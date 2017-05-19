Shake Shack: Valuation Is Just Right

Expect the company to keep its debt-free profile. That plus the brand image will keep the company trading at a premium to the rest of the restaurant space.

Given we're more than two years out from the IPO, Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is settling down, but only to an extent. In many ways, the company is just as polarizing as ever. Despite the exercises I'll take here, it is likely I won't change very many minds, because the company by its nature requires more than a little faith. Either you believe in the company's mission statement and, by extension, its growth prospects nationwide, or you don't. Given the competition-heavy nature of the restaurant industry, as well as consumer fickleness, there are inevitably going to be more losers than winners in this space - even among those that have broken out so strongly. Near-term concerns aside, the objective of the research here is to take an objective approach and consider what Shake Shack in say 2020 might look like, assuming all goes according to plan. From there, investors can see if it is worth taking a position behind this management team or if it is just another overhyped stock to avoid.

Metrics

When we think about Shake Shack and modeling out the future, there are several factors to consider. Is there a saturation point for store count, and what store count growth rate is reasonable? As the company expands out from its core footprint, will there be pressure on average unit volume ("AUV", or yearly revenue per store)? Will there be operating leverage on corporate costs as scale increases or will this be outweighed by pressure on store-level margins (higher labor and rising food input costs)?

Shake Shack's store opening guidance is for 23-24 new company-owned store openings in 2017, along with an additional licensed store as well. This is basically medium-term guidance on store opening pace, and given the preference for company-owned stores, I would hazard a guess that we should see 150 company-owned stores and 90 licensed properties by the end of 2020. Even after that continued growth pace, this is still just a fractional amount of the 450 location target that the company believes is achievable. Shake Shack is a company that demands a market with a particular consumer, but there is no reason that this kind of footprint is not achievable. Expect Shake Shack to operate as it has been: dip a toe into a new market, and if it works, open new stores outward.

Domestic company-operated stores have seen $5M AUV fairly consistently in recent years, a level that the company will likely lose to some extent as it expands. Currently, Shake Shack has 15 stores in New York City, with those properties generating $7.5M each in AUV (along with higher margins). While the company has continued to open properties in NYC (four in 2016), and there are a few boroughs with no store locations, most expansion from here on out will come in other markets. Shake Shack is averaging $4.3M in AUV in locations outside of NYC as of Q1 2017. Given slight tailwinds from same-store sales growth, AUV should moderate only slightly over time. I suspect we will see $4.7M in 2017, tailing off over the next several years as well.

"Slight" tailwinds from same-store sales are important here. Given the strong opening trends, growth is minimal, and as a result, Shake Shack has guided to being a low-single-digit comp story off the current base. While the initial reaction to the negative same-store sales comp in Q1 2017 was harsh, I do actually buy the weather excuse used by management during the call. The negative comp was entirely driven by a negative 8% y/y comp in March caused by well above average snowfall, including a nasty blizzard that hit mid-month. This was in stark contrast to the 2015-2016 winter season, which saw well below average snowfall in the city. The cut in guidance to flat same-store sales for the year seems to be an overly conservative move by management.

As far as adjusted EBITDA margins go (which exclude equity comp and deferred rent), 1% margins are the likely target in the medium term despite stronger margins in recent years (18.7% in fiscal 2016 and 19.4% in fiscal 2015). While there is likely to be some moderate operating leverage from general & administrative expense (corporate cost redundancy), labor and food costs, along with lower margins from newly opened stores, will pressure this downward.

Shake Shack In 2020

Using the hypothesized store count footprint from before (150 company owned, 90 licensed), $650M in revenue by 2020 is more than attainable if the company maintains its allure with customers and continues on the current expansion path. This prices in roughly $4.5M in AUV, nearly 10% contraction from current levels due to expansion outward into marginally less attractive markets. Likewise, assuming some EBITDA margin contraction to 15% (down roughly 100bps/year), and Shake Shack could post $98M in adjusted EBITDA, roughly double current levels.

The restaurant industry is characterized by relatively steep EBITDA multiples; even mature chains like Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) trade at 15x EBITDA today, expansion driven outward by hopes of domestic income tax cuts (restaurants are a highly taxed industry) and a return of foot traffic. If that relative valuation sticks, Shake Shack will likely trade at a premium. It does not carry the leverage that other restaurants currently have (no debt, expansion funded by the IPO and cash flow), and it will still have footprint expansion capacity that others in the QSR space simply do not have.

Assigning a 20x trailing multiple to 2020 EBITDA (cutting the trailing multiple by one third) puts potential 2020 valuation at $2B or 45% upside from current levels. If you use a discount rate (say 6%), the upside appears light, putting fair value on the shares at $44/share currently. It is important to remember that this also prices in a relatively optimistic scenario of the next 3.5 years - one that may not necessarily come to fruition. The market is pricing in a relatively high probability of success in my opinion, largely due to the quality of the brand image and the management team here. In short, I think the rampant overvaluation drum beating by the short side is well overdone, and there is a clear path for Shake Shack to grow into its shoes so to speak when it comes to the valuation.

For deep-dive research on asymmetric risk/reward plays in the Industrial and Basic Materials sectors (particularly small and mid-caps), consider investing alongside me and other subscribers within Industrial Insights. Get cutting-edge information with proven results.

This new offering doesn't mean I will be cutting down on quality or my allocated time towards my free offerings on Seeking Alpha. Follow me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive general stock market research and commentary, especially on under-followed small/mid-caps across a wide variety of sectors and industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.