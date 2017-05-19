Nanobiotix Turns Up The Heat

Everyone is trying to get in on the immuno-oncology action, and Nanobiotix might have found a new angle. Data from a small phase II/III trial in soft tissue sarcoma patients, to be presented at next month's Asco meeting, indicate that radiotherapy administered along with the company's nanoparticles can turn "cold" tumors "hot" - in other words, it can render them vulnerable to attack by the patient's immune system.

The study was conducted in only 26 patients, and the result will have to be confirmed in larger trials. But it is an interesting curtain-raiser to forthcoming full results of a separate CE mark trial in sarcoma which ought to emerge later this year. Shares in Nanobiotix rose 7% on Euronext Paris today.

Nanobiotix's lead product, NBTXR3, consists of nanoparticles made of hafnium oxide capable of amplifying the effect of X-rays; injected into a tumor, the particles ought to enable more powerful, localized radiotherapy.

Interim data from the immuno-oncology study now suggests that use of the particles plus radiotherapy increased infiltration of immune cells into the tumors. A significant increase of CD3+ and CD8+ T cells and a "marked" increase of CD103+ immune cell infiltration were seen following NBTXR3 and radiotherapy; no differences were seen after treatment with radiotherapy alone.

Approval

The investigators say that the particles could be effectively combined with immunotherapeutic agents across oncology. The 14 patients given the nanoparticles also showed upregulation of genes targeted by existing or promising immuno-oncology approaches, such as PD-1 or CTLA4, Nanobiotix said.

In practice use of NBTXR3 in this manner is likely to be limited to solid tumors. One mark in its favour is that it will fit neatly into the treatment regime: only a single injection of the particles is needed, and the patients generally receive radiotherapy anyway.

This is exciting stuff, but it is also early stuff. NBTXR3 is also in a much larger phase II/III sarcoma study due to read out towards the end of this year. An interim analysis of the first 104 patients in the 156-patient Act In Sarc trial conducted last autumn recommended that the trial continue. This may have stopped short of an early halt for efficacy but Nanobiotix decided that the interim data justified a filing for CE mark, and submitted the product for European approval in September.

It is possible that the approval will be granted ahead of the full Act In Sarc readout - perhaps even in the next month or two. But Stifel analysts write that full commercialization will likely only follow final data demonstrating a clear clinical benefit for the particles plus radiotherapy over radiotherapy alone. If Nanobiotix manage to prove that, it can then intensify its focus on immuno-oncology.