Brazil - An Insider's View

One possible scenario is Temer exiting, followed by an indirect election of a new president by parliament, within 30 days.

UPFRONT NOTE: I usually write on global long/short equity ideas, but as I have lived 8 years full-time in Brazil until last year, still live there part-time and know some of the players involved, I thought I would write up some quick, if incomplete, notes. If you have specific questions, feel free to ask them in the comments section.

As originally reported Wednesday night by Brazilian newspaper "O Globo," President Michel Temer was taped approving bribery payments to jailed former speaker of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, in exchange for the latter's silence.

Brazilian assets sharply sold off on Thursday. This reflects fears that political uncertainty will stall direly needed reforms (upper house approval of a labor law reform and approval by both houses of a pensions reform), which were slated to happen over the next couple of months - indeed the congressman in charge of the pension reform already announced on Thursday that he would suspend any further work on the reform until 'our house was in order.' The fact that Brazilian assets have been up significantly over the last twelve months certainly also helps to convince people to de-risk here. The selling seems to have been rather indiscriminate across stocks, which may also reflect ETF dynamics.

What are the possible scenarios going forward?

President Temer clings on

This is what he is trying to do, as he clearly stated in a public TV address Thursday afternoon, alleging he had done nothing wrong and that he would fight the charges. The Brazilian Supreme Court published the tape recording in question late last night. Temer apparently had access to the tape prior to his TV address, which clearly will have influenced his decision. The tape is 38 minutes long, but the key point here is that there is no smoking gun - the initial press reports seemed to suggest that the tape would show that he explicitly sanctioned 'hush money' which is not the case from the tape.

Supreme court justice Fachin opened an investigation against Temer yesterday for obstruction of justice. It is notoriously hard to guess how long Supreme Court (or any court) proceedings take in Brazil. As a comparable, last year's process against then speaker-of-the-lower-house Eduardo Cunha took approximately two months from opening until the day he was removed from office. The Supreme Court justices are fully aware of the importance of this process and will prioritize it, but a process would probably at least take a few weeks.

Then, of course, Temer will either be removed from office or acquitted. In the former case, continue reading below in the section "President Temer goes." In the latter case, the key question is whether Temer will be able to re-establish his former level of governability, which is what allowed his government to (so far) successfully pursue the economic reforms.

President Temer goes

Via a loss of the Supreme Court case against him

As continued from above.

Via impeachment

Impeachment proceedings could be started against Temer. In fact, several impeachment requests have been submitted yesterday. An actual impeachment process would not be a great option, as an impeachment could take a few months to be concluded (Brazil has just been through one last year, so we know). Note that the speaker of the lower house has to agree to open such proceedings and he may well be unwilling to do so.

Via resignation

Temer could still resign, which would save the country from the time lost on an impeachment process and/or protracted Supreme Court proceedings. It now, however, looks unlikely that he will do so, unless he will eventually get the impression that he will lose the Supreme Court case, material new information against him surfaces, very material public pressure occurs, or mass desertion by his allies, etc.

Via an unrelated, separate legal process already ongoing

The TSE (electoral high court) is scheduled to rule, in early June, on whether the winning ticket in the 2016 presidential campaign (president Dilma Rousseff, vice-president Michel Temer) used dirty money in their campaign financing. If convicted, Temer would have to leave the presidency immediately.

What happens if Temer goes?

Article 80 of the Brazilian Constitution establishes the line of succession to the president as: vice president, speaker of the lower house, speaker of the upper house, chief justice of the Supreme Court. As there currently is no vice president (Temer was vice president and became president post the impeachment of elected President Dilma Rousseff), the speaker of the lower house, Rodrigo Maia, would become provisional president. Thereafter, there are two options:

Indirect elections

As per the constitution, indirect elections of a new president by the national congress (combined lower and upper houses of parliament) have to be called within 30 days. In theory any natural born Brazilian above 35 years of age could be a candidate. In practice, given the nature of the indirect election, candidates are likely to come from the Brasília establishment. Names mentioned include Senator Ronaldo Caiado and Chief Justice Carmen Lucia.

Direct elections

In theory, parliament could rush through a constitutional amendment bringing forward the 2018 presidential and congressional elections. It is unclear how quickly this would happen, given both the timetable for approving the constitutional amendment (60% hurdle rate in both houses) and the logistics of a national election. My guess is at least a few months. Here too, candidates are unclear, but may include former President Lula (albeit he may be arrested and/or barred from running in the meantime).

It is a very volatile situation in Brasília right now and any predictions are hard to make. But I hazard the guess that congressmen are unlikely to pass the required constitutional amendment for direct elections as i) they will prefer to deal with the people (devils?) they know; ii) it does not seem to make sense for them to give up the power/control that the indirect presidential vote confers on them; and iii) if general elections are brought forward in this moment of general disgust with politics, many of them may be swept out of their offices, which would also entail losing immunity protection, which at least some of them would prefer to keep.

In summary

Things will be volatile with real-time news flow in the short term.

The first step will be to see whether Temer manages to win the Supreme Court case and clings on, or resigns or gets removed after all. Before there is certainty on this point, Brazilian assets are likely to suffer - as always, the market hates uncertainty.

If Temer clings on, the second step is to see whether he successfully restores his governability, allowing him to press on with the reforms. The worst case in theory is that Temer wins the court case and hence clings on as president, but that his previous power base of allies in parliament will have dissolved, stalling the reforms and effectively turning his government into a lame duck government until the general elections in October 2018 (with a new president starting 01-Jan-2019). Whether Temer would succeed in restoring governability is a hard guess, but on balance I would say yes, as Temer still retains real power as president (e.g. certain budgetary allocations, public sector appointments, etc.) and also as congressmen will want to avoid the lame duck government worst-case scenario, as they are aware that this will negatively impact the economy and they would ultimately share the blame for such an outcome.

If Temer goes, the second step will be to see whether a new president will be elected indirectly or directly. I think that indirect elections would be more positive, as the time frame of uncertainty would be much shorter (30 days vs. several months) and the new president would likely be an 'insider' relatively friendlier to the current government than to the opposition, who would have a real shot at rapidly restoring governability and continuing to drive the reforms. If we go down this path and the elected name is indeed 'acceptable,' asset values may recover.

A direct election would not only take longer, but also carry more uncertainty about the winning candidate, which in turn would make congressmen extremely reluctant to take any hard positions (such as approving meaningful reforms) until such time. Brazilian assets would continue in limbo until clarity is reached via the election.

Overall, in a nutshell, anything that provides a way to restore governability is a positive, and vice-versa.

As an interesting side point, ironically the longer-term perspectives for Brazil may well have improved yesterday. This is because, incrementally, the probability of former president Lula regaining power in the next presidential elections (whether 2018 or anticipated) decreased: (1) there are press reports that the same witness who taped Temer also provided information on illegal acts performed by Lula (and a range of other high profile politicians); (2) a high profile senator and former presidential candidate, Aécio Neves, was arrested yesterday (based on information from the same witness), materially weakening a common argument that the corruption investigations in Brazil were partisan, and thereby arguably psychologically facilitating an eventual arrest and condemnation of Lula - an otherwise traumatic event for the country where Lula still has a lot of admirers. This is incrementally positive as a new Lula presidency would probably not be advantageous for Brazil for a number of reasons, including that he would very likely have to govern against a congress majority hostile to him, severely impacting governability (similar to the situation that impeached president Dilma Rousseff faced in 2015/16).

If you wanted to use short-term uncertainty to establish some longer-term positions, high quality exporters spring to mind, such as Ambev (NYSE:ABEV), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Grendene (OTC:GRDNF), all down materially (approximately 6%, 11%, 12%, respectively) yesterday. I would stay away from trying to time/play the markets with ETFs such as EWZ or BZF as locals will have much better real-time access to news and developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.