Dumb-Money Panic Creates Quick Entry Point For Investors Not Yet Seeing Growing Upside For Wynn And Las Vegas Sands

Macau officials said junket audits so far have largely been fine, but some operators may have to tweak some accounting procedures. Otherwise, A-OK.

Gaming revenue recovery continues to be led by VIP and Premium Mass, neither of which is materially bruised by dependency on ATM withdrawals at locales near casinos.

Both Macau-centric stocks were rattled Thursday with news of routine audits of junket operators that will have little or no impact on the trajectory of GGR recovery.

Well, here it is, just when we thought the Chicken Little element among certain gaming stock investors was long past us, it began clucking loudly again yesterday when the new Director of the Gaming and Inspection Bureau of Macau, Mr. Paulo Martins Chan made his presentation before a gaming conference. Chan covered among other subjects, the audits his organization was conducting of licensed junket operators. He said the results so far on the first 60 audits indicated much improvement with some operators still needing to tweak a few accounting methodologies.

He also praised the industry for being responsive to official urgings to diversify non-gaming amenities and tourist attractions and attributed those efforts to the continuing strong recovery of the sector. He further pointed out that the Pac On Ferry Terminal was now officially opened and believed the next big infrastructure plus would be the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai Bridge by late next year.

His remarks triggered the usual panic that grips the dumb money in Macau gaming stocks with Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) taking over a 5% hit and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) down 2.17% on the day's trade that spilled over into after hours selloffs.

So overall, Chan's remarks were clearly positive yet investors got rattled on what was essentially no news, but more good news than bad, and the stocks took a hit. We see this, along with lots of recent bullish sentiment from the analyst community as an entry point against analyst consensus PTs of $126 on Wynn; our target remains at $135). And $63 on LVS; our PT on LVS remains $70. Generally, Chain praised the industry's responsiveness to the administrative districts goals of diversification of attractions, increases in mass tourism..

Most intriguing of all, was a statement panicked sellers clearly missed was his allusion to the future market expansion to be achieved by the massive US$1.4 Trillion One Belt One Road initiative, a pet project of China's Premier Xi Jinping. That immense undertaking is a restoration of the ancient Silk Road that led from China overland through Central Asia into the heart of Europe. It was the road merchant adventurers like Marco Polo in the 11th century took to travel from Venice to the great silk markets of Peking. It has been reimagined as a series of road links of 8,000 miles through 60 countries that would forge a transportation link from eastern China to the English Channel by road. (A comparable sea route is also envisioned).

While we're not forecasting caravans of busses jammed to the last seat with millions of new bodies flocking to Macau any time soon, the fact is that in citing this project as an eventual tourist boost, is indicative of two things: One, that Macau is seen as a long range tourist Mecca by officials. The casino concessions are due for renewal in 2020 and beyond. There is currently no reason to believe they will not be renewed. Meanwhile the strong operators in Macau will be coining money. Nor is there any industry pros seen now by officials to raise the gaming tax regime from the already fat 39%. This industry is a golden goose not likely headed for the butcher's chopping block. And two, the OBOR initiative is moving ahead with a summit meeting called by Xi for Sunday in which 26 countries, including the US will be participating.

Yet another AYM scare that means very little

The news that a Chinese bank had started removing all its ATM's from location adjacent to Macau casinos likewise trigger the dumb money to run for the exits. As usual it was an over-reaction still informed by the great junket and money laundering crackdowns of early 2015-and flying in the face of a persistent 9 month increase in monthly GGR since the industry turned positive last August with a slight gain that built to current double digits.

Our on the ground sources in Macau almost to a person shrugged off the ATM removals:

It will have little or no effect on VIP-they don't use ATM's. We also see no big impact on premium mass which is growing powerfully each month. General mass impact might be confined to single card holders of Union Pay. But many gamblers have more than one card. And believe me there are at least 6 other ways a player can get cash anytime he wants from other sources. For the stocks to take a hit on this development I absurd. Shows you how little investors really understand the business here.

Another source, a casino financial executive, added a word of caution:

There is always some saber rattling going on in this town whenever an official makes any kind of statement. It's possible there could be some interim wariness among certain player segments. I noted that Credit Suisse announced yesterday it was guiding a wee bit lower on GGR. That doesn't mean much. We always see gyrations in hold percentage and brief, blips in visitation numbers here. Overall we are seeing strong business across all segments and expect that Q2 results of all the big players in the space will be reporting good results.

The problem with some gaming stock investors is that they see every slight move as a weed popping up and every bit of good news as a crocus, not a garden. Its understandable among day traders and the fast in and out big money guys who have recognized a pattern of short term volatility in the Macau sector. They hear news they think that will rattle the sector, sell off, make a few shekels and wait for the next entry point. There is nothing wrong with that. But long term investors in the space have made tons of money hanging in with leadership companies who have weathered all the Macau storms and who are now powerfully propelled into recovery across the board.

Let's take a quick look at the market and the two leaders whose stock that took a hit yesterday and could see a further decline today. If so, our conclusion: Its an entry point. The stocks will recover in short time and go higher.

1. For the first four month of 2017 Macau GGR was US$10.43 billion,a YOY increase of 13.8%.

2. The period also showed a good balance between VIP and Mass that was alluded to by Chan. VIP was 55.9% and Mass was u by 8.5% YoY. The 4,100 new rooms brought on line by the openings of Wynn Palace and Sands Parisian have converted day trip business to overnight stays and built Premium Mass out of this basis.

3. MGM Resorts International, Inc (NYSE:MGM) is expected to open its new property in Q4 of this year. It will add another 1,400 rooms to total Macau capacity bringing the one year increase of 5,500 rooms.

The Grand Lisboa Cotai entry is also expected to open in 2018 adding another 1,400 rooms. These two projects are distinctly aimed at a diverse mass tourist base with VIP as a profitable adjunct.

4. VIP, Premium Mass and Mass, all have shown positive trends since the late 2016 and spilling over into 1Q 17.

5. The Macau sector is trading at 14.5X forward consensus EV/EBITDA (Over +1 standard deviation on historical average at 12X7).

The entry points

LVS: At writing $56.84 down $1.26. Our view: The stock will recover entirely within 10 days or less and start moving higher. Consensus estimate $63, our PT $70.

WYNN: At writing $122.62 down $5.29. Our view: The stock will recover most of the losses within 10 days or less and start moving higher again as we envision a possible doubt digit growth number for Macau GGR for May. (Note: We always hedge this number because of unknowables in baccarat hold percentages-but it will still be another month of robust recovery)

Our take

If you own these stocks, hold. If you don't own them yet, we believe there is enough upside left in our PT yo buy now — assuming your risk profile fits. We think there are so many positive catalysts ahead that selling, other than a gut feeling that you want to take some gains off the table, is dead wrong.

Don't follow the Chicken Little panic. Stay long, stay calm. The Pac On Ferry terminal is opened this week and should contribute to mass business to the weekly run rate.

Author's note: All our gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for our children and grandchildren due to potential conflicts of interest with casino consulting clients past, present and future.

