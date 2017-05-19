Thank You For The Sell-Off

NOI remains stable, occupancies high, and sales per sqft are not changing materially either. The fears over e-commerce appear very overdone.

In the last few weeks alone, many names lost up 20% in value, despite being already largely discounted based on historic valuations.

As a contrarian investor, the current state of the retail REIT market gets me very excited.

While most fundamental metrics show resilience at the REIT level, the share prices have been collapsing due to fears over the growth of e-commerce. Some market adjustment is perhaps warranted given that Amazon-like (NASDAQ:AMZN) companies keep growing at a fast pace, but I find it hard to understand how a REIT would become 40 or even 50% less valuable within such a short time frame while fundamentals remain relatively favorable.

Yet, this is what has been happening. A number of formally well respected REITs are today selling as if they were undergoing very significant issues.

I believe that this is a great opportunity for contrarian investors to take long term positions in oversold REITs that may have sizable upside if and when the market sentiment become more optimistic. As long as the fundamentals remain favorable (as they have so far), I expect the sentiment reversal to happen sooner or later and unlock higher valuations.

WHY I BELIEVE THAT E-COMMERCE FEARS ARE EXCESSIVE

Wall Street has decided to massively discount retail REITs with abnormal risk premium based on its belief that e-commerce will kill these properties. I do not believe in this theory. Opposite of that, I believe that malls, shopping centers and freestanding retail properties are all attractive assets to our society and that their utility is not in danger. It is clear that e-commerce will keep on growing and certain tenants will suffer. Names including Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Macy's (NYSE:M) and J.C Penney (NYSE:JCP) may even disappear. That said, retail REITs are not retailers, they are landlords. If tenants vacate, REITs can replace them with other ones that may be more resilient to e-commerce. Some of the large tenants that we know today will go bankrupt, but others will come replace them. It is just part of retailing.

Physical retail is still doing lots of business, and consumers still prefer shopping in stores than shopping online by a large margin. As of 2016, online sales were about 10% of total retail sales. This number will grow over time, but the significance of this is not as substantial as the market is predicting. I don't know about you, but I do still enjoy going out to the mall; I actually think that shopping at a mall is much more entertaining than shopping online which I find quite boring. People enjoy going out to see, feel, touch the product that they are considering buying. Malls provide a different shopping experience that the internet simply cannot fully replicate. This is especially true for many products that consumers really need to get a feeling for before making a purchase decision including furniture, cosmetic, groceries, etc.

Retail REITs are also more resilient to e-commerce than it may first seem. Not nearly all of their tenants are even affected by the changes. Restaurants, gyms and other service-oriented retail business will continue to lease up space in retail properties regardless the internet.

Therefore, I anticipate that one will not completely replace the other, instead they will co-exist together, and even most Class B properties will survive by adapting themselves to the changing environment and focusing more and more on entertainment. This is what WPG (NYSE:WPG) and CBL (NYSE:CBL) for instance have being doing as they have consistently improved the quality of their portfolio by replacing poorly performing tenants with entertainment- or experience-focused tenants that are less affected by e-commerce.

I find it fascinating how the public stock market suddenly shifted its mood towards retail properties. Yet, these properties remain very desirable by private market participants and cap rates remain low. As such, high discounts to NAV have appears and there is a clear mismatch between risk premiums given to public and private investors. I believe that this is additional evidence that the stock market is really overreacting here. As I said earlier, fundamentals remain strong and a great majority of sales are still done in stores and not online.

E-commerce and its risks to traditional retailers are topics that have long been discussed. Yet, it is only in the recent 12-24 months that many retail REITs saw their valuations cut by half; despite still producing the same cash flow as earlier.

My conclusion is that retail REITs are oversold, misunderstood, and opportunistic today.

MY RETAIL REIT POSITIONS

Here is a short recap of my main retail REIT positions. I expect these to outperform their respective peer groups as well as the broad REIT market going forward. I consider each to be materially underpriced today due to excessive sell-offs and anticipate above average upside going forward.

I have one pick for each retail property sector including malls, shopping centers, and freestanding net lease properties. Combined together, I believe that the retail portfolio is well diversified with exposure to varying property types that may perform varyingly in response to the continued growth of the e-commerce

Washington Prime Group: Class B Mall REIT / 4.5x FFO / 13.5% Yield

WPG is a Class B mall REIT that has gotten oversold because the fears over e-commerce are overdone. It is clear that e-commerce will keep on growing and certain tenants will suffer. However, WPG is much better positioned than the retailers themselves as it can replace poorly performing tenants with other ones and keep on collecting rent checks. So far, WPG has had no problem doing so as demonstrated by the stable occupancy rate, increased NOI, and attractive returns on redevelopment projects.

Despite not showing any major fundamental flaws, WPG is one of the cheapest REITs today based on NAV discount, FFO multiple and dividend yield. It is trading at approximately 40-50% discount to NAV, 4.5 times its FFO, and 13.5% dividend yield which appears safe at a conservative 1.5x coverage ratio.

One could point out that the cash flow is expected to decline a bit in the near term, but this is not due to "operational" difficulties; rather it is due to the "strategic" decision to sell lower quality malls and reduce debt. Moreover, this should not put the current dividend in danger.

WPG has an investment grade rating and ample liquidity to keep on executing its strategic plan of redeveloping certain properties and improving its portfolio quality which should eventually lead to a higher FFO multiple. Trading at 4.5 times its FFO, even a small upward adjustment would result in sizable gains.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC): Net Lease Single Tenant Retail / 9x FFO / 10% Yield

Just like WPG; Spirit has gotten oversold as a result of the very low market sentiment. It has lost about half of its value in the last 12 months, yet the underlying value of the properties has not changed nearly that much. The current discount to NAV is in excess of 30% while competitors including Realty Income (NYSE:O) sell at a 20% premium to NAV.

The recent earning announcement was a clear disappointment, but the market reaction was very excessive. The guidance was lowered by 9%, and the shares dropped 25% (On their way to recovery now, and already up about 10% since then).

Given that the main concern is over a tenant that makes up 8% of the revenue, the sharp drop in share price is unwarranted. The setback is temporary, and vacant properties will get released.

At the exception of the properties occupied by Shopko which make up 8% of the revenue and a few other troubled tenants, the remaining of the portfolio is of fairly similar quality to its peers with many of the same Top 20 tenants. This includes well-known names such as Walgreen (NASDAQ:WBA), AMC (NYSE:AMC), Albertson (NYSE:ABS), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). The portfolio is well diversified at the exception of the concentration on Shopko with its top 10 tenants making only 25% of its rental income today.

Moreover, the balance sheet is investment grade rated and not materially more leveraged than its peers.

Spirit yields over 10% and sells for about 8-9 times its expected 2017 FFO, or put differently at a 2x lower valuation than many of its peers. While Spirit may deserve a lower valuation, such a massive discount is irrational in my opinion.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG): Grocery Store-anchored Shopping center / 10x FFO / 6.7% Yield

Kite Realty Trust is a quality name among shopping center REITs trading at a bargain valuation after having recently lost about 40% of its value in a short amount of time for (partly) unjustified reasons.

Kite puts lots of effort in building a portfolio that can prosper despite the continued growth of e-commerce. It invests in need-based properties with valued oriented tenants that may be more resilient to the internet. As of today, 92% of the portfolio is internet-resistant or omni-channel according to the management.

Moreover, over 67% of the properties are grocery store-anchored; providing significant and sustainable traffic to its properties. People need to eat and this is a great risk-mitigating factor in my opinion.

Since 2010, the company has undergone a complete portfolio repositioning towards higher quality assets which comprise 82% of the portfolio today. The results of this strategy are well reflected in the improved fundamentals. The average annualized base rent is up 23%, the adjusted FFO up 21%, the occupancy of small shops has risen by over 1000 basis points and the leverage has also significantly come down.

The tenant mix is of high quality with many well-known top tenants including Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX), Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), and Bed Bath (NASDAQ:BBBY) to name a few.

While the median FFO multiple of the peer group is close to 17, Kite remains at a low 10. Some discount is warranted given the lower past growth (due to portfolio repositioning), but the discount appears overdone here.

Final Thought

Keep in mind that these are all long-term investments and that the road to outperformance will not be easy. The headline news are constantly negative and holding long may not be easy.

What helps is that all three REITs pay very sizable dividend yields in the meantime and I expect these to remain sustainable. WPG, SRC and KRT are all poised to outperform in my opinion. Each offer a disproportionate amount of quality relative to their market price and given that the discounts to NAV are very substantial, I believe that the risk premiums to be excessive for these REITs.

Being contrarian has often results in above average performance and I don't expect this time to be any different.

I am thankful for the market sell off as it allows me to accumulate shares at very compelling valuations. Keep selling, and I will keep buying.

