Tahoe Resources - A BIG Winner

A storyline has finally emerged from all of the political drama in Washington. The crystallizing event was the appointment of a Special Prosecutor, which market bears have been yearning for all the while. Gold and silver prices will benefit from this saga. Get bullish in these moments. Indeed, play the gold miners for their opportunity to profit from this particular chapter in American history. Tahoe Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) is a world class gold and silver miner, and my research suggests that significant upside potential exists in the next year and for the longer term.

This thesis combines an analysis of both operational risk and market risk. With TAHO, the bear case is that operational risk exists from the high cost of extraction. A wonderful discussion is presented by Ernst and Young to describe extraction costs through the All-in Sustaining Costs formula. Continuous payment of the dividend is at risk when these costs are too high. The skeptics will speculate that TAHO will use its large credit facility to finance the dividend, which satisfies short-term investor expectations, but is a sign of poor financial health.

However, recent events in Washington have put a floor under gold and silver prices for the near term. This will only stoke the fear trade in gold from now until at least next year. One of the commonly referred comparisons in talk shows is now to President Nixon. That event played out over years, not weeks, and puts a floor underneath gold and silver prices. Look at what gold did back then:

A floor has been put into the models we use to measure gold and silver prices. Further, we can expect prices to at least increase with the current rate of inflation, or 2.2%. Given this set-up in commodity prices, the following table shows that the dividend Tahoe pays is safe and funded with organic cash flows. In fact, there is cash flow left over for tactical acquisitions.

Tahoe Resources (In '000s) Drivers 2017 (est) Net Income $ 178,000 Free Cash Flows $ 108,000 Share Price, 5/18/17 $ 9.00/sh Shares Outstanding 289,700 EPS $ 0.61/sh FCF/Sh $ 0.37/sh FCF Yield 4.11% Price Earnings Ratio 15 PEG (15% CAGR) .99 Market Cap $ 2,630,000

Source: Modeled with data from Tahoe Resources website

These numbers will hold into earnings for 2017, but the real value is in the long-term potential of the firm. They have a diverse footprint of assets that will be managed prudently from their world class executive team. Compliments from Mining Analyst Wayne C. Nef in Valueline's April Investment Summary for Tahoe Resources page 1578, "Tahoe has done a good job of growing… while keeping debt at a minimum… expansion projects at the Shahuindo, Bell Creek and Timmins West mines should all help increase production and cut costs in the coming six to 24 months… the shares offer solid recovery potential to 2020-2022." Furthermore, the Investor Presentation for the First Quarter 2017 on page 20 shows the Shahuindo mine plan for the ramp up in 2019. Also check out the recent acquisition of Lake Shore Mine assets which is looking like a solid gold play (Check out the 144 trend at Timmons and the high grade ore they expect to pull.)

Like I said in the beginning, I don't like being this contrarian because it usually means other areas of the economy are going to suffer. This story gets you through 2022 and takes a little bit of drama out of the political theater. While there is always operational risk, market risk is mitigated into 2018. Then the capital outlays should take over in the longer term and be a solid investment in the mining space .

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.