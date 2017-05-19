Deere: Reality Check

Do you remember last fall when I told you that sometimes we get it wrong? I need to remind you that this was particularly true for the hold call assigned to Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) in 2016. Despite getting it wrong, and watching the stock rise 20%, I kept the hold rating, saying 'we missed this one.' Still, given the playing field, this was the best course of action. With current valuations and recent performance, there may be some strong upside from here, but we missed a huge chunk of the rally. Let me say the reason I am positive on the name but have reservations about buying is that I have viewed this as a dividend name, not really a growth name. Sure, there are times where the stock offers capital appreciation, but we are in a name like this for the payout. That said, the name has seemed like a growth stock the last 8 months. After this recent growth in share prices, the yield has fallen. Still, the yield is respectable, but as we know yields are based on dividends relative to share price. While the dividend can and will be hiked over the years, entry points matter. We have a market that is long overdue for a real correction as well as an uncertain agricultural outlook. If the market remains calm and we don't see any strong agricultural headwinds, the name will drip higher. However, it wouldn't take much to knock this back. Thus, I am still cautioning investors about deploying capital here, especially as the name looks set to rally today on the back of Q2 earnings. Is current performance enough to keep the rally going?

In Q2 we saw that Deere just barely missed expectations on the top line sales numbers and beat solidly on the bottom line earnings. However, what catches your eye immediately once again is the year-over-year change in sales performance. For many quarters sales had been declining. Finally, we saw a quarter with year-over-year improvement of 2.1%. It was expected, but for a company rallying so hard, one would intuitively think that performance must be much better. Clearly it is not, but it is still very positive. As I have said before, and you should all know, stocks are priced based on future expectations, but with a name like Deere, there are still headwinds. This is a reality. Still, an increasing sales number is welcomed.

Sales came in at $7.26 billion for the company's fiscal first quarter. Of course, much of the company's sales are of its agriculture and turf equipment and net sales here were $5.79 billion, up slightly from $5.74 billion in the comparable period last year. Looking ahead, sales of agriculture equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to still be flat to lower, but the strength seen in 2016 appears to have carried over thus far. North America continues to face issues however. Equipment net sales in the United States and Canada were down 5% in the quarter relative to last year. This suggests that the company is still suffering in the agricultural current cycle. However, international net sales were strong. They rose 14% year-over-year.

So how is the company managing to grow earnings? Well Deere has responded to the pressures it is facing by controlling expenses to maintain a profit. For the quarter, expenses declined in several key categories year-over-year, but much of the cutting has already been done. Still, expenses were only up marginally versus last year overall. That's a huge win to maintaining profit. Cost of sales were $5.444 billion versus $5.531 billion last year. Research and development decreased $21 million to $324 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $775 million, while 'other' expenses fell to $346 million. All in all, the company managed to see a drop in expenses to $7.117 billion from $7.142 billion last year. That's great, as it helped maintain a profit.

When we combine sales and expenses, we see that net income was up sharply from last year, coming in at $802 million of $2.49 per share, versus $495 million of $1.56 per share last year. It is important to point out that these numbers surpassed estimates by a whopping $0.81. Samuel R. Allen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, had this to say:

"John Deere reported strong results in the second quarter as market conditions showed signs of further stabilization. We are seeing modestly higher overall demand for our products, with farm machinery sales in South America experiencing a strong recovery. Deere's performance also reflects the sound execution of our operating plans, the strength of a broad product portfolio, and the impact of our actions to develop a more agile cost structure. As a result, we have raised our forecast and are now calling for significantly higher earnings for the full year."

So what should you do? That last comment is key. A full guidance raise on earnings. That is going to propel the stock higher. I still feel like I missed the boat on this one for you, but I disagree with those calling for a sell. That is because despite the headwinds, CEO comments sums up the situation nicely. The company is executing. After years of declines, the markets appear to be stabilizing. To that end, there may even be upside, but I would not initiate a position. Thus, I am continuing to recommend a hold.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Get email alerts" after clicking "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.