Jaguar Mining: The Exchange Rate Risk At Play

In this article I am discussing how to get a big picture of a company reporting in US dollars and operating in non-US jurisdictions.

In 1Q 2017 Jaguar Mining financial results were negatively impacted by the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Brazilian real.

Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGD) is a small gold miner operating two mines in Brazil. On May 11, 2017 the company released its 1Q 2017 report and shortly after Jaguar shares dropped 18.3%. What happened? The answer is quite simple: the company reported high costs of production.

Let me go a little bit deeper into this issue. The table below shows basic financial and operating measures, as disclosed in the company's financial statements:

At first sight it looks like Jaguar is in big trouble. For years mining companies around the world have been cutting their costs of production but in 1Q 2017 Jaguar did something totally different - it increased its unit cost of production by 20.8%, compared to 1Q 2016 (look at the lower panel of the table). A shocking event! So thought the investors and here is the result:

However, I do not think the company is in big trouble. In my opinion, Jaguar is an academic example of a miner negatively impacted by the exchange rate risk. Here is why I think so.

Brazilian real

Two Jaguar's mines, Turmalina and the Caete complex, operate in Brazil so the company incurs its costs in Brazilian reals. However, Jaguar reports in US dollars. Therefore the weak Brazilian real (against the US dollar) supports the company - in such a case Jaguar's costs, expressed in US dollars, are relatively lower than those reported when the Brazilian currency is stronger. On the other hand, when the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Brazilian real is lower (in that case the Brazilian real is stronger) the opposite happens.

Well, I realize it sounds a little bit complicated so let me present an example. I will start from recalculating the figures depicted inn Table 1 into Brazilian reals. It means that each figure, expressed in US dollars, was recalculated using the following average exchange rate between the US dollar and the Brazilian real:

1Q 2016: 3.8959 1Q 2017: 3.1438

Here is the result:

Totally different picture:

First of all, revenue went down by 11.7% instead of going up (as in Table 1) - due to the stronger Brazilian real and despite higher sales volume, in 1Q 2017 Jaguar reported lower revenue expressed in reals than in 1Q 2016 Direct mining and processing costs remained generally unchanged (an increase of 2.4%)

And now the most important thing - the unit cost of production (look at the lower panel in Table 2) was cut by 2.6%! Instead of a much higher unit cost of production (look at Table 1 and notice an increase of 20.8%), Jaguar was able to cut this cost. Do you still think that Jaguar is in big trouble?

Further, I have recalculated the unit cost of production into Brazilian reals, starting from 1Q 2016:

I think the truth about the company is shown in the chart above, not in its financial statements. Between 1Q 2016 and 3Q 2016 the unit cost of production was going down but since 3Q 2016 it has been going up (fortunately, it is still below its 1Q 2016 level). So the company is not in big trouble but…indeed, most recently not everything is fine with Jaguar (it is a subject for another article).

Finally, the last chart - it shows Jaguar's unit direct cost of production expressed in 1Q 2016 US dollars (the unit cost of production expressed in Brazilian reals has been recalculated using the 1Q 2016 exchange rate between the US dollar and the Brazilian real):

The chart shows that at the constant exchange rate between the two currencies (I am applying the 1Q 2016 exchange rate of 3.8959:1)), in 1Q 2017 Jaguar would have reported a unit cost of production of $678 per ounce of gold. I think it is not a high cost, especially when compared to other miners operating in jurisdictions similar to Jaguar's: Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF), B2 Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG), First Majestic (NYSE:AG), Kinross (NYSE:KGC), Newmont (NYSE:NEM), IAMGold (NYSE:IAG) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG):

The chart above shows, that at the unchanged exchange rate between the US dollar and the Brazilian real, in 1Q 2017 Jaguar would have shown a modest unit cost of production of 678 per ounce of gold.

Last but not least. As the chart below shows, between January 2016 and February 2017 the Brazilian real was strengthening against the US dollar, negatively impacting Jaguar's financial results. However, since late February 2017 the trend has been reversing. What is more, yesterday, due to the political turmoil in Brazil, the Brazilian currency crashed against the US dollar. Who knows, if the real continues its weakening against the US dollar, Jaguar may get a strong support in the next quarters…

Summary

For companies reporting in US dollars but operating in non-US dollar jurisdictions it is crucial to look at their results keeping in mind that exchange rates between the US dollar and the currencies used in resident countries may distort the big picture of a company. Jaguar is such a case. In 1Q 2017, mainly due to the weaker US dollar against the Brazilian real, the company showed poor results.

However, the exchange rate is a factor no company controls. The only way to protect itself against a currency risk is to enter derivative contracts but these instruments add another risk to a company's profile.

Investors holding shares of miners operating in non-US jurisdictions (and reporting in US dollars) should conduct their own research to get a full picture of their share holding. In this article I present an example of such an analysis. What is more, in my "Unorthodox Mining Investing" Marketplace service, apart from running a portfolio of mining stocks, I will focus on disclosing the unusual situations the miners, as Jaguar, may encounter.

