Foot Locker Crashes After Earnings

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reported first quarter earnings results that missed estimates for the top as well as for the bottom line slightly, but the company's shares were hit very hard on Friday:

Foot Locker's shares cratered 15% to below $60, which is 24% below the 52 week high at close to $80. Foot Locker still is ahead of its 52 week low, but now trading at the lower end of the range it has been in over the last year.

What caused Friday's very large drop? Revenue estimates were missed by 1%, earnings per share estimates were missed by a little less than 2% -- not great, but this doesn't seem like an appropriate reason for a 15% share price cut. Let's take a closer look:

Foot Locker's revenues were up 0.5%, which is a lot better than what we have seen from most other retailers over the last weeks. This revenue increase was made up by a comps sale increase entirely, as the store count declined slightly. If a company grows its top line that is good, and if that growth comes from comps sales increases, that is even better: The company did not have to open any new stores or do anything else that increases operating expenses, thus the higher sales per existing location are very valuable as they will increase margins (all else equal).

Foot Locker's revenues were further affected by currency rates, adjusting for this forex impact gets us to a revenue increase (as well as comps sales increase) of 1.8% -- this looks like a very strong showing in an industry that is reporting comp sales declines in many cases [with the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect being a main reason]. The fact that Foot Locker can withstand the negative impact of online competition so far is a big plus for the company and its owners.

Gross margins were down in the first quarter, which is also why Foot Locker's net earnings and earnings per share declined, but the decline rate hasn't been very high (and a small decline was forecasted by analysts, thus the 15% share price drop comes as a surprise) -- earnings per share were $1.36 versus $1.39 in the previous year, a 2% decline yoy.

When we take a look at the company's balance sheet, we see that cash continues to stand at $1.05 billion, which is well more than ten percent of the company's market capitalization, whilst at the same time long term debt totals just $130 million -- even Foot Locker's net cash position is equal to more than one tenth of the company's market cap.

The company's very clean balance sheet allows for substantial shareholder returns, which the company pays out in two forms: As dividends, with a 2.1% dividend yield, which is slightly better than the market average, but with strong dividend growth (last raise was a 13% increase), and additionally in the form of share repurchases, which increase each share's portion of the company's earnings over the years, thus making each share more valuable.

FL Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Over the last few years Foot Locker has massively shrunk its share count, in the first quarter the number of shares outstanding was down 4% year on year.

FL Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Since Foot Locker's cash flows have been trending up (along with earnings), and due to the fact that the company holds a big net cash position, I believe investors will continue to receive attractive shareholder returns from the company, in the form of dividends as well as by stock buybacks.

FL PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Foot Locker's valuation looks rather low compared to how the company was valued in the past (with a trailing PE ratio of 12.2 versus an average of 15-18), and Foot Locker looks especially cheap relative to the broad market, which is trading at twice Foot Locker's valuation.

If Foot Locker was battling declining comp sales and / or being in a lot of debt, that might be justified, but when we look at the company's fundamentals, the very low valuation seems unreasonable.

Takeaway

Foot Locker is a company that reports increasing comp sales, even when we do not adjust for adverse forex rates, and which also holds a great balance sheet with a big net cash position.

The company's cash flows and earnings have risen steadily over the last years, and yet the company's shares cratered after missing estimates just slightly.

Foot Locker doesn't look unattractive at the current price, I believe, at least for investors not afraid of buying retail stocks.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.