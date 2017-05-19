The Updated Charts All Dividend Investors Must See

Investors should be looking for stocks in the Dividend Sweet Spot that pay yields that are sustainable. The article references two tilts that have generated long-run alpha.

The same dataset also illustrates the low risk-adjusted returns of stocks that pay low or no dividends.

There is a tendency for dividend investors to chase the highest dividend yielding stocks in an effort to boost income from their investment portfolio. After nearly a decade in this low interest rate regime, the temptation to "reach for yield" to supplement investment income can be hard to resist. Unfortunately, the highest-yielding stocks have delivered inferior risk-adjusted returns over long time intervals. Investors who reach for that higher dividend income end up sacrificing growth in their principal. Setting your sights incrementally lower than the highest-yielding dividend cohort can produce impressive long-run returns.

As part of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French's voluminous data on various investment strategies, we have a very long-run look at the risk-return profile of portfolios with various characteristics. For dividend growth investors, an important component of this dataset is the portfolios formed based on dividend yield.

The graphs and table below show the cumulative total return of six different capitalization-weighted sub-portfolios - stocks that do not pay a dividend, and then five quintiles ranking dividend yield from lowest to highest.

From the table above, readers should note that stocks that pay no dividend have historically offered the worst risk-adjusted return. Stocks that pay dividends in the lowest quintile of dividend payers have offered the next worst returns and experienced above-market volatility.

I have chosen to show this data in quintiles to make the above graphs more readable, but when examining the upper end of the dividend yield cohorts, it is instructive to split that final quintile in two parts.

The highest-yield cohort in the distribution has produced below-average risk-adjusted returns. Both deciles produced worse absolute and risk-adjusted returns than the second-highest dividend-yielding cohort. Said differently, those high dividend flyers have produced just so-so returns with greater volatility than the broader market. What investors want to target is something that lies more towards the second-highest yielding cohort.

This data set, which spans U.S. stocks from 1928 to 2015, concurs with a previous article on work from Morgan Stanley on "The Dividend Sweet Spot". The firm demonstrated that companies that pay dividend yields ranging from 3% to 6% have generated higher excess returns and produced higher information ratios (expected active return dividend by deviation from the benchmark) over very lengthy periods.

The second-highest yielding quintile has outperformed the highest-yielding decile by 1.41% per annum over the past 90 years. While it may seem like an extra percentage point between friends is marginal, the 141bp average annual difference between the two cohorts is 3.1x your money over this ultra-long sample period. Compound interest is a beautiful thing, but it can also compound poor portfolio construction.

Investors should be looking for consistent and stable dividend growth and not the absolute highest level of dividends. In my series "5 Simple Ways To Beat The Market", I demonstrated that the Dividend Aristocrats (BATS:NOBL), the subset of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) that has paid increasing dividends for at least twenty-five years, has produced higher returns than the market with lower volatility of returns. A focus on dividend growth as opposed to solely dividend level can generate market-beating outperformance.

In a similar vein, the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index (NYSEARCA:SPHD), which takes the 75 highest dividend yielding stocks in the S&P 500 and then selects the 50 components of that group with the lowest realized volatility over the past year and which have also generated long-run alpha. In "A High Dividend Strategy That Works", I demonstrated that this strategy has outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 2.7% per year over the last quarter century. The exclusion of the higher-beta constituents (and factor tilt towards low volatility) discards the laggards that have historically dragged down the risk-adjusted returns of the highest-yielding decile in the French data. Not surprisingly, with a distribution rate in the mid-to-high 3% range, SPHD falls within Morgan Stanley's Dividend Sweet Spot.

Dividend investing is a key to build long-run wealth - those cumulative returns in the French data are enviable. Many academics subscribe to the Dividend Irrelevance theorem that states that in a world with no taxes or costs of financial distress, dividend policy is irrelevant. Given the double taxation of both corporate profits and shareholder dividends, some muse that dividends are inefficient. This article demonstrates that dividends have been an important part of long-run investment returns, as demonstrated by each of the dividend cohorts outperforming stocks that pay no dividends.

Hopefully, Seeking Alpha readers understand the need to ignore the siren song of simply buying stocks based on yield alone. Historically, that strategy has also underperformed; buying stocks with sustainable dividend yields has generated better long-run performance with lower risk. Stocks in the Dividend Sweet Spot produce the alpha we are collectively seeking.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD, NOBL, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.