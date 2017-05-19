Home Builders Have A Solid Opportunity If They Ever Catch Up With Demand

There is a shortage of real estate inventory for sale around the country and this is especially true of some Western cities. I have a home in San Francisco, CA, where it is getting so bad with home prices that it defies any kind of logic whatsoever, not to mention how much it costs to eat a bagel at a local coffee shop. I also have a home in Colorado where things are starting to get very bad but for different reasons. I have been looking for another place here in Colorado and have been targeting Denver. There are options. But, these options feel limited. Everything is either way over-priced or completely undesirable. Read: That sweet spot in the middle is missing out. According to the statistics, what I have been noticing is actually well founded. The lack of inventory is problematic. I do not see the market correcting itself. I only see the solution being more inventory being built. This is an opportunity for builders. But, no one seems to be targeting these price points. Worse, every time I hear an excuse why there is no inventory, I think it is non-sensical.

First things first, what does the data actually say. For that, looking at the charts tells you that there is a real problem with home builders. New home sales and existing home sales usually go hand-in-hand. However, after the financial crisis home builders did not keep up with the same pace:

Someone suggested to me that the financing was too tight. I scoffed at that. My reasoning was simple: What's the difference between financing a brand new home and an existing home? There is no difference, really.

Here in Denver, though, the builders have been targeting the bigger, more expensive apartments being built in downtown. In fact, there is likely a glut at these higher price points that is going to push prices downward. But, these prices will not fall far enough to pick up the slack of the missing middle ground for real estate. Moderately priced real estate is simply not there.

I read an interesting article about the inventory levels in Denver: They are at their lowest they have ever been. I studied the statistics and found a simple flaw. Everything is relative. The data on inventory levels goes back to 1985 when the comparable inventories were about the same. I wrote an email to the person who reported the data. In that email I explained that if inventories were the lowest they have been since 1985 then it is far, far worse than they were reporting. In 1985, the population in Denver and the surrounding area was 1.60 million. Today, there are almost 2.50 million. That is a 56% increase since 1985. According to the Denver Post, since 1985 - 2009 there has been a consistent average of about 14,635 homes available in inventory for sale in the month of February - there was a bit more inventory during the housing bubble of 20,000 in 2006, an outlier. The average has stayed relatively the same despite the changes in population. However, this February, there was only 3,878 homes for sale in the area. That is 26% of the average. On a relative basis, this is far more disconcerting given the size of the population today versus 30 years ago.

But, there is more. First, Denver is hardly the outlier when it comes to this issue. The lack of inventory around the nation is a growing problem. I just happen to be physically here in Denver and happen to be looking. Now that I am reading, this problem is in many major metro-areas.

Many have pointed out that a lot of individuals purchased homes at rock-bottom prices right after the financial crisis. These homes are now being rented out. At least, that is what we are told. The home ownership rate is currently at 63.6%. The moderate levels are about 65.5% for a home ownership rate. But, according to the above article from the Herald, the individuals that have been excluded from home ownership are the ones with credit levels below 660. These levels are now considered "good", but financing for these individuals has dried up with a drop of

some 65% in fainting over the past years since the financial crisis. Those with scores between 660 - 700 saw a drop in financing of about 20% since before the new laws went into effect.

But, this does not do anything to explain the low levels of inventories. Individuals are not getting financed. That is a buyer issue, not a seller issue. Ask any realtor, there are plenty of buyers out there. The question is, why is there no inventory?

There is another thing about this. We are going in to the busy season for the real estate industry: This is when the bulk of homes are purchased. But, if you were contemplating selling your home and you peaked at what was out there you would likely not want to list your home simply because you would not be able to trade up. There is nothing available to trade up to. So, you decide to wait it out until there is a better selection. This turns out to be a twisted feedback loop as everyone who potentially wants to I sell holds on. This dries up inventory even more... feeding upon itself.

People always point to AirBnB as the culprit for no inventory that since this gravy-train business started everyone wants to hold on to their properties and earn whatever they can. Sounds awesome. But, that does not explain why there is no inventory. Just look at the above chart where existing home sales is outpacing the new home sales. The argument for AirBnB being the culprit would mean only new inventory is being purchased, at a much slower pace according to the chart, and then being immediately turned into a rental for AirBnB. Nope. Simply put, that excuse holds no water. The home builders are just not doing what they do: Build enough homes to keep up with demand.

I took a look at the iShares Home Builder ETF (NYSE ARCA: ITB) to see its performance. It is has not eclipsed the pre-crisis levels. However, the Dow Industrials has. I found that to be interesting seeing that there was such a huge hole of inventory in housing. I pushed an email over to a friend of mine and asked her what she thought about the lack of home builders doing what they do, build homes. Her response was that there was tighter standards for lending, the same answer I keep getting, which, then, I pointed out to the chart above that existing home sales are outpacing new home sales. She has not responded to me again. I can be patient.

IShares did not have a monopoly on lagging the market. In fact, they were one of the highest return companies at the ETF DataBase - iShares is currently 18.35% year-to-date, SPDR HomeBuilder (NYSEARCA:XHB) returned 10.50% year-to-date. PowerShares Dynamic Building (NYSEARCA:PKB) is only up 3.3% year-to-date. There are others on that link.

But, I see these ETFs having a whole lot of potential simply because the demand is so great. Our economy is in a soft patch with economic growth. I see it being a bit more than just soft but the Federal Reserve sees things otherwise. In the meantime, with the pent-up demand as it is even a downturn in the economy will likely not deter the potential buyers out there. Eventually, the home builders are going to catch up and bridge that gap between new home sales and existing home sales. When these companies do they could see very large moves upward in their equity prices.

I am going to dig a lot deeper into this and likely to pick up one of these ETFs. I just see this as being a simple investment idea that is out of balance with where the economy is.

