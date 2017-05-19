Symantec Offers A Security Play For Investors

With the heat from security threats, and booming demand from mobile and cloud software, Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) could be a ticket for a safe investment play. By looking at the following comp. table, you'll see five of the major players in the industry.

The companies are sorted by operating ROI(%), top to bottom, with McKeeson (NYSE:MCK) at the top, with a 2-year average quarterly ROI of 18.64%. Just looking at this table you may say that FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is losing the most but they have become an acquisition target, with a possible close-out price of $18, after nearly being bought out by Symantec for $16/share.

Symantec may be a top beneficiary from additional liquidity in the markets. With a lot of buying at around $32/share in response to their latest earnings, any additional surge to the upside could be very positive for the stock, trading below that $32 threshold price.

POSITIVE Q4 RESULTS

Their Q4 earnings release showed dramatic improvement in growth and prospects, announcing a $500M plan to pay down debt. The company also cited 28% YoY revenue growth with top-line revenues at $1.15B, a quarterly uptick of 6.9% from their Q3 revenues. They stated a 27% YoY growth in earnings per share, which all bodes well for their imminent financial health and the security software industry as a whole.

The table below shows a comparison of the given stocks with regard to analyst opinion, growth, and value. Notice, McKeeson rounds up with good prospects on all accounts, with the greatest analyst opinion, stable earnings growth and prospects, and good value overall.

Table 2 Report compiled from Fidelity online.

Aside from financials alone, Symantec is poised to be the leading security software company. Its ability to generate global demand with mobile phone and cloud software services is an absolute positive. Recent attacks from so-called WannaCry ransomware virus, were successfully thwarted by SYMC. The company has been successful at generating demand and revenues by providing security as a service in the software business. Permeating the consumer market with Symantec Norton and LifeLock, they have been successful at cross-selling their products for a complete security solution. Clearly, Symantec's prospects for growth are present, with the ability to shake up the rest of the industry in a major way.

With that said, analysts do not agree entirely, Goldman Sachs recently upgraded FEYE, PFPT, and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in response to the WannaCry attack, saying they had the most to gain. Also, overall analyst consensus for Symantec is bearish.

Despite, not having analyst support, their product is successfully protecting people, and is generating demand for security software overall. With good growth prospects, and reasonable value, the recommendation is to buy SYMC.

NEED FOR SECURITY SOFTWARE

If you think you are safe without security software, think again. Security as a service is at the heart of every holistic security system, making Security software companies more relevant than ever. The ransomware attack Goldman Sachs cited that would be able to benefit the noted companies, is part of a global security threat that since 2014 has victimized 7% of all U.S. residents age 16 and older according to security reports. Ransomware demands money in bitcoin to pay for a false software that is actually a virus. The WannaCry virus was $300 in bitcoin. Each year the amount averages higher for this security threat, greater than $1,000 for a single virus, this is very alarming and should be reason enough for protecting computers and mobile devices from such threats.

This pernicious evil, continuously being avenged by security software companies is identity theft. Yet, its most recent form of crime is not ID theft, but imposter scams, bad characters purporting to be someone else committing fraud and theft. These imposter scams accounted for over 400,000 consumer complaints to the FTC last year alone. Normally, exclusive to private parties, notable celebrities, the net has widened dramatically with more and more people than before being imposed by people who may seem harmless, but have criminal intentions. This form of crime is common practice among eastern European thieves who initiate their victim by telephone or some other form of online communications. The majority of imposter scams are perpetrated by false debt collection companies, government officials and military personnel, according to recent reports from the FTC and Bureau of Consumer Protection. More often than not, imposter scams result in heavy damages and fines.

Symantec offers a security play for investors. Out of the major competitors, SYMC had the greatest trailing twelve month EPS growth, and has the second highest long-term prospects for EPS growth. Although, not favored by the Street, they have the most to gain from any upgrades from analysts in the coming quarters. Symantec has already proven itself as a leader, and any improvements in the coming quarters should be compensated by the market well with a clear victory. The recommendation is to buy Symantec with special attention to any major acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.