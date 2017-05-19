Ignyta: $7 Oncology Concern Is Worth Consideration

"Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life." ― Bob Marley

During Wednesday's sell-off in the market, I took advantage of the decline to take an initial stake in Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) as the story has improved over the past year and I am increasingly liking the risk/reward profiles of this small cap concern. Let's take a look.

Company Overview:

Ignyta is a small San Diego-based oncology concern. It is squarely in the "Tier 4" category of a biotech stock. The company sports a market capitalization of just over $400 million and stock sells for approximately $7.50 a share. The shares' 52-week high are just below $10.00 a share and the stock came public early in 2014. The equity sells for less than half its level achieved just before the biotech bubble got pricked late in the summer of 2015.

Pipeline:

The company has several early stage pipeline candidates developed using the company's proprietary Oncolome™ database which is a curated repository of molecular alterations that are enriched in tumor tissue samples. Ignyta's pipeline while diverse remains very early stage outside of one candidate. Here's a quick rundown on the three most advanced compounds in development.

Entrectinib:

This is an orally bioavailable, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor directed to the Trk family tyrosine kinase receptors, ROS1 and ALK proteins. It is in Phase 2 development. This candidate is further along that it appears and has seen some very encouraging early trial results. According to company management in its last earnings conference call, the program is tracking toward dual NDA submissions in TRK and ROS1 in 2018 if supported by clinical data, with anticipated US commercial launch in both indications in 2019. Earlier this week the FDA designated entrectinib a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment adult and pediatric patients with NTRK fusion-positive, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have either progressed following prior treatment or have no reasonable therapeutic options.

Taladegib:

This drug candidate is an orally bioavailable, small molecule hedgehog/smoothened antagonist. It is in a Phase 1b combination study for ovarian cancer. In March of this year, Ignyta entered into an amended and restated license, development and commercialization agreement with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) for the taladegib oncology program.

RXDX-105:

This is another orally bioavailable, small molecule multikinase inhibitor that has demonstrated potent inhibition of RET and is also active against BRAF. This compound is currently in a Phase 1b clinical study.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company left the first quarter with some $108 million of cash in the till. Ignyta is burning through $20 million to $25 million per quarter for trial development and other expenses. Analyst commentary is positive but sparse on Ignyta. The current median analyst price target is $15.00 a share. Cantor Fitzgerald did reissue its Buy rating and $15 price target on Ignyta Monday after its received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA.

Outlook:

I think these shares are worthy of an initial small stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. The company's pipeline has several "shots on goal" and it is closer to commercialization of its primary drug candidate that I think most investors realize. Oncology also is a hot area for M&A deals should that space see an uptick in activity after being dormant over the past three months.

That being said, the company is going to have to raise some funding before being able to roll out entrectinib assuming it gets approved. Therefore I took a 'half' stake in this name on Wednesday and probably will add as entrectinib advances and after the company addresses its funding needs.

