Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Post-Earnings Analysis

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) shares are in a upward trend. Shareholders and potential investors of REGN may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether REGN stock rates as a buy, hold or sell?

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the earnings expectations, peer analysis & valuation and fundamentals. That might help answer whether stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Earnings Analysis - Earnings surprise

REGN, a biopharmaceutical company reported better-than-expected earnings for 3 out of 5 earnings. It last posted its earnings for Q12017 on May 4th. The company reported EPS of $2.92 for the quarter, missed street estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1,318 million for the quarter compared to the street estimate of $1,298 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted EPS of $2.57. Currently, analysts expect REGN to generate revenue of $1,346 million and EPS of $3.13 in Q22017. REGN has a 12-month low of $325.35 and a 12-month high of $462.96 (CMP $458.58). The firm's market cap is $47.78 billion.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

The company had revenue of $4,860 million for the FY2016 (up 18% YoY). Currently, analysts expect company to generate revenue of $5,481 million (up 13% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $6,156 million (up 12% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

"In the first quarter, we were thrilled to receive U.S. FDA approval for Dupixent, our breakthrough therapy for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, and are working to support access for appropriate patients who suffer from this serious disease," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. "We are also pleased to have positive Phase 2 results with dupilumab in moderate-to-severe eosinophilic esophagitis, which marks the fourth allergic disease in which dupilumab has shown proof of concept. These data further validate the hypothesis that the IL-4/IL-13 pathway is a major driver in multiple allergic diseases. Additionally, we have received a new FDA action date for Kevzara, our therapy for rheumatoid arthritis, and are looking forward to a potential U.S. approval and launch in late May 2017."

Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $12.67 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 36x and PEG 1.9. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $15.32, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 29x. This is above the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. The analysts are expecting REGN's long term earnings to grow at an average annual rate of 19.12%.

Income Statement Analysis - Improving operational efficiency

Over the past 5 quarters, operating income margin increased to 32.64% from 27.42% (522 bps improvement). This is primarily due to decreasing trend in cost of revenue. Also, net income margin improved from 13.80% to 18.87%. During the same period, EPS increased to $2.92 from $2.57.

Improving operational efficiency also contributed to free cash flow. In FY2016, free cash flow was $961 million (FCF per share $7.21, increasing by $1085 million compared to FY2012.

Performance Ratio

Return on equity (ROE) is the amount of net income returned as a percentage of shareholders equity. Return on equity measures a corporation's profitability by revealing how much profit a company generates with the money shareholders have invested. REGN has return on equity of 22.3%, return on assets of 13%, and return on capital of 22%.

Current Valuation

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

I have discussed, that based on forward P/E ratio REGN is trading at way above the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x. I believe this is justifiable provided high estimated growth rate.

Current Price/Earnings ratio is 55.3x which is below industry average of 62.7x and REGN's 5 year is 82.8x.

Price/Book ratio is 10x which is above industry average of 6.4x and S&P 500 of 3.0x. Price/Sales ratio & Price/Cash Flow are higher than the industry average and S&P 500 but lower than REGN's 5 year multiples.

Market View - Positive

On May 18, 2017, REGN's stock increased by 17% over the last 12 months. Of the analysts covering company, 7 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," 2 recommended it as a "Buy" and 10 recommended it as "Hold"

My Recommendation: Hold Rating

I will recommend Hold rating for REGN based on the following factors:

1. REGN has a earnings surprise history over the trailing five quarters and solid consensus estimates.

2.Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $12.67 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 36x and PEG 1.9. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $15.32, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 29x. This is above the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. The analysts are expecting REGN's long term earnings to grow at an average annual rate of 19.12%

3. Improving operational efficiency

4. Positive market view

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.