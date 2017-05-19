Mosaic Dividend Cut... DIVCON Saw It Coming, Did You?

By Eric Ervin, CEO and Co-founder, Reality Shares, Inc.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), the world's leading integrated producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash (NYSE:POT), announced a 45% dividend cut yesterday, and investors could have avoided this negative dividend move. In previous Seeking Alpha articles (here and here) I have explained the Reality Shares DIVCON dividend health rating system. DIVCON utilizes seven quantitative factors - expected dividend growth, levered free cash flows, earnings per share growth, recent dividend actions, buybacks and repurchases, Bloomberg fundamentals, and Altman Z-scores - to forecast a company's ability to increase or decrease its dividend in the next 12 months. If you look at the following image from the DIVCON website, you can see which of the seven factors were impairing Mosaic's ability to maintain its current dividend levels. Among other considerations, the company had negative expected dividend growth and very negative earnings per share growth.

Source: Reality Shares Research. As of Mar. 31, 2017.

Our research has shown a historically strong correlation between positive (or negative) dividend growth and stock performance, and dividend growing stocks have traditionally outperformed all other categories of stocks (dividend maintainers, dividend cutters and non-dividend payers).

Source: Ned Davis Research, Reality Shares Research.

Of course, now that the company won't be quite as cash constrained, it may be able to bolster its balance sheet and improve its outlook. However, based on historical trends, investors may be better suited to stock with higher quality, dividend growing names in the meantime.

This material is prepared by Reality Shares, Inc. ("Reality Shares®"), and all material or information shared herein is for informational or educational purposes only. Nothing in this article shall constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or funds. Index performance returns do not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future performance and is no guide to future returns. This material contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. This material may contain forward-looking statements which involve certain risks and uncertainties. The information contained in the material provided in this article are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed to be reliable, but may not necessarily be all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. No part of this material may be reproduced without the prior written consent of Reality Shares. Reality Shares is a registered trademark of Reality Shares, Inc.

Copyright © 2017 Reality Shares, Inc. All rights reserved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.