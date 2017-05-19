Buy Gilead And Get HCV For Free

Gilead: Still a Bargain

Watching Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) price decline on HCV fears has my contrarian/value investing senses on high alert. It is my solid suspicion that the market has aggressively undervalued GILD because of the HCV declines. Not only is GILD undervalued by the market, but it might seem that simply because GILD's HCV segment is declining, the market is completely discounting the segment, even to the point of attaching a negative price value to it. I'm interested in buying GILD shares at this level since the HCV segment, while declining, still adds to the company's cash flows. My fair value estimate for GILD is $87.63, over 30% upside from the current price.

Revenue Growth Prospects

GILD's last earnings report was largely overshadowed by more HCV declines, which brought in $2.6 billion in Q1 2017, down nearly 40% from the same period last year. The company again forecast that HCV revenues would be in the range of $7.5-9.0 billion, which would be a roughly 40% decline from 2016 HCV revenues. This continues the 20% decline in HCV revenues from 2015 to 2016. The HCV declines are devastating, and have been an influential factor in GILD's share price declines.

The magnitude of HCV declines has masked growth in GILD's other non-HCV segments. Non-HCV revenue (HBV and other products) grew over 10% year over year in Q1 2017. From my perspective, the growth rate of GILD's non-HCV segments is where much of the value in the company lies. Non-HCV revenues have grown at an average annual rate of 13% over the past 5 years, and while the company's pipeline is not outstanding, it is large enough to be able to sustain at least high single digit growth for the company's non-HCV segments. HCV revenues will continue to decline, estimated at the rate of roughly 30%, slowing the last year's precipitous declines slightly with GILD's efforts to increase patient starts on its HCV products.

Based on these forecasts, GILD's revenues will continue declining for the next few years, however will return to growth as non-HCV revenue growth outstrips HCV declines. This assumes that the company makes no acquisition using available cash, since it is unknown the type of acquisition that GILD might make. Corporate tax reform was not assumed, although materialization of such would impact GILD shares positively.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

To estimate GILD's fair value, 10 years were forecast and incorporated into the model. An interactive model is provided here.

The company's revenues were estimated as HCV and non-HCV segments. As estimated above, HCV revenues were forecast to decline 30% annually throughout the projection. Non-HCV revenues were forecast at an 8% growth rate for the next several years, then increasing to a 9% growth rate. The company's average EBITDA margin over the past 5 years was 56% of revenue, and is estimated at 57% throughout the projection, since the company's EBITDA margins over the past couple years have been above 60%.

The company's combined capex and R&D have comprised on average 14% of revenue, and were forecast at 15% of revenue to allow GILD to continue its pipeline development. Depreciation and amortization, D&A, have averaged around 4% of revenue, which was also used in the projections. Net working capital, NWC was around 7% of revenue over the past 5 years, and is projected forward at 6.5%. Free cash flow, FCF, was found by subtracting D&A from EBITDA to give EBIT.

Taxes (estimated at 23% based on historical average) were subtracted from EBIT, which found NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). This was adjusted from subtraction of R&D/capex and NWC investment, then adding D&A back, giving FCF.

Weighted average cost of capital, WACC, was estimated by comparison of adjusted betas from comparable companies. This gave low and high estimated of un-levered beta, and combined with estimates of debt and equity percentages of capital. GILD's estimated tax rate was then used to find the company's re-levered beta. These re-levered beta beta estimates were used as multipliers for market risk premium (5.5%). The adjusted risk premium was combined with the risk free rate (4%) and further adjusted accounting for GILD's risk (which is relatively low, but still present).

GILD's historical EBIT/interest expense ratios were average, with interest rate coverage indicating a low default spread (estimated at 0.8%). This was combined with the risk-free rate to bring an estimate of GILD's implied cost of debt, which was adjusted according to GILD's tax rate to find the after-tax cost of debt. A high and low estimate of WACC was found by scaling costs of debt and equity by debt and equity percentages of capital respectively and summing the factors. The midrange of the estimates, 9.01% was selected as the discount rate and adjusted in 100 basis point increments to form a range.

Discounting periods were found by the mid-year convention, and used in conjunction with the discount rate range to give an array of present value scaling factors. The scaling array was combined with FCF estimates for each of the projected years to give discrete present values that were summed to give a net value. A range of perpetuity growth rates was estimated, from slight decline to minimal growth, considering GILD to be a mature company.

These growth rates were used with the terminal FCF, discount factor, and discount rate to find a terminal value estimate. The present value of the terminal value was combined with the present value of cash flows to bring an enterprise value estimate. Each of the selected enterprise value estimates were adjusted by addition of cash and equivalents, and other investments, while debt was subtracted to give estimates of the common equity values.

These values were divided by GILD's shares outstanding (1.3 billion) to give several implied stock prices. Modified sensitivity analysis produced a probability distribution of fair value estimates. My fair value estimate of $87.63 lies in the largest cluster of distributions in the projected range.

Revenue Projections

EBITDA Projections

Capex/R&D Projections

Depreciation and Amortization

Net Working Capital

Free Cash Flow

Comparable Companies

Re-Levered Beta

Cost of Equity

Cost of Debt

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Discount Factors

Present Value of Cash Flows

Growth Rates and Enterprise Value

Fair Value Methodology

Fair Value Range

Modified Projections

This might look pretty rosy for GILD, but the market has another perspective. After all, GILD's HCV revenue is plummeting. This declining revenue seems to be dictating the market's view on GILD. To see how much GILD's HCV segment affects the company's estimated fair value, future HCV revenues were completely eliminated. Otherwise the same estimates were used as above.

Fair Value Methodology, No HCV Revenues

Fair Value Range, No HCV Revenues

It appears that GILD's fair value estimate is not greatly affected even by elimination of HCV revenues from projections. Then it might be presumed that if GILD had no HCV segment, it could potentially be trading over 20% higher than the current price. However since the current price is so depressed, the market appears to be assigning a negative value to GILD's still-functioning HCV segment. Because of this, it would appear that investors are able to purchase GILD's core business with the HCV segment as a bonus. From my perspective, I like this kind of bargain and will continue to purchase GILD at the current level as able.

Final Thoughts

GILD's HCV revenue declines have driven the company's stock price down. However fair value estimates show that the company is worth significantly more than it currently trades for. My price target for GILD is $87.63, over 30% above the current level. Although the company's HCV segment is still producing cash, the market is attaching a negative value to HCV: GILD would be expected to trade at least 20% higher than the current prices if HCV revenues were not present at all. I'm buying GILD at the current levels, and consider the position worth adding to while GILD is under $70/share.

