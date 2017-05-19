Foot Locker: Opportunity Of The Week

Now is the time. It is an opportunity rarely seen. Remember when I told you there was a rare opportunity in the stock of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last spring? Had you purchased then, you would have seen a 40% gain plus gain to the 52 week high. It wasn't until a few weeks ago shares started pulling back with the sector, and today are getting walloped because of a strong but weaker than expected Q1. As I elaborated in prior pieces, even without a strong quarterly report, on a valuation basis, FL is cheaper than its competition (Finish Line and Nike (NYSE:NKE)). The name trades at just 12 times current earnings, whereas Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) and Nike are usually Nike over 20 times earnings. That is a massive difference. Further, performance has been stellar from an operational perspective, which I will also discuss. However, investors are spooked on high volume because of a year-over-year income decline and revenues that only increased marginally. The name is taking it on the chin, but this is a buy, because one quarter shouldn't change the long-term trajectory of this name. Further, it is more than expected Q2-Q4 will be above average, thus, this is an overreaction.

You see, while much of the retail sector has been struggling, the signs pointed to a decent quarter. First, Foot Locker's major source of revenue is footwear. Sales of popular shoes were relatively decent across all channels in retail settings despite retailers tanking. The bottom line is this is an extremely well managed company's whose recent performance had been stellar. The name always moves on earnings. This time it's moving into a buying opportunity. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, Foot Locker has consistently delivered since I got behind the name. While it fell short this time, I am giving it the benefit of the doubt that a late tax return season, which all retailers blame, actually holds water this time.

What do I mean? In Q1 2017, the company reported net income of $180 million ($1.36 per share). This compares to net income of $191 million or $1.39 per share last year. That has investors rushing to the exits, but for the year we expect to see gains. So not so fast folks. Digging deeper, we see that same-store sales were disappointing as well. They rose however 0.5%, but this is less than the mid-single digits we have been accustomed to. Ok, that is a problem. This is a key indicator. While rising just 0.5% year-over-year revenue generated at these stores rose 0.7%, to $2.0 billion in Q1. Of course, currency issues continue to plague domestic companies, and if we control for this impact, sales were up 1.8%. This is also lower than expected. To make matters worse expenses rose to 30% of sales, while improving 60 gross margin narrowed for the first time in a long time 34%, from 5% last year.

These are a rough set of statistics, but it mostly stemmed from the lower sales which I will say relates to the tax issue but also to the product cycle. Let me be very clear. This was an incredibly profitable quarter for the company. Richard Johnson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer stated:

"The first quarter was one of our most profitable quarters ever, but it did fall short of our original expectations. The slow start we experienced in February, which we believe was largely due to the delay in income tax refunds, was unfortunately not fully offset by much stronger sales in March and April. Nonetheless, we believe our banners remain at the center of a vibrant sneaker culture. We are confident that our customers have not lost their tremendous appetite for athletic footwear and apparel and that our position in the industry is stronger than ever."

The bottom line is that the company is well run and in Q1 Foot Locker continued its efficiencies, but sales were just not up to par. I'm willing to give the company a pass on this one. As for property management, one of the best strengths of this company, Foot Locker made some moves. I have found in my history with the company that Foot Locker doesn't waste time. It seizes opportunities and abandons losing ventures rather quickly. The company opened 30 new stores, remodeled or relocated 61 stores and closed 39 stores. As of April 29, 2017, the company operated 3,354 stores in 23 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 62 franchised Foot Locker stores were operating in the Middle East and South Korea, as well as 15 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany.

What about the balance sheet? The balance sheet is more than respectable, as it is cash rich with limited debt. It has cash and cash equivalents of $1.05 billion, with $127 million in debt. Further, the company is looking out for shareholders. During Q1 2017, Foot Locker repurchased 0.54 million shares of its common stock for $38 million. The company also recently raised its dividend to $0.31 quarterly. While the stock is not high yielding by any means, its back over 2% on this selloff and there is room for dividend growth. In fact, I predict we will see another hike in the dividend and should performance continue, annual dividend hikes could be the norm.

Take advantage of this sale. I am.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We just bought shares back after selling in March. Our order was placed on the open market for $59.11 a share.