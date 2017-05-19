ShotSpotter Sets Terms For $31 Million IPO

The IPO valuation appears reasonable as the company's financial performance continues to improve and prospects for further growth appear strong.

The company has developed a gunfire detection system used by law enforcement throughout the United States.

ShotSpotter aims to raise $31 million in an IPO at a post-IPO valuation of $118 million.

Quick Take

Gunshot detection firm ShotSpotter (SSTI) has filed an amended S-1/A registration and wants to sell 2.8 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $11.00 per share.

ShotSpotter has developed an industry-dominant gunfire detection system or law enforcement and campus security markets.

The IPO valuation is reasonable, and the company’s financial results continue to improve, so my opinion on the IPO is a BUY.

Company Recap

Newark, California-based ShotSpotter was founded in 1996 and utilizes seismic triangulation technology to determine the precise location of gunfire.

The company sells its hardware and software system to law enforcement divisions in cities throughout the United States, as well as to federal law enforcement agencies and is essentially the only provider of such capabilities to the non-military market.

Below is a brief explainer video as shown in use by the city of Chicago:

(Source: CBS Chicago)

ShotSpotter is headed by CEO Ralph Clark, who has been with the firm since 2010.

Major stockholders are:

Lauder Partners – 37.4% pre-IPO

Motorola Solutions – 15.6%

Claremont Creek Ventures – 11.3%

Thomas Groos – 10%

CEO Ralph Clark – 7.1%

Labrador Ventures – 6.1%

Commentary

ShotSpotter provides law enforcement and more recently campus security with the laudable ability to detect gunfire with high precision and relay that information in real-time to the authorities and has resulted in life-saving response times.

The benefits to society, especially a gun-oriented one like the United States, have been significant, with municipalities using the system reporting reduced gunfire and gun-related injuries and deaths in its coverage areas.

ShotSpotter has a significant operating history, having been founded in 1996 and commercialized beginning in 2005.

However, the financial crisis of 2008 and the resulting impact on municipal budgets has negatively impacted the company’s growth rate.

Management responded by developing a pay-as-you-go subscription version, to enable municipalities and campus users to better afford the system.

This subscription service has not yet resulted in meaningful revenues, even though the company is growing from its flagship offering. Perhaps this is due to improving city finances as the overall economy continues to mend.

In any event, the company is proposing to value itself at $118 million post-IPO on a forward twelve-month revenue run rate of $18 million, resulting in a Price/Sale multiple of 6.6x.

While we don’t have a comparable multiple since ShotSpotter has no direct competitors, this multiple seems reasonable, given the company’s expected 16% year-over-year topline revenue growth rate.

I previously wrote in detail about ShotSpotter’s IPO prospects in my article, ShotSpotter Seeks To Raise $35 Million In IPO.

In that article, I highlighted that its financial performance is improving, with growing gross margin and topline revenues.

I also noted that it has a dominant market position and enviable prospects for future growth since management has identified 1,400 metropolitan areas that are potential customers.

The company also has a growing revenue retention rate and decreasing sales and marketing spend per $1.00 of new annualized contract value.

Given its reasonable valuation expectation, prospects for growth and improving financials, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.