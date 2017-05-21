A 7% Yield, Industry Turnaround, Estimates Rising Fast, Goes Ex Soon

Opportunity sometimes presents itself in messy ways, particularly in the market. If we wait for everything to be perfect about a stock, it's often too late.

We came across Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) recently, and it looks like it could be a winner, even with the difficult metrics which stem from its relatively short history.

Profile: On July 12, 2016, Triton Container International Limited and TAL International Group, Inc. combined in an all-stock merger under the newly created Triton International Limited.

With a 26% market share, Triton is now the world's largest lessor of intermodal containers and chassis. Intermodal containers are large, standardized steel boxes used to transport freight by ship, rail or truck.

Triton has a worldwide presence with offices/operations on five continents:

The merger also has given TRTN a major cost advantage over its peers:

We've owned container stocks in the past such as Textainer (NYSE:TGH), which was a steady dividend payer, until the container trade fell apart in 2015, and it was forced to cut its dividend from $.47 to $.24, to $.03, before eliminating it.

Fast forward to Q4 '16-Q1 '17 and it looks like the industry is recovering from oversupply, which in turn is creating more demand and better pricing.

Utilization rates have rebounded strongly over the past two quarters, as has unit pickup/dropoff activity:

This has been reflected in TRTN's income over the past two quarters, and management feels that demand should continue to improve in 2017.

"In general, we expect market conditions to remain favorable for at least the next several quarters. We expect the supply/demand balance for containers to remain tight, and that our key operating metrics will continue to improve. We also anticipate that we will achieve sequential growth in our adjusted pre-tax income from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2017, reflecting further improvement in our operating performance and reduced impacts from purchase accounting. We also expect that our Adjusted pre-tax income will increase from its second quarter level through the end of the year, if market conditions remain strong." (Source: Q1' 17 earnings release)

The market agrees with it, as TRTN's price/share is up 92% since its July '16 IPO, and is still up 63% in 2017, in spite of a 6% decline over the past quarter:

Analysts have also climbed aboard in a big way, giving TRTN five upward estimate revisions over the past seven days, since its May 11th Q1 '17 earnings report.

The consensus EPS estimate for 2017 also has jumped from $.90 in the past three months from $1.56, and the Q2 '17 estimate is up 35%, from $.43 to $.58:

Opportunity: Even with all of these estimate hikes, TRTN is still 16% below analysts' lowest price target of $30.00, at its $25.73 price/share.

A $30.00 price tag would = a forward P/E of 12.20 given the consensus 2017 estimate of $2.46.

This 12.20 forward P/E puts TRTN in between two of its competitors, TGH (13.73 forward P/E), and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) with its low 8.10 forward P/E.

Dividends: But there's a big advantage that TRTN has vs. CAI and TGH - it pays a quarterly dividend of $.45/share, and currently yields around 7%.

Management declared this quarter's dividend last week - TRTN goes ex-dividend on 5/29/17:

We just added TRTN to our High Dividend Stocks By Sectors Tables (in the Services section).

Risks: OK, enough with the perfect picture stuff - here's where it gets murky. Because TRTN had major merger costs - over $50M in Q3 '16 - it has negative EPS and very poor trailing dividend coverage. That's right - its TTM dividend payout ratio is a whopper - over 2,250% - certainly a record for any of our articles.

We tried looking at it in another way also, using management's metric of pre-tax income, which still puts the payout ratio at over 120%.

However, look closer at Q1 '17, TRTN's unjiggered payout ratio fell below 100% to 95.74%; still not great, but it's definitely going in the right direction.

Q3 '16 was TRTN's first quarter as the new entity - that's where the large merger costs mainly fell:

Management went back and listed these combined pre-merger figures for Triton and TAL on the Q3 '16 report, which brings up another problem - the Hanjin bankruptcy.

Fortunately, TRTN had insurance, and its exposure wasn't huge - Hanjin represented 3% of its fleet. But it still showed a $29.7M "impact" from Hanjin in Q3 '16. The company then added that back in Q3, along with $6.8K in purchase accounting, to come up with a $.40 adjusted pre-tax income pro forma per share.

It has been able to get back about 91% of its containers from the Hanjin debacle so far. The additional downside is that this insurance claim will inflate its future insurance premiums, because as we all know, insurance isn't for paying claims, it's for protecting insurance companies' bottom lines.

Here are the key risks which management listed on the Q1 '17 report: More potential customer defaults, weak steel price impact on old container sales, and protectionism.

This is a clear case of cognitive dissonance - there's a good yield, the stock is way below estimates, it has analysts' support, a dominant market share, its integration costs are behind it, and its industry seems to be recovering, but... those risks, and the coverage factor, etc., don't make this a no brainer for us; it's a bet on the future in many ways.

With that in mind, we looked for a way to hedge our bet via selling cash secured put options. As it turns out, TRTN has very attractive put option yields. Why? Because there are traders in the other camp who don't buy into TRTN's story, so they're ponying up big time for put options.

In fact, the October $25.00 put strike now has a bid of over 11% on it, at $2.85, which would give you a $22.15 breakeven and an annualized yield of over 27% for this five-month trade.

This is one of the more attractive options yields we've seen recently in this low volatility era.

You can see more details on our Cash Secured Puts Table, which also tracks over 20 other trades daily.

If you'd rather just buy TRTN outright, but still want to hedge, here's a covered call trade which also expires in October. It's pretty far out of the money, $4.27 above TRTN's $25.73 price, but it still has an attractive bid of $1.50.

There also are two $.45 dividends during the term of this trade. If TRTN is flat, or goes down, your call options will expire worthless, and you walk away in October with the $.90 in dividends and $1.50 in call option money.

If TRTN blows through the $30 price, you'll have a bigger gain of $5.77 - the options money and the price gain, but no dividends. The third scenario is the biggest payoff, but it's probably the least likely - TRTN doesn't rise above $30 until after the two ex-dividend dates.

You can see more details for this trade and over 20 others in our Covered Calls Table.

Here's another plus for TRTN; it's selling near book value, at 1.14x book:

This isn't a high ROA/ROE industry, but TRTN has a ways to go to pull even with broad industry averages. Its debt/equity load, though, is a lot lower than industry averages:

Debt: TRTN's debt looks well-laddered out into the future, and is mostly at fixed rates or rate-hedged with swaps.

