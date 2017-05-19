Strong Execution On IoT Is Taking Silicon Labs To A New Level

Investors have bid up these shares as it has outgrown the semiconductor sector, but valuation isn't out of line relative to valuation norms for this mix of growth and margin.

SLAB has a very good portfolio of connectivity technologies and is strong in areas like mesh networking and low-power, but underwhelming positions in MCUs, security, and sensors are a risk.

Silicon Labs is executing well on its sizable opportunities in IoT, with yoy revenue growth of more than 20% for three straight quarters and large addressable markets left to exploit.

Chip company Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) was already doing pretty well with its Internet of Things (or IoT) business back in the summer of 2016, but I underestimated the company's ability to continue to leverage that driver. As IoT is becoming an increasingly real driver, it is having a solidly positive influence on Silicon Labs' performance, and the shares are now about 40% higher than when I last wrote on the company.

Silicon Labs isn't going to have the IoT opportunity all to itself; Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) (through NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)), Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) among others are going to be competing fiercely in this growing market. Silicon Labs' strong positioning across the range of connectivity options and in mesh networking are important drivers, but other rivals have their own areas of strength in MCUs, security, sensing, and so on. What's more, the valuation is now considerably more demanding, and with it come much higher expectations for the lead IoT and Infrastructure businesses.

IoT Leading The Way

Silicon Labs has managed to deliver three consecutive quarters with double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and even if those comps are aided by relatively lackluster growth in 2016, the first quarter saw revenue that was 9% higher than two years ago. IoT continues to lead the way, with revenue up 24% yoy in the last quarter (after 26% and 25% growth in the two prior quarters) and now close to 50% of overall company revenue.

There are several positive drivers for this business. The company's IoT platform has robust capabilities in mesh networking, an area where Qualcomm/NXP, Texas Instruments, STMicro, and Microchip aren't as strong today. Silicon Labs also stands out with its robust wireless/connectivity capabilities, with a complete portfolio of radio options (WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, et al) that give users a wide range of options.

Silicon Labs is also at least arguably competent on the microcontroller side - the heart of IoT modules in many respects. Although Silicon Labs can't really match Microchip, Qualcomm/NXPI, or Texas Instruments in MCU, I believe this is a case where "good enough" has thus far been good enough. Whether this becomes an issue over the longer term remains to be seen, and I do wonder whether the company's position/reputation in the market will be an impediment to breaking into higher-value sub-markets.

All told, Silicon Labs believes the addressable market today is around $9.7 billion in potential revenue, and the company expects this to grow to $11.5 billion in 2020. Admittedly, that's not exceptional growth for what is supposed to be a high-growth opportunity (around 4% to 5% a year), but then, Silicon Labs management only expects to be targeting about 40% of the overall 2020 IoT market opportunity.

I do like that management has segmented its market opportunities and seems to be taking a relatively sober-minded strategic approach to these markets. The "Home" category is the largest market for Silicon Labs in management's eyes where it will be focusing on areas like lighting, appliances, irrigation, security, and so on. Lighting and security are likewise areas of focus in the "City" and "Industry" niches, along with other opportunities like energy, metering (already a significant market for the company), and factory automation/robotics.

Although I am intrigued by the IoT opportunity and the potential impact on a relatively small company (Silicon Labs generates less than one quarter the revenue of Microchip), there are still gaps in the story. I believe Qualcomm/NXP and Microchip have important edges in security and MCU capabilities, and I am concerned that Silicon Labs' modest sensor capabilities could be a limiting factor. The other side of that is that customers could "mix and match" and pair Silicon Labs' modules to other sensors and get a "best of both worlds" end product that meets their needs and takes advantage of Silicon Labs' low-power technology/capabilities and diverse connectivity offerings.

Not Just IoT

I fully expect Silicon Labs' IoT business to climb to more than 50% of revenue in the near future, but it's not the only driver for the business. While management continues to target more than 20% growth in the IoT business, the 10% growth target for Infrastructure (20% of Q1 sales) and the opportunity to grow the auto segment of the Broadcast business are both meaningful.

Silicon Labs' Infrastructure business is built largely around its timing business, where it offers a strong portfolio in jitter attenuation (better, management believes than what Texas Instruments and Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) offer) and oscillators. I don't expect Texas Instruments to just concede the market, and I think Microsemi will show itself to be quite competitive here, but there's room for more than one winner in a $1 billion-plus market. I'd also note that SLAB's timing business is heavily skewed toward optical networking, and results from companies like Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) suggest healthy deployment schedules for the next few years. In the other part of the Infrastructure business, isolation, I worry that Silicon Labs management is a little ambitious regarding their share gain plans relative to Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), but time will tell (and this isn't a particularly large business for a company (Broadcom) that is more likely to run it for margins/cash flow than share/revenue growth).

The Opportunity

I think it's also worth noting that Silicon Labs does not consider itself "finished" with building its IoT business. The company acquired Micrium in October of 2016 to add to its IoT operating system software capabilities and then bought Zentri in January of this year for its low-power WiFi connectivity technologies (an under-exploited niche). I would expect more deals, with software and security the most probable targets in my mind, as I don't think there are many gaps left in connectivity, and I don't think there are many worthwhile small assets in MCUs or sensors. Still, a larger deal (the company has over $600 million in cash and close to $300 million in net cash) that would boost the company's competitiveness with Microchip, Qualcomm/NXP, TI, et al wouldn't shock me.

Between Silicon Labs' demonstrated strength in the IoT market and the guidance laid out by many companies in the metering, automation, and building/lighting controls space, I've raised my revenue growth expectations for Silicon Labs, and I think the company could generate long-term revenue growth in excess of 7% a year. I'm also incrementally more bullish on the company's margin leverage, though declining cash cow businesses like Access and TV tuners are a potential headwind.

Silicon Labs doesn't look particularly cheap by discounted cash flow, but that's not terribly surprising or very unusual for small growth semiconductor stocks. What's more, my growth and margin targets are below management's, so there's still the possibility of outperformance relative to my model. Looking at the margin/growth matrix, though, the shares don't look unreasonably valued. Having followed this sector for some time, I've worked out a grid for what the Street is typically willing to pay (EV/rev) for a given level of revenue growth and margin from a semiconductor company. While valuations have drifted higher, a fair value in the low $70s for what Silicon Labs is doing (and is likely to do over the next 12-24 months) is not unreasonable.

The Bottom Line

Silicon Labs is more momentum/growth than value today, but there are credible reasons to believe that IoT deployments will accelerate in the second half of this year. That, in turn, should make for strong revenue trends for Silicon Labs even as the comps get tougher. Although the valuation doesn't really appeal to my more conservative leanings, this is a name worth watching for GARP investors (in the hope of a pullback/correction) and one that could still hold appeal for more growth/momentum-oriented readers.

