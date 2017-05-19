AT&T: Buy The Pullback (Part 2)

Whenever I make an equity investment, I perform due diligence on the company's financials and overall business strategy to understand the business case for investment. Should I decide to purchase an equity today, it means buying the future of the company. It means buying the future free cash flows.

I invested in AT&T Inc.(NYSE:T) about five years ago and have been satisfied with the return for the risk taken, given the equity has been less volatile than the market as a whole with about a market return including dividends.

The share price of AT&T has recently fallen due to negative sentiment in the telecom sector, competitive pressures, and a revenue miss due to weak handset sales and subscriber losses. After reviewing the latest quarterly earnings in a previous article, I concluded the pullback was sharper than warranted given the valuation measures utilized to arrive at about $43 per share value. I also constructed a buy region on a price chart for readers to consider as an entry point.

The financial review and valuation measures performed in my previous post does not give a sense of the strategic direction of the company, whether or not future-cash-flows are at risk or sustainable. A single article can never cover the complete direction of the company. Therefore, I bring to your attention five notable areas of growth that can give a sense of the strategic direction of the company. I am not covering the pending merger with Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) in this article since that will be the subject of a future post.

FirstNet contract win

AT&T was selected by the First Responder Authority (FirstNet) to provide the first broadband network dedicated to first responders. This is a much needed public-private investment in infrastructure that makes safety a national priority. As a result of this partnership, first responders will be able to communicate over their designated spectrum without interference from commercial data and voice traffic.

The 25-year agreement between FirstNet and AT&T will involve success-based payments during the network build-out years. The company does not expect much impact on the P&L statements in 2017 because of the timing of reimbursements from FirstNet and investment needed to build out the network. The company expects the system to be up and running in 2018 and that is when the accounting activity will capture profitability data.

FirstNet will provide 20MHz of valuable spectrum that will be deployed along with AT&T's commercial spectrum deployments in the fall of this year. This will lead to significant efficiencies and cost savings.

Here's Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman, and CEO, on the Q1 conference call regarding network evolution deployments.

So when you add it all up; we now have more than 60 megahertz of fallow spectrum that we're ready to light up, and we'll be deploying all the bands simultaneously starting this fall when states begin to opt into the FirstNet. The efficiencies we'll gain from climbing the tower once to put up multiple bands of spectrum, those efficiencies are significant. And we're going to see those cost savings and the network performance materialize immediately and then throughout the life of this multi-year buildout. As we build FirstNet, by the way, we have to turn up significant improvements to our entire rural footprint, and so having a wireless opportunity to provide a broadband bundle into rural America really can shore up this customer base.

I expect the FirstNet business to add to free cash flow in 2018 and beyond as FirstNet reimbursements are received, and new rural broadband customers subscribe to bundled products.

5G Evolution

AT&T has rolled out faster internet speeds with its 5G Evolution offering in Austin Texas in April. This promises to deliver twice the speed of 4G LTE in most areas and could reach 1000 mega bits per seconds (one gigabit = 1000 Mbps ) in areas closer to the cell sites -one gigabit speed is considered competitive with cable's fastest speed. 1000 Mbps is blazing fast when considering today's 4G LTE speeds only reach about 15 to 17 Mbps.

The offering is to be rolled out to 20 more metros by the end of the year, and customers need a Samsung Galaxy S8 to take advantage of the higher speeds. The next iteration of the iPhone in about five months from now will also have the capability to access the higher speeds. AT&T customers with these devices will be able to watch movies and play games with less buffering and lag time while on the go.

5G Evolution is a transitional technology, not true 5G technology. The standards for 5G are still being formalized and not expected to be rolled out until late 2018 or early 2019.

Pure 5G technology is needed for the future of fully autonomous cars and trucks. Zoox (autonomous car start-up) needs 5G by 2020. The next generation of virtual reality and augmented reality headsets will need the quantum leap in web speed to run smoothly. 5G is a game changer for the way we work and entertain ourselves, and AT&T plans on providing the network capabilities.

The 5G Evolution rollout to 20 metros this year along with the new handsets being offered may increase mobility revenues in the back half of the year as customers upgrade their phones to take advantage of the faster speeds.

Fiber footprint

AT&T markets its fiber to 4.6 million locations across 52 metros and plans to add 2 million more locations across 75 metros in 2017. With AT&T's fiber connection it's possible to download 25 songs in 1 second or a 90-minute high-definition movie in less than 34 seconds. This ultra fast internet will be attractive to customers who want to video conference, telecommute, connect to the cloud for uploading and downloading videos and photos.

The company has the largest fiber footprint in the U.S. and plans to provide ultra-fast service to over 12 million locations by mid 2019.

The real kicker with the fiber rollout is cross selling. AT&T is finding customers are taking multiple products after they sign up for fiber. Here's what Randall Stephen said regarding fiber markets on the Q4 (2016) conference call:

The vast majority of recent sales in those markets (fiber) are taking multiple services from us. So, as our fiber deployment accelerates, we're excited about this growth opportunity. After we launch our 100% fiber network in the new market, we're seeing about half of the new broadband customers buying speeds of 100 megabits per second or higher with 30% of the customers taking a gig.

The company's build-out with fiber to new metros leads to new customers taking ultra-fast broadband and video services which pave the way for premium content delivery and higher revenues.

Content

AT&T launched DirecTV Now which is an over-the-top streaming service like Sling TV, Hulu and HBO Now. The service is delivered via the internet to devices like smartphones and tablets. For television, the service uses a streaming box like AppleTV or AmazonFire TV Stick utilizing WiFi, thus eliminating the need for satellite dishes. However, a broadband connection is still needed.

The company offers 60-plus channels for $35 a month and makes the economics work by eliminating legacy equipment (satellite dishes) and hours of scheduling and labor intense home installations (no guy coming to the house).

AT&T has planned DirecTV Now to be its primary TV platform for the future. Researchers at MoffettNathanson estimated that DirecTV Now could garner 11 million subscribers eventually.

Here's MoffettNathanson:

The MoffettNathanson report estimated that DirecTV Now could draw about 11 million subscribers. About 2 million of those would come from DirecTV, resulting in a chunk of missing revenue, given the possibly large profit gulf between DirecTV and DirecTV Now customers. Another 6 million could be siphoned away from more traditional pay TV providers, with the last 3 million coming from the cord-cutter/cord-never segment of the population.

11 million is a huge number when comparing against Sling TV which passed only 1 million subscribers in the fall of 2016. I don't think this number is out of the question especially when considering the Time Warner premium content is to be streamed using DirecTV Now. We don't know exactly how high these numbers might go, but it bears watching the quarterly earnings reports closely for the pace of subscriber growth.

DirecTV Now combined with the possible premium content from Time Warner and ultra-fast fiber connections can be a game changer in the convergence of premium video, mobile, and television.

International operations

AT&T is relying on the Mexico and Latin America operations for growth. While the wireless market in the U.S. is mature, international markets have potential to move the needle on growth. Mexico continues to be an investment story that is producing growth in wireless subscribers. Wireless subscribers have increased a notable 37% year over year to 12.6 million. Consequently, wireless revenues from Mexico were up 9.5% versus the year earlier.

The company has built out its network reaching 85 million people with 4G LTE. New branded stores have been opened to attract new customers and solidify the brand name. The company reaches over 60 cities with its brand including Mexico City.

AT&T will begin providing network services in Mexico City's metro subway system. The company will provide a 4G LTE network to 5.5 million people that ride the metro everyday. This is like covering another city with 125 miles of tunnels. Riders of the subway, some who are on the subway one or two hours, will be able to connect, view content, and click on advertising of interest.

Mexican operation growth means more subscribers, phone sales, premium content usage and targeted advertising that will drive revenue and profitability as the investment cycle matures.

Source: AT&T Investor Presentation

In Latin America, video operations show revenue growth on a local currency basis, but published results have been hindered by foreign exchange. Although revenues are being hampered by challenging economics, video subscribers are being added, margins are expanding, and free-cash-flow is being generated. Total revenues from Latin America were $1.3 billion, rising 18.7% year over year. Revenues from Latin America could increase at a better pace in 2017 since the economy is expected to show 0.5% GDP growth. This follows two years of GDP contraction in 2015 and 2016.

Revenues are up, EBITDA is growing, and subscriber growth is strong in the international segment, which leads me to believe the company's strategy is working.

Takeaway

AT&T is evolving as a company transformed from a regional phone operator in the last decade to a telecommunications powerhouse.

The company is evolving into public safety via its FirstNet contract win, which will add revenues and cash flow.

5G Evolution rollout to 20 metros and fiber rollout across 75 metros will boost revenues and cash flow as customers buy new phones, sign up for higher speeds, and bundled video content.

DirecTV Now will attract new subscribers to the OTT streaming platform as faster speeds are rolled out with fiber and 5G Evolution. New subscribers mean new sources of revenue as customers take multiple products at an economical bundled price point.

International will be a source of revenue growth as Mexico and Latin America become better connected and the investment cycle matures.

All in, the strategic initiatives give me confidence the company is poised for mid-single digit earnings growth and the dividend is sustainable. The pullback in share price is an opportunity to buy shares.

As always there is a variant viewpoint - AT&T may have misread the competitive landscape, customer desires for bundled products, streaming TV service, and international growth possibilities leading to a failure to achieve mid-single digit earnings growth. Should this occur, the share price will fall along with compression in the price to earnings multiple. The company's net debt to EBITDA is going to be high post merger coming in around 2.8X to 3.0X according to some estimates.

Although the variant view is to be respected, I believe the company's moves and initiatives are worth the risk of investment, especially in light of the pullback in share price which mitigates risk.

Investors should consider reading the company's SEC filings and understand all the risks inherent in investing in the company.

I plan to cover the AT&T and Time Warner merger in my next article to bring a sense of the viability of the strategic move.

If you would like to follow my upcoming articles on AT&T and other publications with real-time email alerts, please hit the follow button at the top of the page.