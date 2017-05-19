3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 19, 2017

Welcome to "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," where we are now entering the madness that is the ASCO swirl. I apologize for those of you who are not interested in oncology, but this is going to dominate a fair amount of this series.

So consider this volume 1! ASCO 2017 is already promising to be huge.

GlycoMimetics breaks through in AML

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is a small-cap biotech you may not have heard of, as its most advanced product to date is a treatment for veno-occlusive disorder, a rare but serious complication of high-dose chemotherapy.

GLYC made a huge wave recently when it announced that its therapeutic candidate for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the E-selectin inhibitor GMI-1271, has received breakthrough therapy designation from the US FDA.

This news came in tandem with an announcement of phase 1/2 clinical trial data at ASCO 2017, showing higher-than-expected response rates when adding GMI-1271 to chemotherapy. Breaking through, indeed.

Looking forward: I'm tickled pink by this news to be honest. It's one of those bits of information that blindsides you with how cool it is, and in my years of study in cancer cell biology, I've never even heard of E-selectin. Suddenly an inhibitor of E-selectin is a highly promising drug for a notoriously difficult-to-treat form of blood cancer? I'm happy to be surprised. All I can say is welcome to the map, GLYC.

AbbVie's PARP inhibitor a dud in breast cancer?

Of the four main PARP inhibitors in development, AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) veliparib has been the straggler of the bunch, having not yet received approval, whereas AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) olaparib, Tesaro's (NASDAQ:TSRO) niraparib, and Clovis's (NASDAQ:CLVS) rucaparib have all been approved in some capacity for the management of ovarian cancer.

And unfortunately, based on findings at ASCO 2017, it's not likely to see approval for triple-negative breast cancer soon, either. In a phase 3 study evaluating the addition of veliparib to chemotherapy for early invasive stage breast cancer, addition of veliparib to carboplatin and paclitaxel neoadjuvant therapy did not improve pathologic complete remission rates compared with the addition of carboplatin alone.

Looking forward: This announcement follows a string a failures for ABBV's flagging PARP inhibitor, the most recent of which being a failure to reach primary endpoint in lung cancer. Unfortunately, these findings generally suggest that the idea of supplementing DNA-damaging chemo with an agent that blocks DNA repair is not quite working out. Time will tell if this strategy will succeed or fail, but for now it looks like patients are having more success when the tumor cells already harbor some kind of inherent DNA repair defects. Hopefully, we'll see some good news come out of the veliparib experiment in the near future.

Astellas not to be outdone in AML just yet

AML is an increasingly interesting area of drug development, in part due to the enhanced understanding of tumor cell biology that has led us to discover the importance of FLT3 in growth of these cancers. Specifically, if a patient has a mutation in FLT3, it is an adverse sign, but it gives a chance to use specific inhibitors targeting this protein for therapeutic effect.

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) (OTCPK:ALPMY) is developing a newer generation of FLT3 inhibitor with its entry into the space, gilteritinib. At ASCO 2017, Astellas will present results detailing outcomes for patients who achieved a molecular response. A subset of patients from the CHRYSALIS study was assessed for molecular remission. 55% of these 80 patients had complete response to gilteritinib and 20 patients achieved a molecular remission of some kind.

At any depth of response, patients who achieved molecular remission had a substantially better overall survival (2-log reduction in ITD expression vs. no molecular response, median OS, 417 days versus 199 days).

Looking forward: These findings present a strong case for the use of gilteritinib in relapsed AML, and it is one of the first characterizations of molecular response in the disease that has correlated with substantially improved outcomes for patients. By comparison, molecular remission in chronic myeloid leukemia predicts incredibly long-term survival with some patients being able to stop therapy altogether. If researchers can achieve this in FLT3-positive AML, that will be a big boon.

Conclusion

Thank you for checking out another edition of the digest! I hope you're as excited about ASCO results as I am. If you found this helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha. This will allow you to receive real-time updates when new articles of mine are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.