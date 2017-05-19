Nevsun: Confusion Creates Value Opportunity

Nevsun (NSU) is a mining company, their primary asset up until June 2016 was the Bisha mine in Eritrea. In June 2016, Nevsun purchased Reservoir Minerals with a combination of cash and shares, giving Nevsun ownership of the Timok Project in Serbia. This was a controversial decision because it launched Nevsun and the cash flow from the Bisha mine in a new direction -to become a mid-tier diversified mining company. The dependence on a single mining asset for Nevsun has caused the company to trade at a discount to other miners that are more diversified. By purchasing and developing the Timok project, which is amazingly high-grade and valuable, Nevsun has created an opportunity to diversify their production and increase their profile in the mining industry.

Nevsun did a few things that upset some of its investors during the acquisition of Reservoir Minerals. It spent a large portion of the cash it had when it bought Reservoir Minerals shares. After purchasing the Timok Project, they decided to redirect their cash from paying dividends to developing the project. While this seems like a very logical idea to most investors, some funds invested in Nevsun had a mandate to only invest in stocks paying above a certain dividend rate and they had to liquidate their position. I view this as an excellent opportunity to buy the shares as the development of the Timok Project by Nevsun is a brilliant use of its cash flow and will reap large rewards when the project is put into production.

The Bisha mine in Eritrea had most of its gold mined out in the first years of production and has become a copper and zinc producer at this time. By utilizing the cash flow from these base metals Nevsun will be able to build a high grade gold mine in Serbia. Gold began a new bull market in 2016 following a five year long corrective phase from the 2011 peak. Gold is now resuming this uptrend and will be significantly higher in price in a few years. It is exciting to think that Nevsun will be putting their high grade gold mine into production at a time when gold will likely be in high demand and when other miners are having facing declining production.

Nevsun anticipates production from the Timok Upper Zone to begin in 2021, with a Pre-Feasibility Study and further exploration occurring over the balance of 2017. The lower zone is held in partnership with Freeport McMoRan Copper (FCX) and will be a valuable asset in the future. The lower zone will likely not be developed for an extended period of time, but it provides the backbone of a company building asset of both high grade and large scale. The high-grade ore of the Upper Zone will provide Nevsun with large amounts of cash flow. They will be able to use this cash flow to leverage into future growth of the company, including the development of the lower zone with Freeport.

The chart above shows Nevsun stock in black, The Market Vector's Gold Miner ETF (GDX) in blue, and Atlantic Gold (SPVEF), a gold company that is about to start their first production, in red. Despite the fact that Nevsun's most valuable asset at this time is the Timok Project, a gold development opportunity, their stock has not acted like other gold related stocks. They are being treated like a non-diversified base metal producer. Atlantic Gold is a gold development company that is going into production shortly. I believe Nevsun shares will undergo the same surge as Atlantic Gold, as it's project gets closer to production.

Nevsun recently had quite the sell-off in their stock as investors responded to the cut in their dividend policy and general uncertainty in the gold and base metals markets. When dividend obsessed investors decide to sell their shares in response to the management implementing a prudent and well considered plan to grow the company, I am happy to buy those shares. Nevsun has plenty of cash from their Bisha mine to continue paying their now reduced dividend and to build the Timok Upper Zone. We just have to wait for them to do it.

In summary, Nevsun is a mining company. They purchased the Timok Project to diversify the company and provide a long term path for growth. This required spending a large part of their cash reserves, diluting current shareholders by issuing shares to purchase the Timok Project, and cutting their dividend. These changes encouraged some shareholders to move along to different opportunities. I believe the exodus from the stock has provided a wonderful opportunity to invest in a cash flow producing company with the ability to self-fund the development of a world-class gold and copper mine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU, SPVEF.

