GM And Ford Face An Inventory Deluge

US automobile manufacturing has taken a hit after reaching a year-to-date (YTD) gain of just over 10% in the closing days of February, losing much of that support in a seesaw trend down that erased almost all the gains for the year through Wednesday's market close (17 May). Auto manufacturing in the month of April largely drove an outsized 1% jump in industrial production-the largest gain in more than three years. Auto sales posted total annualized sales of 16.88 million units in April, up slightly from March's post of 16.62 million units, but down just over 8% from December's record high of 18.43 million units. Interestingly, the first estimate of automobile and parts sales through the end of the 1st quarter hit its lowest post since the 2nd quarter of 2011. Now the industry faces an overhang as unsold vehicles on dealer lots across the country and layoffs as manufacturers adjust assembly lines to declining levels of demand. Investor support levels have dropped to new YTD lows and continue to trend to the downside (see Figure 1, below).

Figure 1: US Automobiles Index and the S&P 500

Ford (NYSE:F) has taken a particularly nasty fall over the period and is now down just under 15% for the year. Ford total sales in the US market for the month of April hit 214,685 units, down just over 7% year-over-year (YOY). Retail sales dropped 10.5% for the period YOY while passenger car sales were down just over 21% YOY, providing ample downward thrust to put overall sales into negative territory for the month. Light trucks fell just over 4% despite sales of the F-Series topping the 70,000 mark for the first time. The lone saving grace for the month was SUV sales which eked out the lone positive sales gain of 1.2% YOY for the period.

Investors pummeled the stock with Ford losing almost 10% by the 27th of March. Likely oversold, the stock staged a rally only to fall prey to the company's earnings report through the end of the 1st quarter. While net revenues rose 5.57% for the period, net earnings fell just over 35% pulling net earnings per share to a similar negative depth. Inventories are up 18% since the end of 2016. The market slide found new life (see Figure 2, below).

Figure 2: Ford and the S&P 500

Ford weighed heavily on the Index as investors stampeded through the exits. After being an integral growth component of a manufacturing renaissance in the aftermath of the Great Recession of 2007, Ford's current troubles with overproduction and declining demand for its products appears to contradict the economic progress of recent months. Unemployment is at its lowest point since May of 2001. Core PCE inflation remains well below the Fed's 2% target. Borrowing costs remain close to historic lows and markets continue to sketch out record territory. Consumer debt, however, became a critical piece of the puzzle during the month as aggregate household debt balances finally surpassed the 2008 peak of $12.68 trillion, clocking in a staggering $12.73 trillion through the end of the 1st quarter. Auto loans balances increased by $10 billion during the quarter with delinquencies remaining flat at 3.8% of overall loan balances. The toxic mix of falling sales, plunging YOY quarterly earnings, rising inventories and ballooning consumer debt levels-all of which combined to produce a perfect storm resulting in an overhang of unsold cars across the country. Ford's stock is now sketching out a 5-year low. In response, Ford announced it would cut 1,400 positions or about 10% of the company's salaried-not production-workforce in both North America and Asia by the end of September. The cuts could save the company as much as $3 billion in expenses for the year. The cuts would be made mainly via early retirement incentives and would not impact electric car design or production lines. Ford is down 14.54% through Wednesday market close (17 May) and closed 1% lower after the announcement (see Figure 3, below).

Figure 3: US Automobiles Index, Ford and the S&P 500

GM (NYSE:GM) sales numbers for April followed a somewhat similar path as did Ford. Overall sales fell 6% for the month YOY with passenger cars leading the downward charge with a 12.5% decline on April 2016. Light trucks added further to the downside falling 3.2% for the period. Through the end of April, total sales were down just over 1% YOY with passenger cars again leading the downward charge shrinking 15% on the year. Light truck sales similarly provided positive relief with an advance of just over 5% YOY.

Total revenues through the end of the 1st quarter actually increased 10.56% YOY, a far cry from Ford's 7% decline over the same period. Net income was up 33.54%. Earnings/share was a robust 37%. Inventories rose 6.51% through the end of the 1st quarter over the 4th quarter 2016. Dealers with outstanding loans and weak financial metrics accounted for 18.63% of outstanding liabilities through the end of the 1st quarter, a slight improvement from December's 18.7% post. Outstanding debt rose 8.71% quarter-over-quarter (QOQ) with unsecured debt increasing 9% for the period. Unsecured debt comprised 47% of all debt held in the 1st quarter, largely unchanged from the percentage held in the 4th quarter.

Figure 4: GM and the S&P 500

GM appears to have been caught up in the wholesale selling exercise where investors worked hard on taking neither prisoners nor chances. The selling wasn't anywhere near that which pummeled Ford in the closing days of March, but the carryover to GM shares appears abundantly evident. GM shares appear oversold as attempts at righting a questionable call-certainly on the earnings side-simply withered after two attempts.

Meanwhile, GM is contemplating worker furloughs for certain passenger car lines, particularly the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac CTS lines, according to news reports. In a recent analyst phone call, the labor contracts forged with the United Auto Workers just before the company's 2009 bankruptcy filing contain provisions that allow for shorter layoff benefits for about a third of all hourly workers. Further, the agreement covers an increasing number of hourly workers as time goes on, allowing GM to cut payrolls on a downturn that will have a much shorter lead-time in reducing fixed costs. The agreement allows GM to cut as much as $1 billion in labor costs if US car sales dipped 20%. Car sales for the month of April have already dropped 6%. GM is down 7.7% for the year through Wednesday (17 May) market close.

As with Ford, GM shares also weighed heavily on the Index that, once relieved, assumed a close correlation with the S&P benchmark. Much of this shift results from the relative weighting in the Index of high-flying Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) whose sale numbers for the month of April soared 33% while its YTD sales were equally robust at just over 49% YOY. Relative support for GM posted a small uptick, after walking on the centerline for much of the month of May. This could be the beginning of a rally in the stock after being knocked down for the better part of a month.

Figure 5: US Automobile Index less GM with the S&P 500

Like it or not, the political dimension of the equation is now avoided at one's peril. The market has studiously sidestepped the political controversies being dished up in a seeming constant stream by Washington-until this week. The growing swirl of Washington-based political scandal is now increasingly seen by investors less in the light of the who did what, when and why-as impeding Congress' ability to deliver of tax and fiscal promises. A special counsel has been appointed-this on day 118 of the new administration. Washington is well on its way of becoming a market distraction and the S&P 500 responded by dropping 1.82% at Wednesday (17 May) market close-an unexpected but distinctive crack of a shot across the bow. The CBOE VIX is up 52.99% over the past five days, culminating in yesterday's market swoon. Exchanges across Asia, Europe and the Americas were all sporting copious displays of red ink. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.21%, a loss of 7.33% over the course of the past five days as institutional capital flows poured into safe harbor vehicles. The political window for getting a major tax initiative through Congress before the mid-term 2018 electoral cycle begins continues to close. The fact creates a market environment that will likely be choppy and more directly responsive to Washington intrigues as new information hits the public domain.

As for Ford and GM, even though the two automotive manufacturing behemoths face a similar risk of declining sales and a rising inventory of unsold cars, the two companies have carved out very different methods of dealing with the situation. The cost structures of both companies as measured by their respective cost of goods divided by total revenues at 97% and 96% respectively for the past five years, leave little room for error moving forward. Both have responded with programs to cut those costs. Ford is pursuing a program of reducing salaried positions here in North America and Asia without addressing product lines or the workers associated with those lines. GM is reducing costs specifically by addressing product lines by reducing production capacity on product lines with chronically weak sales numbers, such as the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac CTS. GM has the ability to cut hourly worker roles without incurring long-term termination costs, an outgrowth of its 2009 bankruptcy and the agreements produced in its wake with the UAW. Ford barely sidestepped bankruptcy during the financial crash and clearly has no such stipulations in its ongoing labor contracts with the UAW. How successful either program will be in reducing the overhang of unsold cars in either company's US pipeline is an open question moving forward, but profit margins will likely remain tight as incentive payouts increase to clear unwanted inventory. Consumers rather than investors are likely to benefit in this interregnum period while unemployment numbers in manufacturing increase over the near-term.

