Top Of The Charts: Will Housing Prices Ever Drop?

After Vancouver introduced a foreign buyers tax, sales took a dive, but where are prices now? Michael Craig, Senior Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, talks with Sara D'Elia about how regulatory changes might not work long term to cool prices in Canada's hot housing markets.
Summary
How will new regulations impact home prices?
Are housing prices expected to cool?
Could there be new "up and coming" housing markets?
Tagged: Macro View, Real Estate, Alternative Investing, Canada
