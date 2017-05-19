7 Criteria For Core Conviction Positions

For his latest collaborative project, Mike Nadel asked, "In your portfolio, do you have "core" positions - stocks you rank higher for whatever reason?" While I generally eschew labels, there are certain stocks that stand out based on position size and conviction. The smallest of these positions is over 5% of our individual stock portfolio, while the largest is 11% (3% and 6% of household financial assets respectively). In contrast, the rest of the portfolio is typically capped at a "full position" calculated as 2.5% of the individual stock portfolio.

These position sizes are fully intentional. If a stock grows beyond my comfort zone, I trim the position. Thus the core positions are not simply my largest. They are conviction positions that I want to overweight in the portfolio. They are companies that I believe in and positions that are sufficiently large to impact the portfolio results by themselves.

Moreover, I am willing to pay a premium price for the long-term quality and strength demonstrated by these companies. As a "value" investor, I would normally buy companies that I believe are trading at 90% or less of fair value, and sell them if they rise to 110% of fair value. With a core position, however, I'm willing to add when the price is near fair value, and trim only reluctantly if the price exceeds 120% of fair value. I need to see at least a 20% gap in value before I am willing to trim a core position to buy a supporting stock.

To illustrate the seven criteria that support my conviction in a "core" stock, I will use Nike (NYSE:NKE) as a case study. In a subsequent article I will detail all seven of my core conviction positions, evaluating each by these criteria.

#1: Enduring Quality

Quality is a nebulous concept, with diverse and sometimes contradictory definitions depend on who you ask. My focus here is assessing long-term brand and financial strength, supported by a management team that has a history of sound decisions. Nike is not merely the most valuable sports brand (as determined by Forbes), it is an innovator and a marketing juggernaut (as detailed in the recent article here). It has the reputation and muscle to define the playing field for its competitors, and a record of strong outperformance. Nike holds an S&P credit rating of AA-, a "perfect 20" rating by Jefferson Research, and an A+ quality rating by CFRA. It is well managed, conservatively financed, and built for growth.

#2: Proven Dividend History

Though my investment approach is focused on total return, not dividends, I strongly favor companies that have demonstrated the ability over time to pay a consistent and growing dividend. Nike is not a "dividend champion" by the CCC definition, yet boasts a solid 15 year history of steady increases to its payout. More importantly, this "dividend challenger" has not reduced its dividend since it was initiated in 1984. This demonstrates a long history of conservative fiscal management that gives me faith in the future of the company.

#3: Sound Financial Choices

Though I like to see a history of dividend increases, I give that little credence if the payout ratio or debt load has risen dramatically. Certain Dividend Aristocrats have pushed their payout ratios over 100% in recent years, while dramatically increasing financial leverage to support the elevated payout. These are strong companies with a 50+ year history of dividend increases, but their future financial health depends on growth that may be hard to find. Given the aggressive leverage used by many companies today, I would expect some Dividend Aristocrats to lose that status in the next recession. The financial flexibility that allowed them to build that impressive streak is no longer practiced.

In contrast, Nike supports a payout ratio that is under 30% of earnings. It can easily sustain this dividend in even the worst case scenario, and can likely afford to increase the payout if growth slows and less capex is required. When I look at Nike today, I see the kind of financial strength that characterized the current dividend giants twenty years ago.

#4: Stable Revenues and Margins

This is certainly a difficult economy in which to generate top line growth! Adjusted for inflation, we've seen almost no growth in S&P revenues from 2011 to 2016. The strong US dollar is a headwind for overseas profits, and domestic consumption has been sluggish. Still, flat revenues can be managed profitably. A greater risk is declining revenues, as that demands one wave of demoralizing layoffs after another. I don't envy IBM's managers the dirty job of sorting the wheat from the chaff as they've seen their revenues shrink by 25% over the last five years!

Nike has bucked this trend by religiously investing in growth. They acknowledge the Sport Research Lab as one of the key drivers of their business. The innovation differentiates their products from the competition, supporting strong margins and top line growth while others are facing tough choices.

#5: Growing Earnings Per Share

As a total return investor, I am rarely content to collect a steady dividend, as that is not sufficient to meet my portfolio goals. I want to see growing earnings, supporting a growing dividend and ultimately a rising share price. Keeping in mind the wisdom expressed above by the inimitable Yogi Berra, we have a fighting chance of finding growth if we begin with companies that have a history of generating growth.

Over the last five years (FY2012 to TTM), in the same economic environment that has seen others struggle, Nike has soared! It has increased revenues 40%, has boosted net income by 84%, and has decreased the share count by 10%. Earnings per share have more than doubled! Past history is no guarantee of future performance, but it is not a bad way to bet.

#6: Moderate Growth Expectations

When I look for "growth", I'm not looking for a 30% year-over-year increase. I'll let others speculate on SNAP vs. FB in the ever-changing social media world. Rather, I look for companies that are projected for continuing EPS growth in the 6% to 10% range by CFRA (previously S&P Capital IQ). While these projections tend to be optimistic, once dividends are reinvested they stand a good chance of supporting the long-term 8% CAGR that my portfolio targets for core equities. Nike is a bit outside of my comfort zone, as it is projected for 13% growth, yet it has fallen to the point of being a bargain even at a 10% growth rate. I certainly wouldn't object to higher growth, I'm just reluctant to pay for a future that might prove less rosy than the projections.

#7: Reasonable Value

I would love to own Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), as it is a great company, but at a 30 P/E it needs to double earnings again in the next five years to justify the current share price, and my crystal ball simply doesn't work that well. It may be a great investment as a speculative position, or for somebody who is in closer touch with trends, but it does not qualify as a core position for me. Nike is an example of a stock that seemed similarly overpriced for many years, but it has fallen back to just 20x current year operating earnings. I might prefer a higher dividend yield, and could certainly find stocks trading at cheaper valuations, but I am willing to pay a moderate premium for quality, brand strength, innovation, and growth. Nike is already one of my largest positions, but I am seriously considering adding to that on the current weakness.

Conclusion

In a later article I will detail my seven "core holdings" and evaluate them according to the metrics described above. These seven stocks come from Consumer Defensive, Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, Industrials, and Technology, the five sectors where I feel most comfortable investing. And these seven stocks represent substantial assets, roughly 55% of the individual domestic stock portfolio and 25% of total household financial assets. None of the other positions are held in sufficient size to individually impact performance.

Do you find yourself similarly concentrated in conviction positions? If so, how do you approach their selection? Are there criteria above that you feel are unnecessary? Or conversely, other considerations that you believe need to be taken into account!

