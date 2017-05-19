Priceline: Is The Price Right?

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) recently issued forward-looking guidance that disappointed analyst expectations, causing the share price to pull back in price. While this presents a buying opportunity for PCLN bulls, my analysis indicates that potential investors should wait for further price reduction before establishing a long-term position.

Profitability

PCLN has experienced remarkably strong revenue and earnings per share growth over the past decade:

This growth has been fueled by reinvesting earnings in PCLN's superior business model, compounded at high rates of profitability:

Priceline's growth engine is based on growing and strengthening its online travel booking network. Beginning with the large customer base provided by Booking.com, the company invested heavily in promoting the site to customers, which in turn attracted more suppliers advertise on the site.

This started a growth cycle, which, combined with PCLN's consistent reinvestment of earnings into growing their business further, has led to the company obtaining a commanding position (over 30%) alongside Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the online travel-booking space. The company has reached a point of critical mass where the sheer size, international scope, and brand power of its booking network should provide it with a durable competitive advantage for years to come:

Additionally, PCLN is able to use its immense resources to conduct acquisitions (such as OpenTable), partnerships, heavy advertising, and customer service improvements to further enhance its edge on competitors.

Financials

The company is in excellent financial health, evidenced by a 2.15 current ratio and a 0.67 debt to equity ratio:

Management

Glenn Fogel took over as CEO in January of this year after spending several years in development and strategic planning roles with the company. He should continue former CEO Darren Huston's effective capital allocation policies of timely share repurchases and prudent reinvestment in the business through organic and inorganic growth expenditures.

The company plans to continue its "Virtuous Cycle" growth model moving forward based on driving increased traffic through customer experience enhancing strategic partnerships. PCLN then uses data from that increased traffic to further enhance performance, fueling further traffic, etc.

Risks

The primary threats to profitability facing the company are its exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, potential future competition from online tech behemoths Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), economic downturns leading to less vacation and business travel spending, and geopolitical events that could disrupt international travel.

Though it is very possible that competition from a tech giant could emerge in the future, Priceline should be able to weather such an event due to its sufficient resources to compete with a major firm, its established position in the market, and its huge head start in customer data and service expertise. However, such competition would definitely hinder its growth.

Another risk is if the company, eager to maintain rapid growth, overpays for acquisitions.

Valuation

The current purchase price of ~$1,800 appears overvalued when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF PCLN 8.2 40.6 8.2 22.7 PCLN - 5 yr. Average 8.7 28.5 7.7 23.2 Industry Average 3.2 27.4 3.0 11.9 S&P 500 3.0 21.2 2.1 13.3

Jitta's model (fair value of $1,138.89) also considers it overvalued. Analysts consider PCLN a slightly undervalued "buy," giving an average $2,023.79 price target (low of $1,825 and a high of $2,250) and project an annual EPS growth rate of 17.27% over the next five years after the company averaged growth of 24.63% over the past five years.

I apply a 20% factor of safety in the growth rates for my DCF valuation, resulting in an annual EPS growth rate of 13.82% over the next 5 years. Accounting for tangible book value and a terminal growth rate of 7% yields the following results:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 13.82 % Growth $2,129.76 $1,267.92 $908.35

However, if PCLN can meet analysts' expectations, its current valuation looks more reasonable:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 17.27% Growth $2,435.82 $1,435.9 $1,019.08

Conclusion

For those bullish on Priceline's ability to continue growing around 20% per year for the next half decade, the pullback in share price presents an opportunity to buy into this growth machine. However, these growth estimates are very optimistic considering the company's large size and the likelihood for additional competition and disrupting economic/geopolitical events emerging. As a result, for "growth at a reasonable price" investors, I recommend adding this company to a watch list in case additional price declines add more margin for error in determining its valuation.