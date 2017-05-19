Energy Dividend Dogs NGL Energy's And American Midstream's 32%-35% Gains Pace Sector Through May 2018

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Energy stocks showed 13.35% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big dogs guard the energy sector.

The sector consists of six industries and top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented all six, ranging in yield from 6.49%-22.53%.

Refiner and Marketer NGL topped the May Energy Sector gains list while BPT from the same industry was top dog by yield, as calculated 5/17/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1): Analysts Projected 22.85% To 44.14% Net Gains For Ten Top Energy Dogs By May 2018

Four of ten top gaining Energy Sector dogs based on analyst 1-year target prices, were verified as being among the top ten dividend-yielding of thirty for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Energy sector as graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was projected to net $441.44, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole

American Midstream (AMID) was projected to net $427.37, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners (USAC) was projected to net $314.55, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) was projected to net $288.92, despite target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% more than the market as a whole.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was projected to net $276.47, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 106% more than the market as a whole.

Plains All American (PAA) was projected to net $256.20, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) was projected to net $245.38, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was projected to net $244.03, based on dividends alone, plus a median of thirteen analyst target estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

DCP Midstream (DCP) was projected to net $237.68, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 109% more than the market as a whole.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) netted $228.46 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 29.6% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Energy Dogs By Yield Covered All of 6 Energy Sector Industries For May

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts May 12 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from all six Energy Sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 May Energy Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (2) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Energy Stocks By Yield

Top ten Energy dogs selected 5/17/17 showing top yields represented four of the six industries constituting the sector: (1) refining & marketing [3 listed]; (2) E&P [2 listed]; (3) equipment & services [2 listed]; (4) midstream [3 listed].

Top yield energy stock, BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) [1], was tops of three refining & marketing energy representatives listed. The remaining refining & marketing dogs placed eighth, and tenth, NGL Energy Partners (NGL) [8], and CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) [10].

Two exploration and production (E&P) firms placed second, and seventh, MV Oil (MVO) [2], and VOC Energy (VOC) [7].

Two equipment & services firms placed third and sixth by yield, USA Compression Partners (USAC) [4], and Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) [6].

Finally, three midstream outfits placed fourth, fifth, and ninth, American Midstream (AMID) [4], Arc Logistics Partners (ARCX) [5], and Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) [9], to complete the top ten May Energy Sector top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (3) Ten Energy Dogs Showed 16.61% To 35.95% Upsides, While (4) None Projected Losses By May, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Augured (5) A 12.48% Median Target Price Upside and 17.43% Gain From Top 30 Energy Dogs Come May 2018

Energy sector top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 17 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 9.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 14.3% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition for the Energy sector top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 13.35% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Energy Stocks To May 2018

Ten top Energy dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Energy dogs selected 5/17/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four industries in the sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (6) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Energy Dogs Delivering 21.52% Vs. (7) 24.83% Net Gains by All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Energy kennel by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.35% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those ten. The sixth lowest priced Energy top yield dog, NGL Energy Partners (NGL), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 44.14%.

The five lowest-priced Energy top yield dogs for May 17 were: VOC Energy VOC); MV Oil (MVO); Cypress Energy Partners (CELP); American Midstream (AMID); Arc Logistics Partners (ARCX), with prices ranging from $4.46 to $14.32.

Five higher-priced Energy dogs for May 17 were: NGL Energy Partners (NGL); USA Compression Partners (USAC); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT); Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP); CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL), whose prices ranged from $15.30 to $24.87.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

