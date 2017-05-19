Boeing Delivers 737 MAX

A few days prior to the first delivery of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX, Boeing chose to ground the aircraft due to a manufacturing method used at a supplier producing the low-pressure turbine blade for the turbofan. No failure occurred and the delivery schedule never seemed in danger since turbofan supplier CFM could rely on a second supplier to increase production. This all went pretty much as I expected and covered in another article.

In this article, I want to have a look at the Boeing 737 MAX production ramp up and backlog.

First delivery

Source: www.ainonline.com

Boeing has delivered the first Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Malindo Air on May 17. The Asian carrier became the first airline to take delivery of the aircraft after Southwest Airlines (LUV) postponed service entry. The delivery is part of an order placed by parent company Lion Air for 201 MAX aircraft placed in 2012.

Other airlines that will take delivery this year include flydubai, American Airlines (AAL), LOT Polish Airlines and WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) which recently also committed to the Boeing 787-9,

Boeing 737 production

Figure 1: Production rate Boeing 737 program

If we turn the monthly rates into annual figures we get the following production outputs per year:

Year Production Deliveries 2017 Increase to 47 per month 522 2018 Increase to 52 per month 624 2019 Increase to 57 per month 669 2020 684

What we see is that each year up to and including 2020, the production per annum is set to increase. For this year, Boeing is likely to increase deliveries of the Boeing 737 by 30 units, another 100 in 2018, 45 in 2019 and 15 in 2020.

For 2017 and 2018 the following deliveries split by generation family are expected:

Year 737 Program 737 MAX 737NG 2017 522 70 452 2018 624 280 344

With the aircraft that are already built, the 737 MAX percentage for 2017 comes at 15%. This is at the lower side of the 15%-20% share that was indicated in Boeing’s earnings call.

Currently the Boeing 737 Next Generation has 800 unfilled orders. 796 out of these orders will be delivered in 2017 and 2018, which means that in theory Boeing could switch to an all-MAX production in early 2019. However, given that Boeing is still accepting orders for the Boeing 737NG and has orders for the 737-800A, I can imagine that the Boeing 737NG production could be stretched to 2020-2021. In the first year of production, I expect that revenue increase on the program will be driven by higher productions and not so much by higher sales prices of the Boeing 737 MAX. In terms of profit, I expect the switch from NG to MAX to have a minor positive impact.

With a backlog of over 3,700 aircraft and a production rate increase to 57 aircraft per month in 2019, Boeing remains oversold which shows the robustness of the aircraft.

Conclusion

Boeing is currently envisioning a steep ramp up in Boeing 737 MAX production rate. For 2017, I am expecting 70-80 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries. While a smooth production ramp up of the MAX is important for Boeing to avoid delivery delays, it will be the overall rate increase on the program that will drive revenues and earnings and not so much the blend-in of the MAX.

For investors, the ramp up means that much of the lower revenues and profits from the Boeing 777 will be compensated for and no drop in profits or cash flow are to be expected in the coming years. Combining the Boeing 737 production increases with the improving cash profile on the Boeing 787 program, Boeing remains a sound investment.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.