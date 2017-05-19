I Told You So!

The stock market is a funny place. Unlike nearly all other markets where buyers and sellers come together with a rational mind to make decisions that perpetuate their best self interested, participants in the stock market often find themselves acting with different priorities and taking on peculiar behaviors that can lead to self-destructive outcomes over time. As a result, it can be useful to stand back and evaluate our perspectives as they relate to the stock market to consider whether they truly make good sense.

Unlike Any Other Market

The stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) in unlike any other market. The perspectives and behaviors that its investor participants bring to it are quite unusual when taking the time to really break them down. And as someone that writes on Seeking Alpha from a contrarian view with an emphasis on risk management, I sometimes see these different sentiments expressed in the comment section of my articles.

The following are some of the most notable perspectives that I commonly see expressed as it relates to stock investing (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Buy High, Sell Low

Buy high, sell low is a common and well known phenomenon when it comes to stock investing. And it is truly strange when you break it down. In any other market, those that own a product or an asset are likely only interested in selling if conditions enable them to get either the best possible price or a price that is well above the norm.

For example, while I have no need to sell my house today, if someone knocked on my door and offered to buy it from me for two to three times what it is currently worth, I might just sell it. On the flip side, if I was thinking about selling my house, I certainly would not do so at a time when home prices were depressed, as I would wait instead. Only in the case where I had to sell my house immediately would I be forced to accept the price that the market was bearing at any given point in time.

And if I was looking to buy a house, the exact opposite would apply. If prices were higher than average, I would simply wait to buy unless absolutely necessary. And if prices had fallen off sharply, I would be excited to buy knowing that I am getting a good deal.

But when it comes to stocks, investors have the strange attraction to doing the exact opposite.

First, for anyone that is dedicating their capital to investment markets, they should have a sufficiently long time horizon that they do not have to do anything right away. Just as you wouldn't take the money in your bank account that you use to pay your monthly bills and buy collectibles, so too an investor should not be putting money into the stock market that they need anytime soon. This alone eliminates the need to act immediately.

When it comes to buying, stock investors simply cannot help themselves but buy the stocks that have already risen in price a lot already. What's everybody frothed up about right now? Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) including the legendary FANG stocks of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet (nee Google) (NASDAQ:GOOG). One could also throw Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) into this mix. What's wrong with any of these companies? Absolutely nothing, as they are some of the nicest houses on the block. But the challenge today is that these stocks are running white hot and well above the trend implied by the broader market. Can they keep it up and extend even further their relative outperformance? Maybe. But if you have a long-term time horizon, is now the best time to rush and buy these names. Or recognizing that the principles of sector rotation inevitably will play out over time, perhaps waiting until the prices have fallen back, or better let looking for a market segment where the prices haven't run up so much already might be the better choice.

But what are investors often doing in these overlooked market segments. More often than not, they are selling. Despite having a long-term time horizon and the ability and patience to wait for something that is inexpensive today and might become even more inexpensive in the future, many investors quickly become frustrated and decide to sell the stocks that they own despite the fact that nothing is really wrong with it other than the fact that the price is falling right now.

You wouldn't make these choices with your house, so why would you make these choices with the stocks in your portfolio?

Doomsday? Really?

In almost any other market place, it is recognized that we go through periods where conditions are good and prices will rise followed by periods where conditions are not so good and prices will fall. But when it comes to stocks, many investors do not even want to consider the fact that stock prices might fall at any given point in time. Some investors, even the so called experts on television, will go so far as to seem offended by the mere notion of stock prices falling even being raised as a possibility.

But here's the thing, stock prices have fallen, sometimes for extended periods over time. They have fallen when they should such as during economic recessions and periods when corporate earnings are shrinking. And they have fallen sometimes when it seems that there is no good reason.

Stock price corrections do happen, and it's actually a good thing. For when stock prices fall, it is a cleansing process where misallocated capital and weak hands are flushed out of the system in allowing valuations to reset and stronger buyers to eventually step in. Even a raging, nasty bear market over an extended period of time is a good thing, for such episodes are nothing more than a reflection of the excesses accumulated from the previous cycle that need to be washed out, and bear markets provide this healthy cleansing.

So to suggest that stock prices might fall by -3% to -10% over a three to six month period of time is not a doomsday prognostication. If considering the possibility of such an outcome feels that way, then it is important to reconsider your downside risk tolerance and the appropriateness of investing in stocks. Neither is considering a -40% to -50% correction in stocks over an extended period not unlike what we saw from 1973 to 1974, 2000 to 2002 and again from 2007 to 2009. Bigger cleansing for sure, but the markets were made healthier having gone through these episodes. And oh the long-term buying opportunities that such episodes provide.

Who Doesn't Like A Sale?

This is the other thing that is perplexing about stock investor behavior. When stock prices are going higher, investors are eager to buy. And when stock prices are going down, investors panic and sell.

Which always leaves me wondering. In any other market, people would be excited to take advantage of a sale. "Clearance Sale!". "Liquidation Event". In any other market place, buyers would be loading up their trucks and online shopping carts to buy the things they want on the cheap. But when it comes to stocks, investors see it a reason to sell.

Could you imagine if you saw the washing machine that you recently bought at full price on sale in the next weekly circular from Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). Would you rush to sell the washing machine? No! Instead, you may even take the circular back to the store to see if they might give you the better price. Unless something has gone wrong with the stock you own, the same thinking should apply.

Your Insurance Agent - What An Idiot!

For most anything that has meaningful long term value, rational people buy insurance. Life insurance, health insurance, homeowners insurance and automobile insurance just to name a few. You buy this insurance not because you believe something bad is going to happen. Instead, you buy this insurance to protect yourself against the possibility that something bad might happen.

But for some reason when it comes to stocks, investors find the notion of insurance and managing risk not only absurd but sometimes offensive.

When you wake up in the morning, do you call up your life insurance agent and call him an idiot because you didn't die the night before. Do you taunt your auto insurance agent after arriving at work safely despite blowing through a traffic light and driving faster than the posted speed limit? Do you dismiss your homeowners insurance agent because your house didn't burn down last year? Absolutely not.

So why then would stock investors feel compelled to cast scorn on the notion that their stock portfolio might fall on ill health for a period of time. Moreover, if they either need to or are inclined to buy insurance for nearly all other things that have value in their lives, why would they wish to disregard even the consideration for such protection when it comes to the assets that are intended to support one's future lifestyle and well-being in retirement.

In fact, the interest for such protection should be particularly keen given how much risk comes with investing in stocks relative to the many other things for which we currently hold insurance. For example, if you lived in a house that was filled with fire hazards or was located on a flood plain, you would particularly want good insurance. Similarly, if you have seen for yourself the stock market that you are invested in has fallen by more than -50% for extended periods on numerous occasions in the past and is currently trading near its highest valuations in its history, simply considering what insurance you might buy to protect yourself is nothing to be offended by. Instead, it's just prudent thinking.

Stocks Are Only Just One Asset Class

When you say "investing", many people almost automatically think of nothing other than "stocks". And if you suggest that now might not be the best time to own stocks for one reason or another, many will simply assume that you must be hiding out in a proverbial bunker with cash waiting for the sky to fall.

While stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) certainly get nearly all of the attention when it comes to investment media coverage, it is important to recognize that stocks are only just one of the many asset classes that are available to investors.

Many stock (NYSEARCA:IVV) investors think that they are diversified because they own a mix of stocks across growth (NYSEARCA:IVW) and value (NYSEARCA:IVE), large cap (NYSEARCA:IWB) and small cap (NYSEARCA:IWN), U.S. and international (NASDAQ:ACWX) including developed (NYSEARCA:EFA) and emerging markets (NYSEARCA:EEM). But this is not diversification in any meaningful way. Sure, this provides relative diversification where one category might outperform another over a period of time. But if we enter into a period where the U.S. stock market is falling by -20% to -40%, more often than not nearly every stock category around the world is going to be falling along with it. This is due to the fact that all of these categories are highly correlated with one another.

Instead, true portfolio diversification is achieved by blending stocks with other categories that are not only largely uncorrelated to stocks (in other words, their prices are going to be moving in their own distinct direction regardless of what stocks are doing at any given point in time), but also uncorrelated with each other.

What are some of these other categories?

Bonds (NYSEARCA:AGG), of course, but not just the boring bonds (NYSEARCA:SHY) that act more like cash (NYSEARCA:BIL). And not master limited partnerships (NYSEARCA:AMJ) or high yield bonds either (NYSEARCA:HYG) (NYSEARCA:JNK), as these act a lot like stocks. Instead, we're talking about intermediate-term (NYSEARCA:IEF) and long-term U.S. Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT), investment grade corporate bonds (NYSEARCA:LQD), municipal bonds (NYSEARCA:MUB) for taxable accounts, Build America bonds (NYSEARCA:BAB), and TIPS (NYSEARCA:TIP) just to name a few.

Precious metals (NYSEARCA:DJP) are also worth consideration including gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV). This is not to say that precious metals are not volatile, but remember that as an investor your time horizon should be years and decades, not days and weeks. And while stock investors love to dismiss precious metals like gold as "barbarous relics", it is worth noting that gold has done quite well relative to stocks over the past 20 years - that's two zero years - while also providing an attractive diversification benefit.

Then there are the various specialized categories and hedges, of which there are many. Some are relatively risk neutral, while others bring risks that run to the extreme. But when blended into a broader portfolio context, even the riskiest of investments in isolation can help lower risk when blended into a larger portfolio framework while still providing for the opportunity for positive returns.

I Told You So!

All of this brings me to arguably the silliest comment that I periodically see raised by stock investors.

I have written articles for Seeking Alpha going all the way back to 2008. But I began writing on a more regular basis in 2011 when I began to see that policy makers were heading down the road of pursuing the same policies, and thus creating the same types of asset price distortions, that led us to the bursting of the technology bubble and the onset of the financial crisis. As a result, a primary focus in my article writing has been to provide investors that might otherwise get caught up in the steady stream of optimism and excitement provided by the mainstream financial media and its cheerleading analysts with a counterbalancing eye on the potential downside risks at any given point in time.

To some, this has led them to the belief that the risk managers across investment markets like myself will be taking an "I told you so!" victory lap once things finally turn the next bear market arrives.

To this point, I raise the following question. Could you imagine your homeowners insurance agent calling you up after your house burned down and saying "See, I told you your house was going to burn down! I told you so!". And could you imagine when talking to your auto insurance agent after a bad accident and exclaiming "See, I was right all along, you finally had that accident!" Unless you have one really unique insurance agent, the mere notion that they would do anything like this is utterly absurd.

Bringing this back to stocks, many (not all, but many) of those like me who write on Seeking Alpha and other platforms with a focus on risk management and the potential downside are not doing so because we wish to take a victory lap when the proverbial excrement finally hits the fan. To the absolute contrary, we continue to write despite some of the criticism that can come along the way because we want to try to protect people from getting hurt by negative forces that they might not otherwise see.

The most common lament I heard among investors both in the wake of the bursting of the tech bubble and the financial crisis was "how could I have possibly seen this coming". I have sat with people as they cried over the value of their investments suddenly lost and their future plans completely destroyed in the process. I have seen first hand the damage done by these volatile financial markets over the years. And if the contrarian, risk management articles written by me along with other well reasoned and thoughtful authors on Seeking Alpha help protect at least some investors from the damage that might come with the next major market downside episode, then my efforts will be considered worth it.

And when that day finally comes and we return to the moods of 2002 and 2008 when the steady stream of news on television turns from excess optimism to extreme pessimism, it will then be my objective to help reassure investors that things are nowhere near as bad as they may seem. In short, risk is a sword that cuts both ways, and then will be the time to emphasize upside risk management.

And when short-term corrections surface along the way in the meantime, it will remain my responsibility to highlight what looks like a real correction that requires action and what is likely short-term noise that presents a good buying opportunity while the party still lasts.

But the one thing that I will never, ever do is proclaim "I told you so!", because that's not who I am nor that's not what investing together in a common market is all about.

The Bottom Line

The stock market is a weird place, as rational market behaviors are sometimes turned completely upside down. As a result, this makes it all the more important to try to maintain a balanced perspective. This includes the recognition that risk management is needed just like with all of the other things of value in your life. And it also includes keeping an open mind to listen to varying perspectives so that you are never caught flat footed when the unexpected might unfold. For those that may be talking about the bad things that might occur are not your opposition. Nor are they trying to bring you down or ruin your party. Instead, they may simply be trying to alert you to things that will help you better be able to look out for your own best interests.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,IEF,PHYS,TIP,BAB,MUB,LQD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.