difference between the debt repayment schemas. All had approximately the same rate of return, number of scenarios with returns less than borrowing cost, and average portfolio value. The last two rows return the frequency of a given schema to have the highest and lowest overall value. As we would expect, the two extreme "Pay --> Save" (300/0) and "Save" (0/300) had the highest frequencies compared to the blended debt and investment strategies.

It is not surprising that the schemas that split money between paying extra on debt and investing resulted in outcomes between "Save" and "Pay --> Save". Splitting money between pre-paying debt and investments hedges the risk between the known return of interest savings and the uncertainty of the markets return. This diversification, as in portfolio construction, is a risk mitigation strategy, not return maximization. The highest and lowest ending portfolio values were frequently found on the two extremes of the "Save and Pay" spectrum.

A more advanced version of "Pay and Save" would employ a dynamic allocation of capital towards debt or investments based upon changes to expected returns and volatility. The percentage of extra money allocated towards debt and investments would vary over time depending upon return expectations. For example in the current low expected return environment, more funds would be directed towards paying down debt than an investment account. If there is a market correction where future returns are expected to be high, more funds would be directed towards investments and less to debt. During some periods all extra funds might be channeled towards debt prepayment, and during other periods, all to investments. Changes to the payment schema should be evaluated on a regular basis, similar to a schedule for portfolio rebalancing.

In determining the allocation of funds between prepaying debts and investing, there are a couple of key points of consideration. Generally, more funds should be allocated towards paying down debt:

The lower the tolerance for risk

The greater the psychological benefit of not having a payment (debt)

The greater the need to free up cash flow in the future

The smaller the differential between cost of debt and expected returns

The higher the expected volatility of returns

Tax benefit of investing (retirement contribution) is less than the tax benefit of the debt

At the most fundamental level, the decision to pay off debt or invest comes down to one simple question: Is it worth the risk? Is it worth the risk to try and invest to gain XYZ%, when the interest rate on debt is ABC%? This returns to the "Wallet and Pillow" test of can you afford a loss and can you sleep at night.

The optimality of pay or save cannot be determined by expected returns in isolation. A holistic approach should be incorporated which includes consideration of taxes, need for future cash flow, and willingness to take on risk to determine the best course of action. Most importantly, a proper amount of due diligence should be applied in the consideration of the question to invest or pay off debt.

We hope that this framework for "Pay or Save" is helpful to you, the investor, or to advisors in communicating with your clients. Any questions or feedback is always appreciated.

Adam Hoffman, CFA, CAIA

