Favorite Buy Signal: This Bank CEO Just Bought 50,000 Shares

And there are other reasons I bought more shares today of this bank after learning of the CEO's purchase.

This CEO of a mid-size regional bank bought 50,000 shares on May 18 at a price 16% below his bank's March high.

My favorite buy signal for favored bank stocks is when the CEO buys shares in the open market.

Favorite Buy Signal

Readers of my Seeking Alpha articles know that I closely monitor insider buying among US bank CEOs and directors.

Last September I addressed CEO stock buys at JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citibank (NYSE:C), KeyBank (NYSE:KEY), and Cullen Frost Bank (NYSE:CFR).

In March of this year I documented insider trading activity at 16 big banks, noting that no CEOs have bought shares in the open market since February 2016. In contrast, six bank CEOs had sold over $10 million in shares since the US presidential election.

Although I would never buy a bank stock just because a CEO or highly informed director made a material purchase, I am prepared to buy when I see a top CEO buy more shares in a bank that I believe is reasonably priced and well-positioned for the future.

Such is the case with Huntington Bank (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Huntington Bank CEO Buys 50,000 Shares

On May 18 Huntington Bank's CEO and Board Chairman, Stephen Steinour, bought 50,000 shares of HBAN in four transactions at a cost per share ranging between $12.39 and $12.40.

Openinsider shows Steinour's SEC Form 4 posted May 18 at 1:35 pm (EST).

The chart below indicates that HBAN shares moved up $.16 almost immediately after the CEO's Form 4 posted. HBAN closed at $12.50.

My scan of other big bank's insiders shows no other insider buys during the month of May.

As recently as March the stock hit a nine-year high of $14.70 as the next chart reflects.

For full disclosure, I have been an HBAN shareholder since June 27, 2016 (when Brexit hammered bank stocks). At that time I made my initial purchase at $8.15 per share.

My buy decision was based on my favorable opinion of insider transactions (Steinour and nine other executives and directors acquired shares in February and March 2016 at prices ranging between $8.50 and $9.72) and my growing confidence that the Huntington-First Merit in-market merger would prove a home run for long-term shareholders.

On April 20, 2017 I made a second purchase of HBAN shares after studying HBAN's April 19 first quarter earnings call transcript. These shares were acquired at $12.65 a share.

The following factors, all noted by Mr. Steinour during the call, influenced this decision. Italicized words are drawn directly from Steinour's comments during the April 19 earnings call.

"Economic development" in Ohio-Michigan is "very, very strong." (My discussions with other business people in Ohio corroborate this view.)

First Merit integration "continues to progress very well" - expense savings appear certain.

Loan activity picked up at the end of the first quarter and first 19 days of the second quarter; Steinour indicated he is "reasonably confident" HBAN will grow loans 4-6% in 2017.

When I learned today that Steinour purchased 50,000 shares, I immediately followed his decision and increased my HBAN holdings by 40%. These shares were acquired at $12.50 per share just before the closing bell.

While I like HBAN, three factors are watch items for me:

The bank has material auto loan exposure (16.7% of loans per www.bankregdata.com as of March 31). However, management confirmed in three recent quarterly earnings calls that the bank's auto lending strategy centers on Prime and Super Prime borrowers only. In addition, the bank securitized $1.5 billion in auto loans in 4Q 2016. For a complete analysis of my view of Huntington's and other banks' auto lending activity see my February 2017 Seeking Alpha article. In this article I offer a fact-based guess that HBAN probably has one of the two most profitable auto loan books among all the big banks.

HBAN is not among the banks best positioned for rising interest rates. But neither I nor anyone else knows for certain where rates are going. In addition, I own three bank stocks directly positioned to benefit from rising interest rates.

HBAN has a moderate exposure to 1-4 family home loans (14.3% of loans per Bankregdata as of March 31). As I document in my book, Investing in Banks (RMA, 2016), my research shows that home loans produce anemic profitability. Banks with significant home mortgage business are universally less profitable than those with less. Of course, there are few exceptions which may be a topic for a future post. While HBAN's current home loan exposure is only moderate, I speculate that those assets are a drag on the bank's return on equity.

I am seller of HBAN under the following conditions:

The sale of HBAN stock by either Steinour or bank director Peter Kight (founder of Checkfree, holds 245,000 shares, 100,000 of which bought in open market March 3, 2016 at $9.52 per share according to Openinsider).

A change in the bank's auto loan underwriting standards, i.e., expansion of the "buy box" into Sub-Prime.

Seeking Advice from Seeking Alpha Community

My purpose in writing this article is to offer my current thoughts on HBAN and get feedback from the Seeking Alpha community. I welcome and need contrary views. I would like to know if other investors believe I am missing a risk that could change my thinking about HBAN.

Final Thought: Wells Fargo

I must note that Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) CEO, Tim Sloan, and the bank's new chairman, Stephen Sanger, bought 39,000 shares ($2 million) and 58,342 shares ($3 million) respectively of WFC on April 17 at $51.65. See Openinsider.

While I deem their buys as a sign of their confidence in WFC, I must also note that Sloan sold 54,500 WFC shares on three occasions between October 2015 and August 2016. Again according to Openinsider, those sales were at prices as low as $48.18 and as high as $54.28.

Finally, it is noteworthy that other Wells insiders remain on the sidelines and are not buyers of WFC shares. This includes members of the beleaguered board of directors save for chairman Sanger. (For the record, new director Sargent bought 9,050 shares May 5, 2017 at $55.15 per share; he now owns 9,131 shares.)

As I warned investors last September, I am not a buyer of WFC until insiders step up and show strong conviction in the bank's future by making material open market purchases of the bank's stock. In my view that has not yet happened.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBAN, JPM, CFR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.