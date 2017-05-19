What Does Chevy Bolt Tell Us About Tesla Model 3 Prospects?

We discuss why Model 3 may not hit even 200K in deliveries in 2019.

Model X may appear to be winner based on reservation numbers but there is more here than meets the eye.

After many years of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) promising a mass market car, it is ironic that the first mass market electric vehicle was introduced by an old-line manufacturer like GM (NYSE:GM). GM's Chevy Bolt has now been shipping since the end of 2016 and, impressively, the car has won several prestigious industry awards including 2017 Motor Trend Car of the Year and 2017 North American Car of the Year. Interestingly, at a current US sales run rate of 1,000 units a month, these awards do not seem to have done much to GM in terms of unit sales.

Why is that Model 3 has reservations in excess of 300,000 prior to release whereas Chevy Bolt seems to be on track to sell a few tens of thousands of units during its first year?

While Chevy Bolt is often compared to Tesla Model 3 as a direct competitor, such a comparison is somewhat off the mark. Model 3 has a refined feature set, sleek curves, and advanced technical features to appeal to audience looking for performance cars, compared to Bolt which is more of a boring family or commute or city car.

As can be seen from the image of a prototype, Tesla has designed Model 3 as a competitor to the BMW 3 series.

Tesla is likely to offer Model 3 in multiple trims and capabilities such as battery sizes and autopilot feature sets. Due to the various options, the price range for Model 3 could span from $35,000 to about $70,000.

Chevy Bolt, as can be seen from the image below, is more of a competitor to economy class vehicles such as GM Sonic. Unlike Model 3, GM is limiting Bolt to 2 trims and keeping the price range much narrower -from $37,500 to $45,000.

When one looks at the images of these two vehicles, it is obvious that these cars are targeted towards entirely different customer bases. However, they are also likely to have quite a bit of commonality when it comes to market acceptance. In specific, both vehicles are likely to be sought after by:

- EV enthusiasts

- Drivers seeking carpool lane access benefits

- Drivers with long distance commutes who would like to save on fuel bills

- Cab drivers (fleets, Uber, Lyft, etc.)

- Corporate fleets of businesses that like to communicate green image

In other words, a fairly sizeable set of customers are likely to comparison shop the Model 3 and the Bolt. In the image below, we compare these two cars based on the promises from the manufactures ("on paper").

As we have discussed in an earlier article, BEVs are considerably more expensive to buy than their internal combustion engine peers. However, these BEVs will have a lower cost of ownership compared to ICE vehicles which we estimate at about $0.05 to 0.10 per mile. Due to the per mile savings, the economics of BEVs are more compelling for cab drivers and high mileage drivers - especially in the context of a deductible lease. However, this is small segment of car buyers.

We can expect Chevy Bolt to establish a beachhead and increase its share of this market over time. But, how big are these segments? Early indications are that these segments are small and Bolt may not get past a few tens of thousands of cars in 2017.

Can Model 3 break past this?

We believe it can. Given its positioning, Model 3 has the right image and can capture some of the BMW 3 class business. The real question for Model 3 is not if it competes with the Bolt but how big a target market Model 3 will have.

To better understand Model 3 prospects, let's start with the "paper" comparison of Model 3 and Chevy Bolt.

Based on the comparison above, it would appear that Model 3 is a winner (marked in red) as measured by vast majority of the metrics.

However, Model 3 is not yet in production and far away from availability beyond the reservation queue. Even though management guides to a H2 2017 availability, it appears that H1 2018 is the earliest that non-employee/investor customers can expect the car. For all others, H1 2019 is a more realistic time frame. These timeframes make the comparison between two products, inherently meaningless. When comparing a 2018 Chevy Bolt with a Tesla Model 3, the following is likely to hold:

- For all practical purposes, GM is likely to have a second generation Bolt by the time Model 3 is in volume production.

- Given GM Europe has claimed that it is already seeing battery cell pricing in the range of $130/kWh, and some learning curve, a $2500 drop in MSRP is likely

- It is also likely that Tesla will find that its cost structure does not support a $35,000 retail price and may actually raise price of the base model to $40,000

By 2019, when Model 3 becomes available to people outside of the reservation queue, the following is likely to hold:

- Chevy Bolt would likely be on third generation and seen further cost reductions

- GM is likely to have other vehicles in its fleet which will be more of direct competition to Model 3.

- The EV landscape in 2019 is also likely to be very different. For example, there will be several competing BEVs in the market.

- It is likely that Tesla will run out of federal EV credits (the highly touted $7500 tax credit is valid only for the first 200,000 EVs and it phases down after Tesla reaches that level).

- While battery costs at Tesla may reduce somewhat (likely less than rest of the industry), Tesla will likely keep its base model at $40,000 due to higher overall cost structure and warranty costs.

While it is impossible to adjust product comparison to account for such factors, the following table presents a more likely comparison between the Bolt and the Model 3 when adjusted for availability.

In this comparison, unlike the earlier one, the product advantages, marked in red, are more evenly split in 2018. The bottom line here is that neither of these products are runaway winners in terms of features and costs. They will both have their own market appeal. In reality, many buyers will compare these cars with other EV and conventional vehicles at the time of purchase.

However, in 2019, as Tesla tax credits fade, the Company will be at a massive competitive disadvantage that will make it very difficult for Tesla to compete and ramp volume.

The challenges we see for Model 3 are as follows:

- Given Tesla is rapidly approaching its 200,000 trigger for EV credit ramp down, Tesla is likely to be not able to exploit this credit beyond its hard-core followers (reservation holders).

- Because of the Tesla's relative tax credit disadvantage, in the segments where EVs win out on economy, Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf, and possibly other cars which do not hit the 200,000 marker are likely to be more economical than Model 3.

- In the value segments, cars like Chevy Bolt and Nissan Leaf are also likely to have established a beachhead with better sales, service and support infrastructure before Tesla Model 3 enters the game.

- In the entry level luxury segment, Tesla is likely to be not only handicapped by the tax credit situation but also by its high cost structure.

- In the entry level luxury segment, Tesla is also likely to see intense competition from Jaguar, BMW, Infiniti, and others.

Due to the above reasons, we are hard pressed to see Model 3 sustaining even 200,000 cars a year once the Company's reservation queue is empty. We believe that Tesla, if it makes it unscathed in to 2019, will have massive over capacity and underutilization penalty which makes losses in to 2019 a near certainty.

Before it is here, it is on the Solar Insights subscriber platform. For timely and in-depth research and analysis of solar and battery industry stocks and developing news, please consider subscribing to our Solar Insights platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.