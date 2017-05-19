3 Reasons To Sell This High-Yield BDC And Buy This Far Superior Alternative

However, while Main Street remains the only SWAN stock in the industry, that doesn't mean there aren't risks to keep in mind.

Just as importantly, learn why Main Street Capital, the gold standard of shareholder-friendly internally-managed BDCs remains the best name in the industry.

Learn why Hercules' well-earned shareholder trust might have been permanently shattered, and why that likely means the investment thesis is broken and it's time to sell.

However, despite continued strong growth at Hercules, the BDC's attempt to externalize its management structure sent its shares crashing, and for very good reason.

Until recently Hercules Capital has been one of the best high-yield BDCs you could own, thanks to a combination of shareholder-friendly internal management, and a highly profitable niche.

Recently, I penned an article exploring why Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) was a great alternative to the far higher valued Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN).

At the time, I owned both BDCs, and the long-term investor case for Hercules was simple. The fast growing BDC was: a dominant force in its high-tech venture capital niche, the internal management structure helped it achieve some of the lowest costs in the industry, and it was the best-positioned BDC to benefit from rising interest rates. Add to that highly undervalued shares, and you had a clear winner.

But my, how things can change quickly on Wall Street. Recently, Hercules reported very strong earnings, but also dropped a bombshell that absolutely shattered its investment thesis, and its share price along with it.

Find out why, despite what initially appears to be an excellent buying opportunity, I ended up selling my Hercules shares and instead now recommend Main Street Capital as the far superior high-yield BDC; especially thanks to its management's reaction to Hercules' deeply troubling announcement.

Q1 Hercules Results Were Impressive BUT...

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $38.9 million $46.4 million 19.1% Net Interest Income $20.1 million $22.7 million 12.8% Distributable Net Operating Income $22.7 million $24.5 million 8.1% Shares Outstanding 71.2 million 81.4 million 14.3% DNOI/Share $0.32 $0.30 -6.3% Dividend $0.31 $0.31 0% Payout Ratio 96.9% 103.3% 6.7%

At first glance, Hercules Capital is killing it, recording nearly 20% year-over-year revenue growth. However, what's not so great is that due to a 26% increase in operating expenses, mostly due to higher interest and loan fees, the company's distributable net operating income or DNOI (what funds the dividend) grew far less quickly.

And worse yet? Due to a high amount of shareholder dilution (part of the BDC business model), DNOI/share actually decreased, resulting in the dividend payout ratio climbing to an unsustainable 103.3%.

Now that doesn't mean that Hercules will necessarily have to cut the dividend. After all, the BDC has $148.1 million in non-restricted cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. That means that it can afford to pay the shortfall in DNOI/share out of its cash reserves for a long time.



And since Hercules Capital is the best positioned BDC to benefit from rising interest rates, that shortfall is likely to soon disappear. In fact, the potential for the company's payout ratio to decline substantially, and its dividend to rise in the coming years was a major reason that investors were so excited about the stock, and were bidding up the price to 42% above book value. At least before the recent bombshell.

So if Hercules has such potential, why am I, and other analysts such as Achilles Research, and BDC Buzz recommending that investors sell despite such a sharp stock decline?

... This Is Why The Market Now Hates Hercules And For Good Reason

On May 3rd, Hercules announced that it was scheduling a special shareholder meeting to vote on Hercules Capital externalizing its management structure. Specifically, co-founder, chairman, and CEO Manuel Henriquez would lead Hamilton Advisors, which would be awarded the management contract for the BDC's assets.

This sent shares plunging because externally-managed BDCs are inherently more expensive to operate, and can have dangerous conflicts of interest that can ultimately hurt shareholder returns.



The reason for that is because while internally-managed BDCs, such as Main Street Capital, have management working as employees, and thus benefiting from the long-term growth of the BDC, externally managed BDCs pay outside managers a fee based on the size of its assets, as well as a performance fee of around 20% of growth in net investment income above a set hurdle rate.



However, in the case of Hercules Capital, the proposed base management fee, and low performance fee hurdles would have allowed management to pay itself 2% of assets and 30% of profits, effectively turning Hercules Capital into a very expensive hedge fund.

Worse still? The proposed externalization plan was structured in such a way as to effectively allow management to grow the BDC at the expense of shareholders.

That's because as long as the BDC's assets are growing, then its NII will rise, and management can benefit from massive pay increases. However, because BDCs must pay out 90% of taxable profits as dividends in order to avoid paying corporate taxes, the business model requires that they frequently sell new shares to raise growth capital.

In other words, externally managed BDCs often grow for growth's sake, thus benefiting management pay, while shareholders are diluted up the wazoo. This creates a conflict of interest in which the DNOI/share can decline over time, and result in dividend cuts and falling share prices.

Metric Q1 2017 Gross Assets $1.525 billion Proposed Base Management Fee $7.63 million Proposed Performance Fee $0.77 million Total Proposed Management Fee $8.4 million Current Employee Compensation $7.1 million

Using the most recent quarter's results, we can see that management's proposed externalized structure would have resulted in 18% higher management pay.

Worse yet? Under the new proposal, Hercules Capital's dividend safety would have taken a major hit, as you can see from BDC Buzz's analysis of how the proposed changes would have affected the payout ratio in 2016.

And meanwhile the prospects for future dividend growth would have fallen significantly thanks to the new externalized structure transferring $0.10/share in annual NII from investors to management's pocket.

Or to put another way, Hercules' proposed externalization was nothing more than a blatant cash grab, designed to pivot the BDC away from a low cost, shareholder-friendly setup, to one that would result in less dividend growth going forward, and potentially even predatory fleecing of investors.

In fact, under this proposal, Hercules' future short-term dividend growth potential would have declined 40% from 20% in the next year or two to just 12%.

Management's Reversal Can't Restore Investor Trust

On May 15th, Hercules announced that it was reversing itself, canceling the special shareholder meeting, and withdrawing its externalization proposal. A large reason for that was that a rival asset manager, TCW, which manages $190 billion and has its own BDC, announced that it was offering to manage Hercules Capital for much less than Hamilton Advisers.

However, the CEO's comments were very telling.

In light of the evolving market environment, we continue to believe that externalization will build on our competitive advantages and position the Company for continued growth.

What's troubling about this statement is that management is still yearning to boost its own compensation, at the expense of regular investors, under the guise of an improved competitive advantage.

However, given that management has given no indication of growth troubles in the past, this excuse for a very shareholder-unfriendly move makes no sense, especially given that TCW has a proven track record and was willing to externalize at a lower price.

Meanwhile, Hercules Capital's stock remains much lower than it was before the externalization proposal, indicating that Wall Street's faith in the BDC remains impaired. That's likely because, given management's revealing that they feel entitled to a lot higher pay, it's possible that we could see share-based compensation rise significantly in the future.

That would mean that DNOI/share is likely to grow far slower than in the past, and thus take a lot of wind out of the dividend growth sail that had previously underpinned this BDC's investment thesis.

That's especially true when we compare Hercules with Main Street Capital, both the latest results, and management's response to the Hercules externalization announcement.

Meanwhile Main Street Continues To Fire On All Cylinders...

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $42.0 million $47.9 million 14.0% Net Investment Income $27.2 million $31.2 million 14.7% Distributable Net Investment Income $28.8 million $33.4 million 16.3% Shares Outstanding 50.5 million 55.1 million 9.1% DNII/Share $0.57 $0.61 7.0% Dividend $0.54 $0.555 2.8% Payout Ratio 94.7% 91.0% -4.0%

As you can see, Main Street's results, despite its slightly larger size, were clearly superior to Hercules Capital's. While revenue growth might not have been as quick, note that the growth in NII and DNII (which pays the dividend) was actually superior to the top line figure.

That's because the internal management structure means that Main Street is run far more efficiently, and its fixed costs grow slower than its top line. That means those costs are amortized over a greater asset and income base, and thus result in steadily improving DNII margins over time.

Also note that Main Street's share count rose far less aggressively than Hercules'. That, combined with the fact that Main Street's shares trade at a very rich premium and thus are instantly accretive to its net asset value per share (the objective intrinsic value of the company), resulted in DNII/share rising 7%, while NAV/share rose 6%.



This means that, despite a steadily rising dividend, which Main Street is famous for, the payout ratio fell to 91%, one of the lowest in the industry.

And while true that Main Street's loan portfolio won't benefit nearly as much as Hercules' in a rising rate environment, the fact is that the NII/share increases that are coming down the line, combined with a steadily falling payout ratio, means that Main Street's regular monthly dividend should continue growing at around 3% in the coming years.

In addition, Main Street's current liquidity (cash + unused borrowing capacity) stands at $300.6 million, which means the company has plenty of dry powder to continue growing. For example, in the past year, the portfolio size has grown 8.2% from $1.82 billion to $1.97 billion.

In other words, Main Street's current liquidity is sufficient for another two years of growth, and that's assuming no additional equity capital raises.

However, because Main Street, as the gold standard of the industry, is trading at 1.71 times NAV/share, this means that Main Street has the benefits of literally being able to print free money, (sell $1 worth of assets for $1.71) and thus leverage its access to plentiful cheap debt (average borrowing cost 4.27%) to potentially grow even faster over time.

Best of all? Thanks to Main Street's best in class share premium, its overall cost of capital is among the lowest in the industry. Which combined with its low cost structure (due to internal management) makes for sensational profitability.

BDC Operating Margin Net Margin DNII Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Main Street Capital 65.0% 83.3% 69.8% 7.7% 13.2% 5.3% Industry Average 28.8% 17.7% NA 1.4% 10.6% NA

That's because Main Street's low cost of capital allows it to make not just highly profitable investments, but also safer ones.

As you can see, Main Street's lower middle market or LMM lending business, which makes up 48.2% of its overall loan book, is lent at higher interest rates. These are riskier, smaller, and sub-prime companies.

However, management does a good job of conservative underwriting, focusing on the less riskier clients in this sector. That explains why its LMM yields are around 12%, while other, higher cost, externally managed rivals have to go out farther on the yield/risk curve, typically lending to riskier clients at 13% to 15%.

Combined with 51.8% of its loans going to larger, and less risky companies, this allows Main Street to have one of the safest overall portfolios in the industry, yet still earn enough yield to make for a highly accretive business.

Cost Of Capital 6.48% Cost Of Debt 4.27% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 5.64% Weighted Portfolio Yield 10.54%

That's courtesy of the BDC industry's low cost of capital, which means that Main Street can continue its conservative, long-term growth without taking on excess risks that will result in major losses during the next economic downturn.

That's why only 5 out of 191 investments are currently on non-accrual (not making payments) status, representing just 2.7% of the BDC's invested capital.

In fact, as a whole, its loan book is worth 105% of cost, meaning that Main Street's strong underwriting skills allow it the flexibility of recycling capital at a profit if it finds a better, risk-adjusted opportunity.

... And Doubles Down On Being The Most Trusted Name In The Industry

Ultimately, what makes me trust Main Street more than any other BDC is the following comment from CEO Vince Foster, regarding Hercules' externalization effort.

Yeah. If I went to the Board and expressed an intent to externalize, I would -- I think I would become externalized, I expect to be terminated. And if the Board let me, I would hope that the shareholders would terminate them.

At the end of the day, trust is everything in the BDC industry. That's because this is a highly complex and opaque business, a kind of shadow banking "black box." Investors need to trust that management's interests are aligned with their own and that everything the company does is for the long-term benefit of maximizing shareholder income and wealth.

MAIN Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

That's why, ultimately, a great BDC will consistently trade at a premium to its tangible book value (another term for NAV/share). As you can see, Hercules Capital's valuation has taken a big hit recently, though it still trades at the second highest premium to NAV of any BDC.

However, notice how Main Street's valuation has always been at the top of the industry, and far above externally managed BDC rivals such as Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), and Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC); both of which have horrible records of running their businesses to enrich management and at the expense of shareholders.

Now it's possible that Hercules will eventually earn back the trust of investors, but after its blatant attempt to rip off shareholders, I find myself simply not trusting its management. Thus, I can't recommend Hercules Capital as a long-term investment; especially given my concerns about dilutionary future share based compensation.

Risks To Keep In Mind

While I consider Main Street Capital to be the lowest risk BDC, in fact, the only Sleep Well At Night or SWAN stock in the industry, there are still some risks to keep in mind.



The first is that, unlike most BDCs, Main Street often takes large equity stakes in its LMM clients, which means that about 22.4% of its NII this quarter came from dividends.

Now the good news is that $2.2 million of that was from Main Street's externally managed (in house) HMS Income fund. Or to put another way, Main Street's management of other BDCs' assets contributed 31.4% of its dividend income. However, the remaining $5 million, or 16% of NII came from more unstable sources.

In other words, Main Street gets a significant amount of its NII and DNII from its cut of its clients' profits. While that can be substantial during a healthy economy, during the next recession that could evaporate and result in higher payout ratios and slower dividend growth.

That explains why Main Street is being so conservative with its dividend growth, when its DNII/share is growing fast enough to allow for much more impressive payout increases.

And speaking of payouts, Main Street has in recent years, turned its bi-annual special dividend of $0.275 per share into a regular occurrence.

The $0.55/year in special dividends raises Main Street's effective yield from 5.8% (regular monthly dividends) to a far more enticing 7.3%. However, those special dividends are funded not by net interest income but by long-term capital gains.

Which means that in a recession, and the market downturn that goes with it, Main Street's special dividend could be suspended, or at least cut substantially.

Bottom Line: Despite The Reversal Of The Externalization Plan Hercules Capital's Thesis Is Broken And Investors Should Avoid It In Favor Of More Trustworthy BDCs

In the complex and high-risk world of BDCs, trust and properly aligned management/shareholder interests aren't just important considerations, they're the only ones that count.

That's why, despite the fact that Hercules will, at least for now, remain internally managed, I believe long-term high-yield investors are better off avoiding the stock. Meanwhile, Main Street Capital remains the Warren Buffett of good corporate governance and shareholder-friendly business practices making it the far superior choice to entrust with your hard-earned money.

