Sprint: A Debacle Of An Earnings Call, But A Terrific Stock Opportunity

After peaking near $9.50 in early 2017, Sprint (NYSE:S) is now back below $8 and briefly looked ready to test $7 following a swing back into negative postpaid net adds in the most recent quarterly report. That was far from the postpaid performance I had predicted, which proved far too optimistic.

Nevertheless, this sell-off is unjustified, and might not even stem from the earnings numbers themselves, which still showed narrowing losses and increasing subscribers. The sell-off seems more likely to be tied to two things: increasing fear about a Sprint fire sale, and of all things, a bad cell phone connection.

Stock Derailed By New Merger Fears

Sprint's stock movements since its peak have more closely tracked its merger prospects than its actual performance, or the value of its lucrative spectrum licenses. The stock has been buffeted not by fear of a good merger deal not happening, so much as a bad merger deal that will happen.

Sprint hit its 2017 high minutes after it released its winter quarter earnings. That quarter, Sprint actually outperformed on subscribers. At least going strictly by the reported numbers, which showed the company gaining almost 600,000 new subscribers.

Attentive readers might have noticed that Sprint's reported subscriber totals actually fell, despite the "growth." But that was no surprise. Several analysts had already noted that Sprint was expecting to lose a large amount of what CEO Marcelo Claure called "low-engagement" customers, mostly prepaid with very sporadic and unprofitable wireless service purchases. Sprint did not include these 1.2 million account losses in its net adds calculations last quarter, despite having counted the accounts as subscribers the quarter before.

But analysts were expecting that, and coverage of Sprint's winter earnings was largely positive, and justifiably so. The stock shot up to $9.47 right after they were reported. And yet it was plunging towards $8.50 by the end of the very same week.

Merger Talk Turns Ominous

The reason was what was said after the earnings numbers by Sprint management. That Sprint would take a merger if the right deal came along has never been in doubt, and by itself, it wouldn't have deterred any investors from holding their shares.

But it was always assumed that with parent company SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) support, Sprint would take a commanding position in any such deal, as it would have if the T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) agreement had gone through three years ago. During the conference call, however, some of the CFO's comments suggested that Sprint was beginning to accept a role that came a little closer to supplicant than to senior partner, or even partner. A merger "may be necessary to compete," he said.

A lot of investors read between the lines that Sprint was getting closer to a "take the price being offered" position, as its cash burn continued almost unabated. That sent them scurrying to sell their shares. Suddenly, it didn't look like Sprint could wait out a wireless market in increasing need of spectrum for a full-price purchase.

Fears Temporarily Eased

Since then, Sprint had recovered going into the most recent earnings. In fact, the $9.07 price it sat at going into the most recent earnings report last week was almost exactly identical to the $9.11 it sported going into the last one. This despite the fact that competitive pressure in wireless was actually intensifying.

The recovery appeared to be, at least in substantial part, a reaction to SoftBank's report that its profits had increased more than 70% in the then-current quarter. Sprint's stock shot up 12%, back over $9, in the days after those numbers were released. A more profitable SoftBank obviously relieves the pressure to do a Sprint deal from a weakened position, since it can carry Sprint's cash burn for a while longer.

Things seemed to be looking up even more when it was announced that SoftBank CEO Masa Son would be joining the call.

Big Expectations Means Big Disappointment

With the benefit of hindsight, more than one analyst and media commentator has categorized Masa Son's appearance as a significant disappointment. You can include me in that group, as I assumed the announcement of it meant that the company had good news to report. As did most of the investor community.

But when Masa actually came on the call, it turned out he wasn't there to report a quarter that would make Sprint's return to competitive leadership irrefutable, as I had hoped. He wasn't even there to re-assure everyone that Sprint would be a captain, not a supplicant, in any merger.

He was there to participate in the Magic Box announcement, Sprint's latest network coverage and capacity initiative. That meant he was going to be disappointing to investors regardless.

Phone Company That Can't Do Calls?

But bad went to worse as Masa several times lost his phone connection. He wasn't with the management team, he was in San Francisco on his own. This led to a bit of chaos, as several times questions were addressed to Masa while he wasn't there.

Marcelo tried to cover for him at first, just answering for him without explaining why Masa wasn't talking. Finally, after the third time he admitted Masa "might have dropped."

Then while he was answering that question Masa came back on, and rather than sit quietly and get his bearings again, he started shouting "hello, hello" into the receiver. Marcelo finished his answer, then repeated the question - about mergers, of course - so Masa could give his own color. Masa gave a one-sentence answer and then stopped talking.

Substance Over Style

So yeah, all in all, kind of ugly. But when Masa was finally back on the call for good, most of what he had to say should have been reassuring. While his initial statement didn't really touch on mergers, and his first answer left something to be desired, he proved more eloquent on subsequent questions.

He called Sprint "self-sufficient." He said that Sprint was "not in a rush" to sell. He gave no indication that he would consider a lowball offer for the company and its unmatched spectrum portfolio. And the CFO did not repeat his earlier comments about "needing" a merger partner.

The company was obviously trying to put forward a strong front. And while that can sometimes come off as perfunctory or canned, in the context of Sprint's narrowing losses and continuing - albeit still slow - subscriber growth, the message came across pretty solid, I thought. It wasn't quite as good as a blow away subscriber number would have been, but it should have done the job.

Market Reaction

The market apparently felt differently. The reaction to Sprint's earnings call was resoundingly negative. Like before, the stock went higher when the numbers first came out, then sank when management started talking. Sprint's Magic Box did not impress, owing to concerns about relying on millions of individual customers for its network quality. The postpaid subscriber loss only made things worse.

Son failed to say the one thing the market most needed to hear - a firm commitment that under no circumstances would there be a fire sale. His words were meant to reassure, but mostly came down to a pep talk: He called Sprint itself "self-sufficient," which with the losses it is still sustaining it clearly is not. He did not mention further support from SoftBank.

That does little to reassure investors who are staked to the idea that Sprint is a very valuable company, if it can get full price for its spectrum. Which means avoiding a fire sale and providing a measure of short-term support, if needed to get the best possible price.

The disjointed nature of the presentation also didn't help: It conveyed a management team that was somewhat unprepared, and the sound of Marcelo and Masa talking over each other only made it seem like they weren't on the same page. And then there was the sense of letdown from prior expectations stoked by Masa's presence.

Sprint Remains Solid, And Undervalued

When I first identified Sprint as a major investment opportunity a year ago, I called a fire sale the one potential risk factor that could depress the investment. I still feel that way about it, so I understand the concerns.

Nevertheless, the market is overreacting and undervaluing. As I've explained, it is not in Son's own interest to stop propping up Sprint, since in bankruptcy his equity stake would be extinguished and Sprint bondholders would take possession of his crown jewel asset at bargain prices. It will cost far less to hold up Sprint for a little while longer than it would to buy enough Sprint bonds to get a major seat at the Chapter 11 table, or to buy the spectrum from the bondholders after filing. Even if Son didn't say that on the call, it is the reality of the situation.

Sprint itself is also still narrowing losses, even if not quite as fast as we would like. It remains on a slow but steady path towards break-even, at which point, it can wait however long it takes to get full price for its spectrum or even move back into the driver's seat and look for an acquisition of its own.

Conclusion

Sprint's earnings report was certainly disappointing to me, although about in line with what some others had said to expect. They got it right and I got it wrong. The resulting earnings call was an absolute debacle. But all the same, the fundamentals of Sprint remain the same. Wireless carriers need spectrum. Sprint has spectrum, and there is no easy way for SoftBank to stop supporting Sprint without losing the spectrum. Since the liquidation value of the spectrum alone is far in excess of Sprint's current share price, I believe Sprint is still a buy, despite the negative news.