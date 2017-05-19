Express Scripts And Malllinckrodt: In Case Chanos Is Right

Jim Chanos: Short Express Scripts And Mallinckrodt

As Seeking Alpha news editor Stephen Alpher reported Thursday, Jim Chanos announced at the SALT Conference that his firm was short Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) And Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK). Chanos elaborated on his short thesis for both names in an interview with Eric Schatzker of Bloomberg TV, on Thursday's "What'd You Miss." We've transcribed part of it below; following that, we discuss courses of action for longs.

Eric Schatzker: Mallinckrodt and Express Scripts. Let's be clear, is this a short thesis on both stocks? Jim Chanos: It is. And the reason we talked about both companies in the presentation is that we think they underscore the problem with pharmaceutical pricing in the United States, and they're both great shorts on their merits, fundamentally, but the fact that there's a linkage between the two made it interesting to us. [...] The drug that Mallinckrodt sells, Achthar, is over 100% of their operating profitability right now. It's been around since 1952 and it really only has efficacious studies for one indication. It's a drug that's gone from $40 to $35,000 over the past 15 years, and that's outrageous in our opinion. And companies like Express Scripts, PPMs, rather than work to eradicate these costs, have actually accelerated them. And that's the issue. Eric Shatzker: The PPMs are actually supposed to be negotiating lower prices on behalf of their clients... Jim Chanos: In fact, the independent ones like Express Scripts benefit from rising drug prices, and that's the paradox. Eric Shatzker: You believe that PPMs like Express Scripts, independent of this particular example, are guilty of drug price inflation. Jim Chanos: And I'm not the only one. Their biggest customer, Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), sued them over this issue. Eric Shatzker: Jim, you mentioned something interesting in your presentation. You accused these two companies of having a Philidor-like relationship [referring to the pharmacy involved in the Valeant (NYSE:VRX) scandal. Jim Chanos: There's three companies that are subsidiaries of Express Scripts that do business with Mallinckrodt/Achthar [...] a company like Express Scripts should be working to eradicate the use of expensive drugs with questionable efficacy like Acthar.

Shatzker went on to ask whether Chanos was counting on a catalyst such as a Congressional investigation, and Chanos responded that the companies' fundamentals would weigh on their share prices even without that. Shatzker then asked Chanos to put a target price on Mallinckrodt:

Jim Chanos: Well, there's $8 billion in debt here, and the operating income (most recent quarter annualized) is under $300 million. Eric Schatzker: So put a number on it. Jim Chanos: Well, the debt's not worth 100 cents on the dollar, so what's that tell you about the stock? Eric Schatzker: It's a zero? Jim Chanos: I think it's a zero. Eric Schatzker: Express Scripts? Jim Chanos: There it's the business model. Value mavens own it because it looks cheap, and it fact it is earning what they say it's earning. But we question the business model here. In an environment when the public is inexorably focused on cost... and let me just make one point. Years ago, when the ACA [Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare] was being crafted, I remember speaking to one of the staffers who helped write the bill, and she told me something interesting when I asked her why is there no single payer option. And she said, "Oh there will be in five to ten years". And I said, "Why?" And she said, because of the way Obamacare has been crafted, everybody is going to be paying higher co-pays and deductibles -- this was in 2010 -- and when the public realizes how much this costs, because they'll be paying for it themselves, there will be single payer. And I've never forgotten that discussion. And I think, actually, we may be headed that way.

What Now?

A similar question came up with our article last week on another Chanos short, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) ("Alibaba: Enron Of The East"), with one important difference: Alibaba passed our 2 screens to avoid bad investments, and the Portfolio Armor website was moderately bullish on it; in contrast, neither ESRX and MNK pass those 2 screens, and our site isn't bullish on either. So we wouldn't be long either stock, but if you are, and are still bullish on them, we'll look at ways to limit your risk below.

First, to reiterate a point we made in the comments of our Alibaba article: History shows it's possible to be on the opposite side of Chanos short and make money, but we would be wary of betting against him in the long term. With that in mind, let's look at ways of adding downside protection to ESRX and MNK.

Hedging ESRX And MNK

We're going to post the optimal, or least expensive ways of limiting your downside risk in these stocks to a drawdown of no more than 15% over the next several months, while not capping your possible upside at less than a certain level. You can find optimal hedges manually using the method we laid out here, but the screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iOS app.

Hedging ESRX

The potential return for ESRX over the next 6 months, implied by Wall Street's consensus price target (via Nasdaq, below) is 8%.

As of Thursday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge ESRX against a greater-than-15% drop by mid-November while not limiting your possible upside by less than 8% by then.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg was $1,290, or 2.18% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated by the short call leg was $1,730, or 2.92% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $440 when opening this hedge, if you placed both trades at the worst ends of their spreads.

Hedging MNK

The 6-month potential return for MNK implied by Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target (via Nasdaq again, below) is 50%.

That seems a little ambitious, and capping a collar at 50% isn't going to shave more than 10 basis points off your hedging cost, as a percentage of position value. So we'll ignore it, and use the highest cap that wipes out the positive hedging cost, which is 10%.

This was the optimal collar, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of MNK against a greater-than-15% drop by mid-October, while not capping your possible upside at less than 10% by then.

You can see above that the cost of the put leg for MNK is significantly higher than in the ESRX example: $2,600, or 6.36% of position value, calculated conservatively. But as you can see below, the income generated from the call leg was higher still, $3,100, or 7.59% of position value.

So again, the net cost was negative, meaning you'd have a net credit on this one of $500, if you placed both trades at the worst end of the spread.