Dividend Yields Also Drown In Floods

NOBL is more defensive overall than SPY and good for investors who are looking for slightly less risk.

ETF buying time?

This about sums up the market for me - it's flooded with money. I have several ETFs on my watch list, but now isn't a time I'm comfortable putting my money on the line. If I'm not comfortable purchasing a fund, then I'm sure not going to tell my followers they should. I'll be analyzing an ETF for the purpose of knowing the strategy and underlying stocks. I like to remind readers of my views because sometimes, I can be very excited about a strong ETF and don't want to give the wrong impression. It's not my intent for you to put your wealth at risk right now with much better options for investing. Personally, I invest very defensively with an extra heavy dose of due diligence.

My way to invest in the current market

If you want to know about my investment choices, you can check out every trade I've made since the end of 2015. Until the market comes down to a reasonable valuation, this is how I will be investing most of my money outside of bonds.

ETF we're looking at today

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) attempts to track the performance of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. The Index has outperformed the S&P 500 because of its lower volatility since inception, but that's not the case for the fund which hasn't been around for as long. The actual index was around for the 2008/2009 market drawdown, so it was able to implement its more defensive strategy over the S&P 500. NOBL should also perform better if we see some market volatility that brings prices down to a reasonable level - instead of the insane valuation they are at now.

Do not mistake me thinking this fund will do much better than SPY in a market downturn as a reason to invest in this fund at this time. I do not think it's a good time to invest in equity indexes. Once the market comes down, I'd consider this fund in the right scenario. I do think NOBL will perform better in a market panic, but it also does fairly well keeping up with SPY while the market is going up. NOBL was created on October 10, 2013, and these are the results as of today:

NOBL had total returns of 48.3% while SPY has had total returns of 51.6%. This is a material amount, but keep in mind that NOBL does not have as much volatility and is likely to perform better over time if market panics occur. Over this time, NOBL has had a max drawdown of -9.9% while SPY has dropped as low as -13%. NOBL has less annualized volatility and is a better option if you believe we may see some market correction.

Expenses

The expense ratio for this fund is currently at .35%. This is on the high-end for my taste, and I'd like to see it cut in half for me to really like this fund when the market goes into the next panic. I do still think this could be a good investment if you have a long-term investment horizon and believe, over that time, there will be significant volatility. Even with the high expense ratio, this fund should do well in a volatile market with the underlying stocks being more defensive than SPY.

Yield

The yield for NOBL is currently 2.01%. That's better than SPY at 1.88%, but the expense ratio eats away at total returns. Therefore, I think investors may want to consider copying the fund as an alternative to buying into it directly. Despite the name of the fund, I would not be taking NOBL for its ability to give me yields. I'd want to invest in a fund like this at a more attractive price and with a long-term investment plan where I believed I'd see a material amount of market volatility.

Sector allocation

Here's the sector allocation from ProShares:

I'd definitely change two things about this allocation, but overall, I believe this looks good when the market is slightly overvalued. Today, the market is significantly overvalued, in my opinion, and that presents a challenge to every conceivable index.

Defensive investing should be done preemptively, so that during a market correction the portfolio will already be conservative. Becoming conservative after a big loss eliminates the entire reason for the defensive stance. With how high the market is right now, if I had to invest in an ETF I would want a lower healthcare allocation and higher utilities. Utilities do very well during recessions just like consumer staples that investors should be looking to be mostly defensive right now in the current market pricing.

Here are the top 30 holdings of the ETF:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:BCR) C R BARD INC. 2.35% 0.34% (NYSE:MCD) MCDONALD'S CORP. 2.12% 2.57% (NYSE:BF.B) BROWN-FORMAN CORP. 2.07% 1.40% (NYSE:BEN) FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. 2.06% 1.90% (NYSE:APD) AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC. 2.04% 2.67% (NYSE:SPGI) S&P GLOBAL INC. 2.04% 1.20% (NYSE:PNR) PENTAIR PLC 2.02% 2.12% (NYSE:MDT) MEDTRONIC INC. 2.02% 2.08% (NYSE:ABBV) ABBVIE INC. 2.02% 3.92% (NYSE:JNJ) JOHNSON & JOHNSON 2.02% 2.65% (NYSE:SYY) SYSCO CORP. 2.00% 2.43% (NYSE:GD) GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP. 2.00% 1.75% (NYSE:MMM) 3M CO. 2.00% 2.41% (NYSE:SHW) SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO. 1.99% 1.04% (NYSE:XOM) EXXON MOBIL CORP. 1.98% 3.76% (NYSE:DOV) DOVER CORP. 1.98% 2.19% (NYSE:ITW) ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. 1.97% 1.93% (NYSE:LOW) LOWE'S COS INC. 1.97% 1.67% (NYSE:PPG) PPG INDUSTRIES INC. 1.97% 1.52% (NYSE:CVX) CHEVRON CORP. 1.97% 4.13% (NYSE:WMT) WAL-MART STORES INC. 1.97% 2.72% (NYSE:KO) COCA-COLA CO/THE 1.96% 3.37% (NYSE:ABT) ABBOTT LABORATORIES 1.96% 2.46% (NASDAQ:WBA) WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 1.96% 1.84% (NYSE:TGT) TARGET CORP. 1.95% 4.36% (NYSE:ECL) ECOLAB INC. 1.95% 1.17% (NYSE:ED) CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC. 1.95% 3.48% (NYSE:CAH) CARDINAL HEALTH INC. 1.95% 2.58% (NYSE:PEP) PEPSICO INC. 1.94% 2.83% (NASDAQ:TROW) T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. 1.94% 3.29%

Simulation

When ETFs have a sub-par expense ratio, it's a good idea to at least look into the idea of simulating the portfolio. I've taken the top 30 holdings and put them in this chart:

You can also see how each individual stock performs comparatively to the others:

Conclusion

Is NOBL a good investment?

This is a tough ETF to say definitively if it's a strong investment. In my opinion, it's a situational fund that you wouldn't want in a market that is insanely high or low. I like this ETF for a middle of the line market where I know I'm going to have some volatility long term and would like a slightly less risky investment than SPY. The yield and expense ratio are not reasons to invest in NOBL, but the allocation of the fund has shown via the index that it's able to perform well over time. If the expense ratio came down materially, this could be a top tier ETF.

