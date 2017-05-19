Sibanye Rights Offering Explained

Yesterday, Sibanye (NYSE:SBGL) announced the terms of its 'rights offering' used to fund its acquisition of Stillwater Mining. As a result, the stock dropped 35% in pre-market trading. At first glance, the situation seems catastrophic. The drop and the offering terms caused many confusions in the commentary section in our latest article about the stock (read here). That's because few understand this rare type of offerings. Thus, as a Sibanye analyst, I find myself responsible to explain to my readers/followers what's happening exactly and how this type of transactions works.

Let's take my position in the stock as an example. I'm an Interactive Brokers client and own 820 shares in Sibanye Gold Limited. Yesterday, the stock was trading at $7.35/share (it happened to be the same price I bought SBGL shares at). However, when I woke up and checked the pre-market prices of the stocks using Seeking Alpha app, I found that Sibanye shares were down 35% in pre-market trading. Realizing that it was the cause of the rights offering, I opened my IB account to see how many rights I got.

Sibanye gave me 1,050 rights to buy 1,050 SBGL shares at $3.48/share, the market was pricing Sibanye's ordinary shares at $5.2. These 1,050 rights are valued at $2/right, which means that I'm getting free (in theory) rights that are worth $2,100. Thus, the $2,100 profit in the rights position given from Sibanye compensates the 35% loss (or $2,100 loss) in my original SBGL position. Which means until now nothing changed in my overall SBGL positions.

The company is giving us, shareholders, from May 29th to June 9th to exercise those rights. Think of these rights as in-the-money call options.

What are my options as a stockholder?

If I refused to buy those rights at $3.48/share, and chose to sell those rights at $2/right (which will add liquidity of $2,100 to my portfolio but still no change in the overall profit/loss), then I would suffer a dilution. For example, if I owned 0.01% of the company pre-offering, then I would own 0.005% of the company if I chose not to exercise (or pay $3.48/share) those rights.

However, if I chose to pay $3.48/share to add 1,050 shares to my position, then my 0.01% stake in the company would stay the same and I would end up owning 1,870 shares at an average price of $5.2/share as opposed to pre-offering average of $7.3/share. This means at current market price of $5.2/share, I would also breakeven in the overall position (I would definitely make money on the new 1,050 shares bought due to the divergence between market price of $5.2/share and price paid of $3.48/share).

But, I would be owning 1,870 shares by paying $9,724 (1870 x 5.2) instead of paying $13,726 at pre-offering (1870 x 7.34) while owning the same percentage of the company (no dilution).

Conclusion

It's up for anyone to choose whether to exercise those rights or sell them. Selling those rights will add liquidity to your portfolio, but you would end up with a huge unrealized loss in your SBGL stake. However, exercising those rights, and buying 1.28 shares for each one share owned, will reduce the cost of owning SBGL. In both cases, the investor won't record any profits/losses. We advise those strong believers in Sibanye's undervaluation to take advantage of the situation and exercise their rights. We believe that doing so is a no-brainer as long as the investor have the needed cash to buy those shares.

Cautious Investing to All.