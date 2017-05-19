Sprint And T-Mobile: A Natural Combination?

In February, I highlighted how SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF) changed stance on control of the combined entity had increased the possibility of a merger between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). At that time, T-Mobile was keeping silence regarding the merger while Sprint ownership was more receptive to the idea. I argued that the merger made a lot of sense for both companies and it will be a natural combination if they are able to reach an agreement and get FCC approval. The delay at that time was due to the spectrum auction in May. FCC had asked the businesses to abstain from merger talks in order to eliminate the issue of collusion. The merger talks started as soon as the auction was over. According to different sources, SoftBank and T-Mobile are in talks to merge.

Following is a small excerpt from my article and what I believed was the main driver behind the merger.

"By merging, they will be getting the advantage of scale, which will allow them to compete better due to wider access, lower costs and a superior combination of services. There will be a considerable overlap in services. This means that the potential for synergies is quite high. Both these companies have made progress on network operating costs, and a combination of their assets will position them nicely to compete with the bigger players."

T-Mobile's CFO, Braxton Carter, has come out and said the exact same thing as a key consideration for the merger and why it is attractive for the company. He said that there is a huge prize when you talk about Sprint, and that's true hard synergies. He believes that there will be more than $30 billion in estimated synergies over time between the companies. I believe the CFO might have been talking about the total value (present value of future synergies) of these synergies. In absolute terms, the combination will not be able to get $30 billion in annual synergies. So, please do not confuse this figure with the annual savings. Annual synergies might be between $1-4 billion once the merger is consummated.

Synergies are a key fact that needs to be considered when we talk about this merger. As both these companies operate in the wireless network, operating costs are substantial. Fixed costs to run a wireless network are huge and do not depend on the subscriber base. Large number of cell sites results in a hefty fixed cost. Along with the maintenance and operating costs such as rent, these costs can become a massive burden on operating margin. Merging these two businesses will eliminate some of the overlapping costs and fewer cell sites will be needed to maintain the network. Also, the costs to advertise and market will be reduced as combined business will be marketing the same product. These synergies will create value for the shareholders as the profitability will increase which will push the stock price higher. In addition to these financial advantages, Combined entity will have a larger scale which will allow it compete better against AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

I also talked about a possibility of a combination with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cable companies are increasingly trying to get into the wireless business. T-Mobile's CFO also talked about a coalition of Sprint, T-Mobile and Comcast of Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR). In my opinion, this will be an excellent coalition and will create a lot of value for shareholders of these companies. As the cellular services and media companies are coming closer, the landscape of the industry is changing and this marriage will be a nice addition to the industry.

The biggest issue, as the Washington Post article linked above highlights, will be the approval from the FCC. A coalition with the cable company will make it easier for these companies to get an approval. New administration is said to be more business friendly which might look at this merger as a way of introducing a stronger third competitor to AT&T and Verizon. This might result in an even better competitive landscape and benefit customers. We will have to see the outcome of the talks and then the FCC approval.

The merger makes a lot of sense for both companies and its shareholders. Sprint shareholders will benefit the most as the company has suffered after the failed merger process with T-Mobile in 2014. T-Mobile shareholders will also get a good deal due to the complementary operations and the prospect of higher profitability. Sprint and T-Mobile shareholders should hold tight to their holdings and wait for the outcome of these talks. I am expecting the companies to reach an agreement soon. If the FCC grants approval then this will be one of the best deals of the year due to its potential to create value for both sets of shareholders.

