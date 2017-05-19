Has IBM Been Punished Enough?

I'm always scanning the markets for value. Lately, I've been especially interested in investments with high dividends yields. It's difficult to find 4%-plus yields with solid dividend growth prospects. It's even more difficult to find a stock with a 4% dividend and solid dividend growth prospects that is trading at an acceptable valuation. Basically, in today's yield starved market, for a company to fit this description, it's going to be facing issues that potential investors are going to have to wade through to decide whether or not they're isolated or systematic. When searching for a stock that meets my high yield/attractive valuation metrics, I ran across an old tech favorite that has fallen far from its top dog/blue chip status. I'm talking about International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), the stock once loved by portfolio managers far and wide, that has lost much of its mojo over the past five years or so.

IBM surely has its fair share of issues. This is a company that has posted declining quarterly revenues for 20 consecutive quarters. When you think about it, against five years worth of lowered comps, this is a pretty dubious feat. IBM has made a habit of disappointing investors, coming up well short of its once famous "2015 Roadmap" which called for $20 in earnings by 2015 (the company only produced $13.42). Looking at a five-year chart of IBM's fundamentals and/or balance sheet is pretty disappointing when focusing on just about any metric. Revenue and EPS are down. All of the margin figures are flat to down. Long-term debt is up, and total equity is down. Free cash flow per share is up, which is nice, but it doesn't overshadow the weakness elsewhere.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue $104,507 $99,751 $92,793 $81,741 $79,919 EPS $14.37 $14.94 $11.90 $13.42 $12.38 FCF/Share $12.87 $11.80 $12.64 $13.28 $15.02 Net Margin 15.90% 16.50% 13.00% 16.10% 14.90% Operating Margin 19.60% 18.80% 19.20% 19.20% 16.40% Gross Margin 48.10% 48.60% 50% 49.80% 47.90% Long-term Debt $24,088 $32,856 $35,073 $33,428 $34,655 Equity $18,860 $22,792 $11,868 $14,262 $18,246

The two main bright spots during recent years have been the shareholder return figures (annual dividends and buybacks). The dividend and reduced share count are great. I'm always happy to hold a company that is generous to its shareholders. However, if the company's operational issues don't turn around, it's only a matter of time before large shareholder returns become unsustainable. What's more, deteriorating fundamentals aren't the only issue that IBM shareholders face today. News broke recently that one of Big Blues biggest fans (in terms of investment dollars, at least) has cooled off a bit on the stock.

I'm speaking of Warren Buffett, of course. In recent years I think IBM longs took solace in the fact that Mr. Buffett was on their side. On the flip side of the coin, other investors/analysts have stated that Mr. Buffett has never been an outstanding tech investor and his bullishness on IBM should not carry a ton of weight. Well, either way, it was recently announced that Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) have trimmed their IBM stake. SA contributor John Vincent does great work following the 13-F releases of big time investment managers and funds, including Berkshire. Here's an excerpt from his recent piece focused on BRK's most recent filing:

CNBC's Becky Quick interviewed Buffett on May 4 and they discussed the IBM sales. Here's a couple of quotes from that interview regarding the rationale behind the sale.

"I don't value IBM the same way that I did six years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward," Buffett told CNBC. "When it got above $180 we actually sold a reasonable amount of stock." "I think if you look back at what they were projecting and how they thought the business would develop I would say what they've run into is some pretty tough competitors," Buffett said. "IBM is a big strong company, but they've got big strong competitors too."

So, now with Buffett less bullish and fundamentals still headed in the wrong direction, what should investors make of IBM. As Buffett says, this is still a "big strong company." However, if it continues to lose market share to competitors, eventually, it won't be.

It's hard to imagine a company like IBM becoming obsolete. It produces a record number of patents every year and spends billions on R&D every year. With that said, maybe these patents simply aren't significant. In another recent CNBC interview, Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of VC firm Social Capital and owner of the Golden State Warriors, made headlines, calling IBM's Watson "a joke."

Mr. Palihapitiya is well respected in Silicon Valley and I imagine he has a much better understanding of the tech landscape than most. He did later walk back the "joke" statement a bit, but all in all, it is clear that he (as well as many others) believe that Watson has been surpassed my several major AI players and it's looking like IBM may be left in their dust.

AI is one of the highest growth areas in technology at the moment. Investors are willing to pay huge premiums for companies succeeding in this space. If IBM is to return to growth, it needs to succeed in AI as well. IBM's Watson platform was one of the first big platforms to come to market. Big Blue has been working on Watson for years now and investors have hoped, for some time now, that this unit would drive growth that would replace sales from the shrinking legacy businesses. Time will tell, but recent growth doesn't paint a pretty picture.

In the company's most recent earnings report, they highlighted their cognitive solutions segment (which includes Watson offerings), putting it at the top of their report. However, while cognitive solutions did surpass global business services in total revenues ($4.1b to $4.0b on the quarter), their AI based segment only posted 2.1% growth. Making matters worse, IBM's Technology Services and Cloud Platform segment posted negative growth of 2.5%. Frankly put, this growth (or lack there of) is pretty terrible for AI and cloud platforms. There are other companies in Silicon Valley that are producing strong double-digit growth with their initiatives in these areas. This slow growth has surely played a role in the company's latest sell off.

But even with fundamentals shrinking and major investors taking shots at the company, I can't help but wonder if IBM hasn't been punished enough?

Since early March when IBM's stock hit $180 (which is when it's believed that Buffett began selling his shares), the company's shares have sold off ~17.5%. It's worth noting that this move downward comes after a huge upward swing with IBM roaring from $120 in early 2016 to $180 in early 2017. I can't blame investors for taking profits on this big one-year move, though I suppose it's all relative to one's holding period because if you bought this stock five years ago, you may have paid a price in the $200 range.

Anyway, back to my original point, down 17.5% seems like a big move. After its recent weakness, IBM offers investors a 4% dividend yield at just 11x 2017 expected EPS. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, other than the 2014-2015 slump, this company hasn't spent much time trading below this 11x EPS range.

The analyst community projects that EPS growth will return to slow growth in the coming years and if they're correct, the stock seems like a bargain at today's prices.

However, if the fundamentals continue to deteriorate, it's likely that the share price will continue to fall. This is the risk that investors face today. It's a risk they face with any company, though admittedly, IBM's future seems to be a bit murkier than other traditional DGI investments.

Regardless of the stock's movement in the short term, the company's dividend remains well covered and dividend growth in the high single digits/low double digits remains sustainable due to the low payout ratio. I imagine that at a certain point, the dividend yield will help put a floor under the stock. Will this be 4%, 4.5%, 5%, or more? I don't know. But I do know that this market has been and will likely continue to be starved for yield for some time now, and IBM, which has increased its annual dividend for 22 consecutive years, offers a strong reliable quarterly dividend.

So, in the end, I suppose it comes down to investor expectations and goals for an investment. If you're looking for high-speed growth in the large-cap tech space, stay away from IBM. That's what companies like the F.A.N.G. names, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are for. If you're looking for long-term, above average dividend growth, I'd probably stay away from IBM as well. I think this company has the potential to continue to increase its dividend in the double digits annually, but until its top line growth picks up, I like other options in this space better. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) come to mind. But, if you're looking for a safe, high yield coming from a tech company, I think IBM is a good bet.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) are two other companies that I like that have yield yields in the large-cap tech space as well. Each of these final three companies have their issues, which is why their yields are so high at the moment. They all carry low valuations and could be great long-term plays if they're able to return to growth. I own all three. I've bought shares QCOM recently and now CSCO and IBM are on my watch list as well. I may not pull the trigger because of the declining sales issues, but I'm strongly considering it.

What do you think? After trading down from $180 to $150, has IBM been punished enough?