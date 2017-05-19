Manchester United: One Final Catalyst

Love for the team should not be confused with appreciation for the stock.

Football season will then end in Europe in a couple of weeks, and I do not see many more catalysts that could drive share appreciation from that point.

Manchester United will have one last chance at securing a spot in the 2017/2018 edition of the Champions League this coming Wednesday.

Earlier this year, I stated that Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) seemed to have "a few opportunities that, if capitalized, could send shares higher in the first half of 2017". I was particularly referring to the club's chance of once again playing the UCL (UEFA Champions League) next year, after staying out of the highly-profitable competition in the 2016/2017 season.

Credit: FootyRoom

Since that article, MANU shares have run +7% over the ensuing 13 weeks, even though the starry squad of Wayne Rooney and company will undoubtedly fail to end the season among the top four teams in the English Premier League.

As it turns out, the club has one final chance of securing a spot in next season's edition of the UCL. Manchester United will play Dutch powerhouse Ajax on May 24th in Sweden to decide not only the Europa League champion, but which of the two teams will receive the invitation to participate in the most prestigious continental competition in the Fall.

This is not necessarily about sports pride, at least not when it comes to the investment thesis. According to UEFA.com, the Champions League paid 3.3x more in cash prizes to its participants in the 2016/2017 season than it did to contestants in the second-tier Europa League. The UCL champion could make what I estimate to be €65 million from the European football organization (about 16% of Manchester United's total revenues last year), most of which I assume would drop straight down to the pre-tax earnings line, plus a few million more in market pool bonus. In addition, participation in the Champions League tend to drive matchday, merchandising and broadcasting revenues up, which should bode well for the stock.

If you are a MANU investor or trader, don't forget to tune in on Wednesday evening to watch the big game. The results from that match could end up having an impact on your trading account statement.

But in the long term...

Football season will finish in Europe in only a couple of weeks. Looking past the next 7 days and the end of the Europa League, I do not see much more in terms of meaningful catalysts that could drive share appreciation from whatever level MANU may reach by this coming Thursday.

Fundamentally, I have a few concerns about the company, with the first being debt. Despite having raised full-fiscal year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance by £30 million and £15 million respectively this past Tuesday, Manchester United continues to hold large amounts of debt on its balance sheet, some of which dollar-denominated. The net finance cost to service this debt in the first three quarters of fiscal 2017 reached more than half of the company's total operating profits over the same period.

Also, I find the small dividend payments insufficient (the yield barely exceeds 1%) to entice me to invest in MANU as an income play. And with valuation multiples having come up towards 52-week highs, it looks to me like some of the potential short-term upside might have already been priced in. The stakes are a bit higher now than they were earlier in the season.

MANU EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

On the stock

My views on MANU remain the same. Without a rich dividend to compensate for the aggressive valuation, I find it hard to justify a buy-and-hold strategy for the long term.

As a piece of advice, I suggest investors and fans of the club maintain money and sports passion at arms length. Love for the team should not be confused with appreciation for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.