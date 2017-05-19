Market Volatility Bulletin: Every Little Thing Is Gonna Be Alright!

Extending out our Tracking-the-Trade segment, and a look at what has driven both profit and loss.

Thoughts on the current range of contango and a look at how Yen and Gold have traded off as "lead" risk-off or risk-on driver.

The market shoots higher on the back of little move and the close of earnings season; VIX takes its required beating.

CNBC: Thursday Close

US stocks bounced back across nearly all sectors in the day after the biggest sell-off of 2017. Consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) stocks led the drive higher, with each gaining roughly 0.60%. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the only sector to lose ground yesterday, though it only did so to the tune of about 0.03%.

Source: SectorSPDR

True to recent past form, spot VIX fell precipitously once the market got its legs under it.

S&P futures featured about a ten-point range in overnight trade, beginning the trading day at the upper end (around 2372) heading into the open.

Other than gold (a risk-off play), commodities are having a strong open, perhaps partially built on a weakened dollar. Ten-year yields are up to 2.25%. If the risk-off trade has momentum, it has certainly taken an early pause. This is actually to be expected.

We've posited that any initial pullback would very likely get bought through the pure muscle memory of market participants (buy the dip, crush vol on spikes, that sort of thing).

In order for the market to continue lower, we are going to see more sustained catalysts. Weaker economic data, more Fed speak that indicates an aggressive increase in rates, continued political and/or geopolitical drama. This market so deeply wants to believe that vol should be comatose and that equities should trade high; and it will take more than just a few news flashes to change that narrative.

Shout-Out

Today we highlight a recent piece by SA contributor Lance Roberts titled, Do Low Rates Justify Higher Valuations? Published Thursday afternoon,

the article addresses what the author refers to as the four most dangerous words in investing: "this time is different."

The statement is generally used by investors to justify a significant change in the way some aspect of the financial markets should be viewed. In this case, the argument is that" valuations don' t matter as much as they have in the past because" this time is different" in that interest rates are so low." Mr. Roberts takes readers through the beginning of the interest rate/valuation argument, rooted in the"Fed Model" as promoted by Alan Greenspan during his tenure as Federal Reserve Chairman:

The Fed Model basically states that when the earnings yield on stocks(earnings divided by price) is higher than the Treasury yield; you should be invested in stocks and vice-versa. In other words, disregard valuations and buy yield.

Mr. Roberts dissents, stating that "you receive the income from owning a Treasury bond, however, there is NO tangible return from the earnings yield." To further demonstrate:

For example, if I own a Treasury bond with a 5% coupon and a stock with a 8% earnings yield, if the price of both assets doesn't move for one year- my net return on the bond is 5% while the net return on the stock is 0%.

The author offers the following visuals to how under-appreciated of an asset class Treasuries can be.

The second chart illustrates how the above stated "Fed Model" would have failed to capture stock market returns during one of the fiercest bull rallies in history. Furthermore, while the model would have gotten you back into stocks in 2004, it suggested that investors should have returned to bonds just after the market crashed in 2008.

To close, Mr. Roberts asks and answers the following question:

Do low-interest rates justify high valuations? History suggests not. It is likely a trap which will once again leave investors with the four 'Bs' following the next recession- Beaten, Battered, Bruised and Broke.

Thoughts on Volatility

As mentioned, volatility has taken a drastic step lower in morning trade. Spot VIX has traded

in a weekly range of approximately 10 to a high of 16 on Wednesday. We're now sporting 12.31 for spot.

What has been less cooperative in dropping has been the term structure. F1-F2 contango, which we saw trading down as low as 2.35% on Wednesday, is now trading at 4.55%. Still, that's significantly below the 10+ contango we saw earlier in the week. This is the range in our minds where we tend to like the short side of the VIX trade. We don't like it when contango is too high, as it indicates to us the willingness of longs to pay through the nose… why would they do that, unless they see a real pick-up in vol on the horizon? We understand that the shorts have the advantage from a probability standpoint… 10+ contango is after all a giant head start.

The fact is that this curve is fairly steep. Again, this favors volatility shorts. Even if F1-F2 plays out in a choppy fashion, the longs have to "convince" the term structure into a more flat or backwardated form. Do not underestimate just how difficult this feat is to pull off.

Of interest: look at the contango for F6-F7 up top. The curve seems to flatten out between October-December, and then steepen out again for Jan expiration. We'd love to hear from readers as to why that may be. Fed releases?

Through yesterday afternoon, the long-vol ETPs were having a very good week; TVIX was up as high as about 30% from the weekly bottom to the weekly top; UVXY had a similar increase.

The unleveraged VXX rose about 18% from the week's bottom to its peak on Wednesday, while the inverse XIV lost about 16% from peak to trough. It was a fairly exciting week for the ETPs. While we report on ETPs regularly, we believe the actual term structure, as well as ES options, are more important to track than how some particular retail product or other did in a given day or week. Point: if you trade one of these products, make sure that you understand the product, as well as the underlying term structure.

Source: The Balance of Trade

As a final aside, while gold/yen correlation has been strongly positive over much of the last several months, one interesting point is that it seems they often trade off on which product takes the lead. In mid-March after the Fed raised interest rates, both moved higher essentially in unison. After French election tension began to ease after a Macron victory in April though, the yen definitely led the move lower. Gold took the lead higher after the Comey memo news broke.

It is fascinating how much of a risk-off trade the yen is. Gold, sure. yen…?

Yesterday's implied vol was not recorded, so column three is not quite as useful as it normally is in the chart above.

That having been said, just as with spot VIX, implied vol on at-the-money ES options had a sharp spike and have since settled down a great deal. The vol gap between weekly and quarterly was as high as about 5% on Tuesday morning! In relative terms, that meant that weekly vol was only half of quarterly vol: terribly low.

Now that gap has come in quite a bit, both in absolute (2 points) and relative (22%) terms. We still occupy a "contangoed" state of affairs; if VIX continues lower, we expect the options contango to steepen once more.

Tracking the Trade* (please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Monday we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

As can be seen, today was the day we were supposed to wrap up this trade. However, given just how fascinating the last few days' movements have been, we are going to let this trade play out for another week.

After all, this segment is all about learning. If there's a really interesting trade playing out, maybe it warrants seeing how it plays out? We think so!

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

As we update this, the ES has pushed down to 2378.

Tactics:

We open ed on May8 trading the following 1x2:

• Buy the May 31 2385 put

• Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk is quite limited. Without making any modifications, we could potentially lose a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the base trade is drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. Last Friday we suggested a modification that could make any sudden downside swing less problematic.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below:

Buying the at-the-money means buying cheap vol; selling the OTM strikes twice finances most of the purchase, due largely to the higher vol they trade at.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation were as follows:

Last week, we modified the trade by buying in the two May31 2335 puts and selling in place two May22 2335 puts. This cost us a grand total of $5.80, and this trade worked brilliantly when the ES swung lower. In fact, this trade made us more than the initial trade did.

On Tuesday, with the ES at 2403 and our core thesis seemingly violated, we put on a trade that essentially reduced our potential upside considerably. Of course, we "regretted" that decision on Wednesday and Thursday when the ES swooned, but at the time it really was the right thing to do: be wrong early.

"How's the trade looking now?"

This is easiest to answer with a trade log table:

None of these trades is up or down wildly. However, the two trades from last week are profitable, while Tuesday's trade - intended to work towards a quasi closing down of the position - has been unprofitable.

Note that - at least for now (on the intended close date) - only partially closing the trade was a better course of action than actually hard closing the position.

"So the trade made money - why?"

Perhaps we'll get a better sense of why the trade made money by looking to yesterday and seeing how it was down when the ES was around 2360! Put differently, the trade only made money from this morning's perspective.

We took a screen shot yesterday to see this trade in effectively three phases:

The first line in the table above was yesterday's pricing on the initial trade. It really didn't make that much money. That is because those May31 2335 puts were "live"; the fact that there were two pricey puts.

Right on the date of initiation, we had an awesome comment from reader atom&humber that explicitly warned against this type of problem:

As it turns out, A&H's critique of the backspread was prescient. In fact, we were fortunate that it took as long as it did for the ES to break down; had it done so earlier, the initial trade would have been a loss. To A&H's point, the dive in the ES had yielded us a grand gain of $1.50 or so…

The second line combines the initial trade with the first mod. Our total basis for last week's trading was $9.05. As can be seen, the "real money" that was earned when the ES was lower came not from the backspread, but from tightening in our expiries from May31 to May22. This move pushed the P&L up about $10 on the overall position.

Why was the second trade so profitable? Because buying the "calendar spread" - long the May31 2335 put, sell the May22 2335 put - was a trade that took our theta higher and made our overall vega positive rather than negative.

In a nutshell, when the ES dipped, would you rather be short two May22 2335 puts, or two May31 2335 puts? That's an easy question. This second leg played out to our benefit, and was the core source of our profitability when the market dropped.

The second modification of the trade - the "closing" mod that we put on Tuesday morning - can be seen in Row 3 of the table above. With the ES down 40 handles less than 48 hours after initiating the closer, the third modification lost us about $14 - more than last week's trade gained us.

So as we sit here smugly on Friday morning, up $7 or so overall, the fact is that the sucker punch drop on Wednesday and into Thursday really was detrimental to this aggregate trade.

The fact is, the last trade was a 2x3; even the third spread (the unprofitable one) was about break-even in the middle of the night on Wednesday when ES was down at 2345 due to the fact that we had 3 2330s against 2 2350's. In other words, the dynamic was highly fluid, and subject to rapid change.

With the rapid repricing of risk, we find ourselves back in the stubborn trading range that we've inhabited for the last several weeks. Our one long May31 2385 put becomes the dominant voice in the cacophony of options signals that are swirling around among all our trades. The longer we inhabit this tighter range, the more the value of that one option will govern the outcome of the trade.

"Are you going to do anything here?"

We'll wait until Monday. We do have a plan for what we'd like to do come Monday, but we'll just need to see how things play. All the May22 puts are essentially dead. Should the weekend pass with little action, the May26 puts we sold will also have little worth, in which case we can work them better.

The real risk is that the market dives into next weekend. Again, we defer to the primacy of the current trading range and the low-vol regime that we currently inhabit.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

So we ask our readers: is this another chance to "buy the dip" - so far it would seem so! Or do you hold off or even shed position in equities and/or short vol positions? Please do chime in, as we've seen some really nice commentary in recent past Bulletins.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.