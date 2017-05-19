Sears Canada: Time to Believe Again

A little over 4 months ago, I was short on Sears Canada (NASDAQ: SRSC). As mentioned in my previous article I liked Sears Canada's strategy but it didn't have the cash to pull off a turnaround. At the time the stock price was trading at about $1.60 - $1.70. Recently, the stock price has fallen below the $1 mark, it was a clear statement there is little faith of Sears Canada turnaround. However, in the last several weeks, there has been news coming out from Sears Canada that led me to rethink my thesis on this retailer. Here are the reasons why Sears Canada might just make it:

Same stores sales have continued to grow even after the Christmas season

A clearer and more focused strategy

A $300 million lifeline was provided to Sears Canada by KKR Capital Markets LLC and GACP Finance Co. for a 5 year term.

There is a big contrast between Sears Canada and its US counterparts

Same Stores Sales Growth:

Since Nov 2016, same store sales has grown, and this has continued well after the Christmas shopping season when there should be shopping fatigue in January and February:

The same store sales growth coincides with the new pricing strategy Sears Canada has introduced, and this new pricing strategy involves researching the optimal price to entice 75% of all shoppers to buy its product. To help with the strategy, it relies on the suppliers to help determine what that optimal retail price should be. This is an important mind shift because the focus is now on what the consumers want and how best to cater to that.

Also, to compete in the discounted value market, Sears Canada buys cleared out excesses or past-season merchandise at low rates. This mimics the strategy that Winners is currently pursuing - and Winners is pursuing this successfully.

Besides the new pricing and product strategy, Sears Canada has become more innovative. In my prior article I had mentioned how the retailer has revamped its eCommerce website: Initium to better serve online shoppers. It has also created test labs to get a better understanding of how its consumers shop.

In the last couple years, its store count has also shrunk by over 35% (drop of 505 stores) from two years ago. Going back even further, some of its flagship stores were also closed:

(Source: 2016 Annual Report)

Part of the closure is to save cash and to cut costs. But looking at the retail industry, the trends already point to shoppers are increasingly making purchases online. Perhaps it is a smart move that Sears Canada is "right sizing" its store count across the country. Sears Canada has already stated its focus on eCommerce by redesigning its website and integrating it closely to its supply chain.

In no way is this going to make Sears Canada an overnight success, but I do believe Sears Canada is on the right path to financial viability. Being financially viable also means spending a bit of cash to right the ship, which for Sears Canada, finding extra money lying around can be an issue (this was the reason why I couldn't be bullish on Sears Canada in my last article).

Interestingly enough, a lot can happen in the past few months and this leads to the second reason why Sears Canada might stick around longer.

A New 5 Year Loan Gives Sears Canada Breathing Room:

Readers who have read my prior article on Sears Canada will know that I like Sears Canada's strategy, but the company was lacking money to spend on the business, and this made me doubt its turnaround strategy. Prior to Jan 2017, the existing credit facility of $300 million is based on a borrowing based formula, what this means is that certain obligations such as pension liabilities could limit the amount that Sears Canada can borrow. In 2016, the existing credit facility only allowed Sears Canada to borrow $120.1 million and $192 million in Jan 2017. This was a huge handicap for Sears Canada because it made borrowing difficult which also made business decisions harder to execute.

Some good news came in March 2017 when Sears Canada secured a new $300 million 5 year term loan with KKR Capital Marks LLC (KKR Capital) and GACP Finance Co. This was a loan that is broken into a $125 million 1st tranche and $175 million for its 2nd tranche. The initial $125 million is fully drawn with the 2nd tranche available to be drawn at the option of Sears Canada.

There are two positive factors to take away from this new loan. The first one is the new loan with KKR Capital and GACP Finance Co. gives Sears Canada a bit of breathing room to borrow and operate. The second factor is the lenders themselves. Lenders are not in the business to lose money, for KKR Capital and GACP Finance Co. to offer a $300 million loan means they have done their due diligence on Sears Canada's business, and believe it is worth lending to.

Big Contrast Between Sears Canada and Sears Holdings:

It is very evident that Sears Canada and Sears Holdings are on completely different tangents. In the last several months, Sears Canada has gone on a complete strategic realignment, from revamping its stores, rejigging its eCommerce capabilities, to launching a new clothing division. In comparison to Sears Holdings and its strategy, the company is in a public dispute with one of its suppliers. Also, in Dec 2016, Eddie Lampert (CEO of Sears Holdings) had to lend $200 million with an option for a further $500 million to its own company. Sears Canada on the other hand was able to secure a loan on its own from an external lender.

Both companies are struggling, both are losing money, and both are closing its stores, but it is clear Sears Canada operates from a position of strength (or at least more strength than where Sears Holdings is). When Sears Canada had lost its credit card partner, it secured a substitute through Goeasy. When Sears Canada's financials were deteriorating to the point where it was hurting its ability to borrow money, it was able to secure a new loan.

This is a risky investment:

I know Sears Canada carries a lot of risk and its strategy still needs some fine tuning. In its 2016 annual reports, it had to pay $6.6 million to resolve customer delivery issues from this past holiday season, this consequently drove down its gross margins.

In looking at its financials compared to a year ago, Sears Canada is in worse shape today than yesteryear. Its cash position has dwindled, and the company has leveraged itself up significantly:

(Source: 2016 Annual Report)

Based on the 5 year trend, the gross margin has dropped to 27.3% from 36.7% in 2012. This is more than a 25% drop. This partially explains why so many investors have continued to short this stock

So Why the Buy Recommendation?

I believe the stock is worth making a play for because of its strategy. I like how Sears Canada is adapting to online retailers like Amazon. I like its focus on finding the right price to attract shoppers to buy its products.

Also, Sears Canada's stock price has been taking a beating because of its association with Sears Holdings. There is a lot of bad press coming out of Sears Holdings nowadays and it is overshadowing some of the good news coming out of Sears Canada.

I wouldn't buy a company that doesn't have a plan. Sears Canada does and its strategy is enough to convince me that they know what they are doing. This is a stock that will take time to bounce back. At this price, it is worth buying into.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRSC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.