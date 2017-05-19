Input Capital Corp's (INPCF) CEO Doug Emsley on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Input Capital Corp. (OTC:INPCF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Brad Farquhar

Thank you very much Chris, and hello everyone and welcome to the call. It's a beautiful morning here in Regina and the riders [ph] are still undefeated. I'm here to talk about the fiscal 2017 Q2 results. Veterans of our calls and our financial statements will know that the nature ofour business as reflected by IFRS9 and 15 makes our financial statement somewhat impenetrable to all but the most sophisticated IFRS specialist. So in the interest of talking about our results in English we've developed a number of non-IFRS measures which are nicely explained in the latter pages of the MD&A and summarized in a table on page four of the MD&A. These measures offer better insight into the performance of Input's business and it is there that I'm going to focus my comments this morning. So starting on revenue, during the quarter Input had adjusted streaming sales of $8.97 million on sales of just under 19,000 metric tons of Canola at an average price of 472 per ton.

On all fronts that's a significant increase over the same quarter last year, a lot more volume at a better average price. For the year to-date we've sold 43,950 metric tons at an average price of 471 per ton which is 16% more Canola sold for 13% more revenue than the same period last year.

Canola sales from the 2016 crop continue as we speak and we remain confident in our target of 60,000 to 70,000 metric tons for this fiscal year. Of course an agriculture business can't be judged on a quarter to quarter business. So I encourage on a quarter to quarter basis, so I encourage you to make use of the trailing 12 month presentation on page six of the MD&A for a more consistent comparison. Two, important metrics for Input are adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. These adjusted measures back out all of the mark to market noise of IFRS and provide a better look at results. During the quarter adjusted operating cash flow was $2.9 million or $0.04 per share compared with $2.4 million or $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. For the six month year-to-date period adjusted operating cash flow was $11.5 million compared to $13. 6 million last year or $0.14 per share compared to $0.17 last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year-to-date is $15 million to $13.8 million in the same period last year and that’s an increase from $0.17 to $0.18 per share this year.

As we noted in the press release we have updated our credit agreement with HSBC Canada, there's no change to the top line $25 million [indiscernible] limit but we've been able to make some good administrative improvements to the facility that make it easier to draw on with fewer complications. Those documents are on SEDAR for those interested in that topic.

Let me talk for a minute about deployment, during Q2 we deployed 20.563 million into streams, this compares to 11 million during the same period last year. For the year-to-date capital deployment is at 33.3 million compared to 17.6 million last year, so pretty close to double. We're very pleased to be running at roughly double the pace in each of those quarters and we'll talk a little bit more about deployment on this call.

I wanted to spend a minute on mortgages because it's a new item on the balance sheet. You may have noticed there's a new item there called mortgages receivable. Over the last two years we've been working to derisk our legacy streaming portfolio by reducing the size of our larger contracts to fit our current underwriting standards of 10 bushels per acre for capital streams. Those of you who have been around for a while may remember that we used to be willing to stream 20 plus bushels per acre but our portfolio review after the three contract terminations in November 2015 caused us to revise this downward to 10 bushel per acre standard. So during these last two years we've derisked the portfolio using a variety of strategies. In some cases we've helped farmers find traditional capital from banks and buyback a portion of their contract with us using cash. In some cases we've accepted farmland in lieu of cash to buy down the size of the stream, we did this last year and as you know from this press release we have now sold that farmland and the deal closed on April 1st and then in the current quarter we have accepted conventional first mortgages on farmland in two cases as a means to buy down the size of streams and bring them within those current underwriting metrics. As a result those streams are comfortably within our standards.

The result in each case is the replacement of a potentially unsustainable stream with the combination of a sustainable stream and a sustainable conventional farmland mortgage. This action significantly reduces inputs contract exposure should there be farming related difficulties on these farms. This was an elegant proactive solution for both the farmer and for Input. The impact on the balance sheet is a transfer from Canola interests into mortgages receivable. At present we plan to carry these mortgages on our balance sheet but we are exploring potential alternative options. The secondary market for farmland mortgages is not well developed but based on early conversations with potential counter parties we believe there may be an opportunity to sell all or a significant portion of these mortgages on to traditional lenders in order to recover cash which can be used to fund additional streaming deployment and grow the business.

I will now turn the call over to Doug for a few other items.

Doug Emsley

Thanks, Brad. I have nothing further to report as of yet about the writer's, Brad stole my thunder at the beginning. Thanks and as Brad has outlined from our statements the results from the last quarter and the year to date are strong, revenue is up, volumes are up, price we're receiving for our Canola continues to be strong, cash flow is up, deployment is running at a double the rate of last year and we continue to make great progress strengthening and derisking our portfolio by adding smaller contracts and restructuring some legacy deals where they were over our new 10 bushels per acre threshold and lastly and most importantly we still have a fortress balance sheet with over $70 million in cash on hand.

A couple of other things I want to talk about and I'm going to spend just a moment or two on marketing streams but we're nearing the end of Canola sales activity associated with 2016 crop and the 2017 growing season is now just getting underway nicely here. Our Canola sales from the 2016 crop will continue for a while, as some over wintered Canola is harvested this spring. In addition we've made significant progress on this as Brad indicated on some long anticipated farmland sales having completed on April 1st.

So during the quarter Input added a record number of new producers to the portfolio taking our total stream count from 179 from 120, that’s a 50% increase in the quarter and that brings us to almost double the number of streams we had one year ago. A big the reason for this success comes as a result of our new marketing streams. This product is a variation on streaming that target's farmers, looking to get better pricing for their Canola. It's a simple as that. They're looking to get better pricing for their Canola and marketing streams help them do. We have soft launched the marketing streams in January and have already signed up over 60 farmers in just the first three months, marketing streams significantly broaden the addressable market of Canola farmers available to us. Simply put marketing streams are simple for our sales team to explain, they are simple for them to sell and marketing streams are simple for the farmers to understand and we're pretty excited and happy about the early indications that we're getting they are fairly promising.

So just by way of description here, a couple of things and bunch of this is in the MD&A but here's a typical deal for those of you that most of you may know what our capital stream is all about but our marketing stream looks like this. For the most part, a farmer spends all of his time in the field concentrating on drawing a good crop and getting strong yield. He or she then markets the crop after harvest, the time of greatest supply also known as the time of lowest price enter the marketing stream. Input Capital will give a farmer $10 per ton in an upfront payment to market their Canola in return for a 5% share of the selling price that we achieve for him when we sell the Canola. These are like the capital stream deals, they are five to six year deals. We take care of picking up the Canola at his yard site and book and delivery slots and pricing with green terminals and pressures, but here's the thing our price over the last few years that we've been able to achieve has been $40 to $50 more than what a farmer can typically net at harvest and that's because of our size. It's because of our daily attention to the markets and the typical pricing that we are seeing, we're netting about $475 to $500 per ton whereas a farmer would net $425 to $450 per ton that's almost a $50 per ton improvement, that’s significant and remember we pay him upfront for the privilege of marketing his Canola and getting him those prices.

This was very simple and early indications show a strong interest for farmers. A couple of other things I want to just say about marketing streams, we believe their marketing streams increase the size of our addressable market significantly in the farmer committee because every farmer is always looking and interested in achieving better prices for their crop .We also believe that the addition of marketing streams to Input's book of streaming contracts will accelerate our pace of client acquisition and will also significantly add to the pace of growth of the company's Canola reserves because of the low cost of reserve additions, as I had mentioned $10 per ton that's pretty good. By taking control over larger volumes of Canola Input will be able to drive a better basis and a better delivery opportunities further contributing to the success of our farmer partners and of the overall streaming program.

I'm not going to say anything else about marketing stream. I imagine we're going to be talking a lots more about that over the coming period and we're pretty happy with early indications of success with that. But lastly I'd be remiss if I failed to mention one other thing, the last month the co-founders of the Brad Farquhar, Gordon Nystuen and myself purchased an additional 4.25 million shares of the company. This brings insider ownership of the Input to over 20% on a basic level and over 27% on a fully diluted basis. As you know there are many reasons why insider sell, and only one reasons why they buy. We think this demonstrates our confidence in the business with Input and we're excited to continue growing the company for many years to come with even more skin in the game.

So with that I will I will stop and turn it back over your Brad you and the operator for questions.

Brad Farquhar

Sure. Chris? We would be happy to go to questions at this point.

Anoop Prihar

So one question but two parts, number one on the trading volumes, you guys record a small negative gross margin I wonder if you can give a bit of color on that and second of all on the canola sales about 2/3rds of the volumes came from non-cash sales and I was just wondering if you could comment as to why that ratio was so skewed in that one direction?

Brad Farquhar

Yes, I will start with a small negative margin on trading. Sometimes as we're moving Canola, sometimes the profit ends up from an accounting point of view in the streaming side and there are times where we will swap tons between the trading and the streaming program and we could end up with a negative on one side and a positive on the other. In the end the bottom line is we're same but that's why that happens because one ton of Canola looks a lot like the next one.

With regard to -- basically the net settlements, there are errors -- under IRS if input does not sell an actual ton of Canola with a green ticket accompanying it, it cannot be recorded as revenue in the traditional sense and it has to be -- so here's a good example of when that can happen, we get an assignment of crop insurance on all of our contracts. So if the farmer has some production issues we get a check from crop insurance and we're among the first paid. When we get that check it can easily be equivalent to the amount or the value of the canola that we are owed for that year but we can't record it as revenue, we have to record it as a settlement of a financial instrument and that flows through a number of net settlement areas in our MD&A and in our financial statements. And so the bottom line is the same but it kind of steals that canola revenue from our top line and ends up in this funny negative expense item on the income statement and that's why we do this adjusted sales data point to convert all of that into canola equivalent tons in a way that we would all understand the business to operate. So I hope that answers the question.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is about if you can break it down your outstanding contract regarding marketing stream and the capital stream, how much of the outstanding contract correspond to the marketing bound, how much goes to the capital the regular one?

Brad Farquhar

Yes, so we have 179 farmers who are clients. They would represent well over 200 pieces of paper in terms of contracts and just a little bit more than 60 of those contracts represent marketing streams of this point. Some of there's some crops, so we have about 25% of the marketing streams that we did in the quarter were entered into by existing clients who are already capital stream clients and then the balance we entered into by new clients and in some of the cases with those new clients they did a capital stream and a marketing stream because they needed a bit of a working capital, top up from the capital stream but they found the marketing stream to be a very attractive add on that helped to increase their average realized price on their relationship with Input Capital.

Doug Emsley

And I would just add to that, I think we're going to see more of that as we go forward, Brad prefers to it as our land and expand strategy. Our existing clients are potential prospects, our existing capital stream clients are potential marketing stream contracts and when we get a marketing stream contract, they just often just try us out with a small one. We then have the opportunity to expand those marketing streams. So these programs nicely knit together and so we think that's a positive.

Doug Emsley

Well thank you very much. It's Doug here and we wish everybody a good weekend here and thanks for your time.

