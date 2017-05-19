Real Estate Weekly: REITs Climb As Storage And Hotel REITs Surge

April housing starts and permitting data released this week were weaker-than-expected across the board as total housing starts and permits fell by 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (VNQ and IYR finished the week higher by 1.4%, on strength in the student housing, storage, and hotel sectors. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) declined 0.2%. The homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) were higher by 1.2% on the week. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) declined 1.9%.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week higher by 0.3% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) gained 0.4%. The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) fell 8 basis points on the week. Interest rates are back near six month lows amid uncertainty over the pro-growth legislative agenda of the Trump administration. The 10-year yield is down 20bps since the start of the year.

REITs are now lower by 0.1% YTD on a price-basis and higher by rough 2% on a total-return basis. The sector divergences are also quite significant: the Data Center sector has surged 17% while the retail-focused REITs have fallen double-digits. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

REIT Earnings

Last week, we published our quarterly "REIT Earnings Report Card" where we discussed that Q1 earnings were generally better-than-expected across the real estate sector. Roughly 45% of REITs exceeded consensus expectations, while 40% met, and just 15% missed. 35% of REITs boosted 2017 guidance while just 10% lowered guidance. Below is the sector performance since the beginning of earnings season.

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Housing Starts & Permits

April housing starts and permitting data released this week was weaker-than-expected across the board as total housing starts and permits fell by 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Multifamily starts, a volatile data series, were 15% lower than April 2016, an indication that we may finally be seeing the long-awaited pullback in MF construction. Based on starts data (assuming roughly 18 months of construction time), completions should peak during this summer and gradually tail off through 2018 based on the housing starts data.

Labor Markets Continue Lead Economy

Initial and continuing jobless claims this week were better than expected. By many measures, the US labor market is the healthiest it has been at least four decades as both initial claims and continuing claims are at 45 year lows.

Last week, we pointed out that, amid the supposed 'chaos' you see on mainstream media, that the financial markets have seemingly never been less worried. Since we are continually bombarded with bad "news" by the press, it is understandable that many investors have an irrationally dismal view of the world.

Labor markets in the US are the strongest they have been in a generation, inflation is almost non-existent, real wages are growing faster than they have in a decade, and home prices have fully recovered. When it comes to geopolitics, despite pockets of violence scattered throughout the world, statistically, the world has never been more peaceful than it is today. The rate of violent death is at or near the lowest level since the emergence of the earliest human ancestors more than two million years ago. Throughout the world, despite notable examples of socialism and nationalism, in aggregate, more governments than ever are embracing free markets, which has helped to reduce extreme poverty by half since 1980 and has resulted in an increase in GDP per capita from $450 in 1960 to over $10,000 in 2017.

In short, it shouldn't be so surprising that financial markets are near record highs.

Sector Performance

All REIT sectors were positive on the week, led by the student housing, storage, and hotel sectors.

The five best performing REITs on the week were GGP (NYSE:GGP), Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE), Diamondrock (NYSE:DRH), and Verreit (NYSE:VER).

The five worst performers on the week were Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), Urban Edge (NYSE:UE), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC), and Kimco (NYSE:KIM).

Bottom Line

REITs gained 1.4% on the week, snapping a three week losing streak in which REITs fell by 4.5%. YTD total return for the REIT sector is now roughly 2%. Interest rates are back near six-month lows amid uncertainty over feasibility of the GOP pro-growth legislative agenda and data showing lower than expected inflation. The student housing, self-storage, and hotel REIT sectors all surged more than 3% on the week. Malls gained 2%, recovering slightly after several weeks of tremendous selling pressure

April housing starts and permitting data released this week were weaker-than-expected across the board as total housing starts and permits fell by 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. REIT earnings season concluded last week. REITs generally reported better-than-expected results. Roughly 45% of REITs beat consensus forecasts, 40% met, and 15% missed.

This week, we published our REIT Rankings: Apartments. Apartment REITs have been among the strongest performing real estate sectors in 2017. The sector is up 4% YTD compared to a 2% decline in the broader REIT index. Apartment REITs enjoyed robust rent growth between 2013 and 2015, resulting from the post-recession period of under-building. The recent surge in high-end apartment construction, though, continues to moderate apartment rents. Completions of multifamily units will peak this year near record levels before gradually declining through 2018. So far, strong demand has kept rents relatively firm. Demographics remain highly favorable. Q1 earnings and forward guidance were generally quite good. Apartment REITs achieved 3.5% revenue growth in Q1 and see 2-4% growth through 2017.

Last week, we published our construction report,"2017 Off To A Strong Start, Apartment Oversupply Still A Concern." We discussed that private construction spending has been stronger than expected so far in 2017 after a notable slowdown in late 2016. Continued weak public construction spending has dragged down the headline numbers. Residential spending is up 7% and nonresidential is up 6% YoY. On an inflation-adjusted basis, residential spending is still 50% below the 2006 peak and nonresidential is 10% below its peak. Construction cost inflation has accelerated in recent months as materials have become significantly more expensive. The Turner Cost index saw 5% annualized cost inflation in Q1. Oversupply continues to be a concern in the multifamily markets. Permits continue to run hot and completions will peak later this year. Rental demand continues to be strong, though. Apartment rent growth has continued to slow since peaking in 2014. Axiometrics notes that rent growth was just 2.1% YoY in April.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, EXR, GGP, PEI, SRC.

