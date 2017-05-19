Uncertainty Abounds

I never thought I would long for the days when all we had to worry about was the next Fed meeting. Monetary policy took center stage for the first eight years of this bull market, as investors obsessed about the tactics the Federal Reserve might use to implement its bond-buying programs, otherwise known as quantitative easing, and zero-interest-rate policy. One thing I think we can all agree on is that these two programs were tremendously effective in inflating financial asset prices, primarily the stock market. Yet there is far less consensus about how effective these programs were in stimulating what has been an extremely weak economic recovery. Corporate profits are dependent on economic growth. As such, profits have not kept pace with rising stock prices, which is what has led to historically high valuations.

One way to visualize the growing disparity between market prices and economic fundamentals is to look at the steady increase in what investors have been paying for trailing 12-month earnings for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). It has been my long-held view that the Fed stole future demand for stock prices with monetary policy manipulation in hopes that it would create a wealth effect resulting in its desired economic outcome. The Fed claims that that outcome was achieved, but I strongly disagree.

If the economy had performed as well as the stock market over the past eight years, then we would not have witnessed the political upheaval within both the Republican and Democratic parties, as well as the anti-establishment movement across the country which led to the election of Donald Trump. This marked a significant turning point in the ongoing economic recovery and bull market because it coincided with the Fed handing over the reins of stimulus to the incoming administration. Fiscal policy would now be responsible for picking up where monetary policy left off. As such, it also marked a point at which politics would play a central role in that stimulus, leading to what I expected to be an era of unprecedented uncertainty.

In what I believed was a spate of irrational exuberance, the stock market soared, along with consumer and business confidence, on the coattails of the pro-growth agenda proposed by President-elect Trump. My reservations had more to do with how long the legislative process takes and the low potential for successful implementation of the President's proposals rather than whether they could stimulate the economy and financial markets. I also saw inconsistencies between what the President was proposing and the promises he made to his base of support - inconsistencies which could undermine confidence down the road. In my view, there could not have been more uncertainty about the direction we were headed.

Therefore, I expected the bond market (NYSEARCA:TLT) and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) to outperform the stock market in 2017. Gold has been the clear winner year-to-date and the bond market is not far behind. The S&P 500 is holding onto respectable gains so far this year, but the leadership is extraordinarily narrow, and the more domestically focused small caps (NYSEARCA:IWM) are now posting negative returns.

What I didn't anticipate was that there would be scandals, investigations, special prosecutors and an endless drip of breaking news every day that has sucked all the oxygen out of the room. Let me remind you that before the high drama of the past week came to the forefront, very little on the President's agenda had been accomplished. To that point, Congress is still working on the repeal and replacement of Obamacare! Recent events lead me to the conclusion that if the President's agenda isn't dead, it will move forward at such a slow pace that there will be no significant accomplishments in 2017.

Some might view my words as a political statement, but they are merely a practical analysis of what is happening on the ground. Barron's ran a story last night discussing how the stock market might perform under a President Pence. Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel asserted on CNBC this week that the Dow would go up 1000 points tomorrow if Donald Trump resigned. He thinks that a President Pence would have more success than Trump in pushing the pro-growth agenda through Congress. Discussions of the President's resignation or impeachment in the press are not going to help move forward his agenda. I seriously doubt his anti-establishment base would support a President Pence, but still, the discussions of such topics breed uncertainty and instability.

I would much prefer to discuss economic and market fundamentals, but politics has never been more important today. Markets have surged since last November on the expectations of healthcare reform, tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation. If nothing materializes on these fronts in 2017, will consumers continue to spend, businesses continue to invest and investors continue to pour money into risk assets? I seriously doubt it. Unfortunately, politics is what will dictate whether we realize the structural reforms that strengthen our economy and prolong the current expansion and bull market.

What has concerned me more than any other aspect of our economic vitality is the decline in real income we saw during the first quarter of the year. Income growth is what fuels growth in consumer spending. Consumer spending accounts for the majority if our economic growth. Corporate revenues and profits are dependent on economic growth. It all begins with the consumer. The consumer is expecting big things out of Washington, based on current confidence levels.

Normally, I don't pay much attention to consumer sentiment as an indicator of economic or market activity. Today, I think it may be relevant. We know that confidence surged to a decade-high following the presidential election, while the rate of consumer spending growth barely maintained a pulse. Hence we had one of the weakest contributions from personal consumption to first-quarter GDP since the recovery began.

What will happen to consumption, which accounts for two-thirds of our economic growth, if confidence begins to deteriorate from current levels? This is what appears to be happening now as measured weekly by Gallup's US Economic Confidence Index. The latest reading of +2 is the lowest of this year, but still higher than the reading of -11 registered just before the November election.

More worrisome is the deterioration in certain components of the index, as consumers' outlook for the economy has fallen significantly since peaking in March at +15. This is a concern because consumers' spending habits have more to do with their outlook for the future than their present situation.

I believe that the 373-point plunge in the Dow Jones Industrials (NYSEARCA:DIA) on Wednesday was the first acknowledgment by the market that the Trump agenda may be in peril. Yet the more perceptive bond market has been having doubts about this for months, as can be seen by the downward trajectory in long-term bond yields, as measured by the 10-year Treasury. These yields do not imply the 3-4% rate of economic growth promised by the Trump administration, conditioned on the execution of its pro-growth agenda.

I'm listening to the bond market and focusing on changes in the level of consumer confidence to give me clues about where the economy and markets are headed. I think watching the stock market indices at historically high valuations is like driving by looking in the rear-view mirror. I also continue to think that gold and bonds will outperform the stock market in 2017, but to what degree is as difficult to determine as what tomorrow's "breaking news" headline might be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.