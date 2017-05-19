8% Yielding Diversified REIT And Known Issues Subsiding Create 25%+ Upside

Members of the Yield Hunting Alternative Income Opportunities marketplace service received this idea several weeks ago at a lower entry price.

Colony Northstar Common- (CLNS) and Preferred- (CLNS-G)

Business Overview:

Colony Northstar (CLNS) is a diversified equity REIT that is the product of a three-way merger between Colony Capital, NorthStar Realty Finance Corp., and Northstar Asset Management. The combined entity is an internally-managed REIT with global real estate holdings and investment management company.

Colony Northstar has a focus on the industrial, healthcare, and hospitality segments of the REIT sector. The common shares pay $0.27 per quarter for a 8.0% yield and qualify for preferential tax treatment for income tax purposes.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

History of the Company:

Earlier this year, the new firm was formed by a three-way merger of NorthStar Asset Management (NSAM), NorthStar Realty Finance Corp (NRF) and Colony Capital (CLNY). The company is internally-operated and management has a long track-record in the industry (with both good and bad results).

The investment management arm has assets under management of $56 billion. They own NorthStar Securities, a captive broker-dealer platform which allows them access to the capital markets for raising assets. The firm also has private equity partnerships, some single family rental units, commercial loans, and direct property and net lease assets. The $56 billion is split between investment management services ($39 billion) and other real estate pieces.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The Colony Capital piece was originally two different pieces but when externally-managed REITs fell out of favor due to some headline-grabbing explosions at a few REITs, CLNS decided to bring the external manager in-house again.

NRF and NSAM were also together at one point but they had taken just the opposite path. Northstar spun out the asset management part at just the wrong time. The merger of the three entities was an attempt to combine the manager and assets.

The Future Of the Business

Management is touting the benefits of the combination as well as the shift to a new long-term strategic plan. In summation, management is bent on:

Reducing that 'other equity and debt' segment, which houses the private equity investments, loans, and direct property. The segment is nearly one-third of revenue.

Focus on three-to-five core strategic real estate verticals

Move to a balance sheet-light tactical strategy.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

In general, they want to move into the core competency plus a flexible tactical component business model with an emphasis on the steady income stream of owning direct real estate, collecting rent, and participating on the upside as the assets appreciate. The 'Plus-Tactical' is being opportunistic moving into the deep value (distressed) areas of the market. We view this similar to our own investing philosophy where we look across asset classes to find the cheap areas with greater upside than downside. Colony management stated that this is buying depressed assets and rehabbing them with the intention of selling for a profit. Direct lending is also a part of this piece with the asset manager originating loans opportunistically.

In the short-term, management plans to shift focus on:

Selling the medical office portfolio as well as the manufactured housing portfolio, while monetizing other non-core assets within the 'Other Equity & Debt' segment.

Over time, they want to reduce the amount of balance sheet exposure from the opportunistic "Plus-Tactical" segment and increase the exposure from core real estate activities.

Capturing the synergies from the merger with management stating more than 75% of cash synergies having already been achieved. The balance is expected to be realized by year-end.

Simplifying the capital structure and upgrading the credit profile. This will be accomplished by the sale of those non-core assets, the proceeds of which will be used to reduce debt/leverage.

Lastly, and one of the more important items, is increasing visibility and transparency with investors. We expect more investor day events, more detail on conference calls, and more analyst coverage.

Balance Sheet and Dividend Coverage

As they roll off their short-term investments, they should be able to continue to de-risk the balance sheet. The ultimate goal is to shift that capital towards reducing their debt profile, staggering the maturities, and eventually achieving an investment grade rating.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The capital structure is mixed between equity and investment level non-recourse debt. Non-recourse debt allows the financing to be specific to a piece of property. If that property were to go bankrupt, it would not effect the rest of the debt or other parts of the capital structure. The main detriment of such a structure is slightly higher financing rates.

Going forward, the firm's financing strategy remains:

Extend and stagger maturities

Limit floating rate debt exposure

Maintain limited recourse debt financing (currently 5% of total capital structure)

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The company pays $0.27 per quarter or $1.08 per year for an annualized yield of 8.0%. *please note that the yield on Yahoo Finance and other data providers is incorrect as they are adding in the special distribution.

The firm is highly levered, above most of the comps in the space in which they operate. At 6.0x EBITDA (much of it non-recourse), the firm is very liquid with $1.2 billion in assets, including ~$615 million from the sale of the manufactured housing segment. They expect to have another $1 billion in future liquidity over the next year from future monetizations of non-core assets. This will be redeployed into additional core portfolio purchases, stock repurchases, and/or debt paydown.

They are also exploring a third party sale of their conventional debt investment business as well as some of their equity investments. Even though the area is a core-competency of the management team, it really needs to be placed in a balance sheet-light investment management structure.

They have already repaid $921 million in term loans while increasing their revolving credit line to $1 billion from $850 million. The board of directors has already authorized a $300 million stock repurchase plan.

Core FFO for 2017 is expected to be between $1.40 and $1.58 per share, which compares nicely to the $1.08 payout. At the low point in guidance, the payout ratio is just 77% for coverage of 130%.

First Quarter Results Paint Clearer Picture

The firm reported first quarter results (the first since the merger was fully completed) on May 10th.

Core FFO was $0.31 per share with FFO at $0.17 per share.

Management noted that 90% of the synergy targets have been realized already.

Completed several monetizations including the sale of 18.7% preferred joint venture interest in the health care portfolio. Sale of the entire manufactured housing portfolio for $2 billion. Sale of 50% of their interest (7.6 million shares) in Colony Starwood Homes (SFR).

Repurchased nearly 13 million shares of class A stock for $168 million

Executed commitment letters to refinance approximately $1.6 billion of consolidated debt related to the Hospitality segment. They were able to push out the maturity to 2022 while reducing the interest rate.

The firm ended the quarter with $272 million in unrestricted cash, net of minority assets, and $924 million out of $1.0 billion in their revolving credit facility. Management has $132 million left on the current share buyback authorization.

The investment management business remains a cash-generator for the firm generating sticky fee-revenue. At quarter end, the segment had $41 billion in third-party AUM, unchanged from the start of the year. They raised another $980 million of capital (most of which was from institutional customers).

They held the final closing of their latest Global Credit Fund which had total commitments to $1.2 billion, including $240 million from Colony itself.

The results of the first quarter were a bit disappointing as they cut their FFO guidance. But the reason for the cut is that their progress towards a hybrid equity REIT business model, described above, was much faster than anticipated. The accelerated divestments of their non-core assets of $1 billion created a significant drag on performance. Long-term, those assets will be reinvested into the core competency and grow earnings but one needs to take a view longer than one quarter.

Thesis

The strategic plan of shifting away from non-core investments, which are primarily located in the 'other equity and debt' segment, will likely unlock a significant amount of value. For one, the sale of those assets will increase the amount of liquidity in the firm significantly. The upside catalyst for the shares remains:

Credit profile upgrade to investment grade rating. As they delever by paying down high coupon debt and increase cash, credit upgrades are likely. Investors are willing to pay much higher multiples for investment-grade rated REITs. Re-rating on a P/FFO basis closer to the hybrid REIT peer group average. Optionality should Hammamoto and other NRF managers leave Colony.

Via Streetinsider, FBR analyst Jessive Levi-Ribner sums up the company and the shares nicely:

Largely considered to be the three most complex names in the space, the combination of NorthStar Realty Finance, NorthStar Asset Management, and Colony Capital into Colony NorthStar (CLNS) has made for one large complicated company. We see this as an opportunity for those that take the time to understand it. Internally managed CLNS, with its asset management platform, attractive core investment portfolios, and excess cash position, is already on the way to becoming a name to own in the space, in our opinion.

Valuation

Comparing Colony to other diversified REITs can be difficult due to the large asset management business as well as the large amount of moving parts with their strategic shift. The shares trade at 9x Core FFO, a very cheap level at the midpoint of Core FFO per share at $1.49.

This compares to the following peers in the diversified REIT space:

Name Ticker P/FFO American Assets Trust AAT 20.6 Clipper Realty CLPT 41.3 Global Net Lease GNL 9.4 Gladstone Commercial GOODO 13.29 VEREIT VER 12 Investors Real Estate Trust IRET 13.9 Grammercy Property Trust GPT 12.2 WP Carey WPC 18.8 Washington Real Estate Investors WRE 17.5 Peer Group Average 17.7

The payout ratio is close to the peer group average and the amount of leverage is just slightly above- but falling. At 17x Core FFO, the shares would be worth $25 although this is a Goldilocks scenario. We do think, as they complete the transition and de-lever the balance sheet, and ultimately achieve an investment grade rating, the multiple will expand to a low-to-mid teens level.

That, and investors forget about the issues presented below.

Risks:

The main risks are the legacy Northstar executives including Mr Hamamoto who was a poor manager of NRF. The management team paid themselves handsomely at the expense shareholders and the stench of their actions will likely hang over Colony for some time.

Mr Hamamoto and the rest of the team at NRF should not be featured so prominently on the Colony webpage, given their performance record. However, under the leadership of Tom Barrack and CEO Richard Saltzman, the compensation issue is likely being put to bed.

The boards compensation committee recently adopted a new stock ownership requirement for their executive officers. This is meant to align shareholder interests with management.

(Source: Colony Northstar Proxy)

Additionally, there is now activist investors in the name. Baupost Group, one of the largest and well-known hedge funds run by Seth Klarman, has taken an almost 10% position in the shares. This provides a backstop to the shenanigans that went on at NRF.

Mr. Klarman is not alone in his distrust of NorthStar. MSD Capital, Michael Dell's hedge fund, owns a 10% stake. Abrams Capital, another hedge fund, owns 5.77%. Forbes article HERE.

Recommendation:

The shares certainly have some risk to them but any stock that pays such a high dividend (and we think strong total return) always will. The performance record and high compensation of the NRF management team casts a long and dark cloud over the shares, especially as Mr. Hamamoto among other legacy execs still remain on the top of the hierarchy of the Colony management team.

But that overhang and risk is likely priced in at this point and the activist hedge fund involvement helps to mitigate some of those risks going forward. Many former NRF shareholders will likely scoff at ever owning shares of a company with former NRF executives at the helm. Justifiable. But this is well known at this point and we think the new structure and new CEO could eventually remove that overhang. And, of course, should Mr. Hamamoto leave, the shares would likely jump. My take is that over time the new management team will build goodwill and trust with shareholders and a credit upgrade could propel the NRF debacle to a distant memory.

The common shares appear priced for these issues and are not accounting for the changes to the business model and the deleveraging. We see significant upside.

We also like the preferred shares. We think they are in de-risking mode and that should help push up the value of these higher-yielding shares. In their latest conference call, the managers noted that they believe the coupons are all above market. We think the majority of these issues that are callable get taken out over the next year.

Preferred Shares:

The preferred shares may look attractive given the high 7%-8% yields. However, these coupons are much higher than current borrowing rates that could be received by Colony- and that's especially the case if they achieve an investment grade rating.

The B-shares are legacy Northstar Realty preferreds which have a 'change of control' option on them. This creates a step-up in yield to 9.25% from 8.25%, making them even more attractive. But these shares also are callable (they were already).

Colony has $1.6 billion in outstanding preferreds, more than half of which are currently callable. We think most will get lifted away over the next few quarters as they complete further non-core realizations. From the first quarter call:

Mitch Germain Okay. Just two more quick ones for me, I asked a last of question, but just curious now that you have gotten some of the monetizations done and you are sitting on $1 billion of capital, with regards to the converts, any interest in redeeming of some of them? Darren Tangen Mitch, I will take that. I mean there is a couple of legacy very small remaining outstandings of NorthStar legacy converts that we maybe that’s something gets cleaned up, but I think the two legacy Colony converts are I think first of all, I am not even sure that they are necessarily at this point are callable at this point in time. So that’s probably not the biggest area of focus in the capital structure. Let’s say a bigger area of focus would be our preferreds. We have got $1.6 billion, probably [ph] we talked about this in the last call that there is $1.6 billion of outstanding preferred, some of those are legacy NorthStar preferred and some of those legacy Colony preferred. But all of those have existing coupons or dividends yields rates that are above what we could get done in the market today. And approximately half of that $1.6 billion is callable. So that’s probably a bigger priority for us in terms of thinking about refinancing activity. (Source: Seeking Alpha 1Q17 Conference Call Transcript)

We do think Colony will be active in reducing the slew of preferred shares, starting with some of the high coupon, already callable issues. The E shares (CLNS-E) trade with a 8.27% current yield and cannot be called until 5/15/2019 But the yield to worst of those shares 5.80%. The F shares (CLNS-F) trade at a similar coupon level but can be called today, which shows a mispricing to us. We would avoid the A (CLNS-A), B (CLNS-B), C (CLNS-C), and F shares today.

The others are all solid shares for consideration including the G (CLNS-G) and H (CLNS-H) shares, which have lower current yields than E at 7.30% and 7.07%, but higher yields to worst at 6.20% and 6.85%.

Common Shares:

While there is some risk almost solely due to the questionable management team, the shares from a fundamental and growth standpoint are very compelling. At some point, valuation matters and these shares are cheap if management is to be believed on their forecasted earnings. At $1.40 FFO, the shares trade at 9.3x FFO. At the high end of their guidance range, the shares currently trade at 8.3x FFO. Those valuations are inculcating a significant amount of management risk and a large margin of safety for investors. We think there is at least 25% upside to price in addition to the 8% yield over the next twelve months.

In addition, the shares are being added to the MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ) as a top quartile holding. That should support the common.

For the options traders, a cash-secured put strategy could be profitable. The Sept $14 strike puts sell for $1.55 while the ask is at $2.20. If you can get executed closer to $2.20, for a $14,000 cash-secured capital outlay, the yield would be 11.9% or over 35% annualized put yield.

