Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Vs. Blackstone Mortgage Trust: The Final Knock Out

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has been one of the first five members of the A-Team since its launch date. These five members (the other four names being MAIN, ARCC, STWD and NRZ) were named "Warriors" (after the Golden-State Warriors) to reflect their high quality, superb record and consistency.

On the other hand, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) - one of few fine commercial mortgage-REITs ("mREITs"), e.g. STWD, LADR, ACRE and of course ARI - has been left out of the A-Team. BXMT was a well deserved contender that almost made it to the A-Team. However, having three commercial eREITs in the team was more than enough and the final picks (STWD, ARI and LADR) simply deemed to serve the A-Team's purposes as well as short and long targets better.

Shortly after the A-Team was launched and ever since I received quite a lot of questions/remarks regarding the inclusion of ARI and the exclusion of BXMT.

We stood up for the challenge and over the past year published two pieces covering the clash between ARI versus BXMT. On both December 26, 2016, as well as in March 3, 2017, ARI came on top.

Nonetheless, every good thing comes to an end and last month we've turned neutral (with a bearish bias) on mREITs and we bailed out of all three A-Team commercial mREITs.

First and foremost, lets see how our picks performed during the 13 months since the A-Team launch date (3/31/2016) to the end of April (the month in which we bailed out). Although our actual purchase dates were before 3/31/2016 (and at much lower-better prices than that date) we would stick to 3/31/2016. Similarly, although our selling prices were before 4/30/2017 (and in most cases at higher-better prices than that date) we would stick to 4/30/2017.

Overall, I believe that we picked the right horses.

ACRE is a stock we like and we actually held during most of 2016 and into 2017. Nonetheless, at some point we let this one go and it hadn't done much since.

JCAP, on the other hand, has never been on our radar and you can clearly see why. During April 2016 this stock was down more than 30% in less than a month and a half since the A-Team's launch date. In spite of its tremendous rise since mid-April 2016 a stock with such swings and volatility can't and shouldn't be A-Team material.

Among the other "big four" BXMT is the clear laggard. While a total return 25% over 13 months is nothing to be ashamed of, 30%-plus is not only better but quite significantly - more than 20% - better.

As for the decisions to let ARI go:

1. Valuation. Simply put, ARI has never traded that high:

2. Relative value. When the premium that ARI's common offers over ARI preferred shares is shrinking, one should ask whether the extra yield is worth the extra risk. We decided that it doesn't. At its peak ($19.92, April 27h 2017) ARI's dividend yield was 9.23%. At that time ARI-A was about 8.4% (as it is today); that's a very narrow difference and naturally the narrowest ever recorded.

3. Tougher environment. The reason we downgraded the mREITs (REM, MORL) segment as a whole was that the uptrend in the rising yield has clearly slowed/halted. Consequently, spreads - that are the most important factor in mREITs' profitability - have shrank quite substantially.

The spread between the US 10-Year Treasury Note Yield ("UST10Y") to the US two-Year Treasury Note Yield ("UST2Y") peaked about two months ago at circa 1.4% whereas now it's below 1%. That is a significant decline for the spread that may take its toll from mREITs.

4. Financial results. Although we bailed out before any of the names published earnings, the results support our view that the tougher environment and fiercer competition might make life more difficult, definitely more challenging, for mREITs.

Here are the most recent financial results for the first quarter of 2017 for the six commercial mREITs:

Symbol EPS / vs. Exp. Dividend / Change Revenues / vs. Exp. Rev. Y/Y ARI 41c / -6c (Big Miss) 46c / In-line 57.81M / -6.02M (Big Miss) +23.5% LADR 31c / -2c (Slight Miss) 30c / In-line 56.52M / +1.80M (Slight Beat) +147.5% STWD 51c / +1c (Slight Beat) 48c / In-line 198.72M / -17.99M (Big Miss) +1.7% BXMT 61c / -2c (Slight Miss) 62c / In-line 71.84M / -4.84M (Medium Miss) -7.5% ACRE 23c / -3c (Big Miss) 27c / +3.8% 10.34M / -0.46M (Slight Miss) +1.2% JCAP 21c / +7c (Big Beat) 35c / In-line 2.3M / N/A +101.3%

While revenues are mostly up for the segment, the profitability (as per the EPS) mostly miss on targets.

Moreover, as you can see in the above table, most of the companies haven't earned enough during the past quarter to cover their dividend payouts. Although this is only one quarter we believe that the risk of not covering the payouts is steadily increasing alongside the declining (long- versus short-term) spreads.

5. New administration targets. The expected boom is not happening as of yet and there's growing doubt whether the 3%-plus GDP growth is achievable. Same goes for other reforms/bills that the new administration wishes to push through. The euphoria of Q1/2017 may not hold up much longer as reality hits and the high expectations slowly fade away or being adjusted lower.

6. Price Target. Simply put, ARI has reached our price target and became a sell as per our trading ranges that were set a couple of months back.

Those were the reasons for us to bail out of ARI and, indeed, following the disappointing results, the stock has shed about 9% since its peak.

Why are we still holding BXMT then? There are three reasons for this, some of those are the mirror image for the reasons that caused us to leave ARI behind:

1. Valuation. BXMT did trade higher than current levels:

2. Relative value. When ARI offered a yield of ~9.2%, BXMT offered - and still offers - ~8.2%. Taking into consideration the BXMT portfolio is considered to be of higher quality than that of ARI, the 1% difference turned BXMT into a better risk/reward play than ARI.

3. Better coverage. In spite of the recent quarter slight miss, we believe that BXMT has better chances than its peer-group to maintain the 100%-plus coverage of its dividend payout through earnings. While others (mostly ARI and STWD) may struggle to do so, we believe that BXMT is better positioned to maintain its profitability and, therefore, to keep and possibly increase the dividend payouts.

Quoting Tony Marone, BXMT's CFO, from the recent company's press conference:

We've maintained our 1Q dividend at $0.62 per share, reflecting our estimation of the consistent earnings power of our platform over the medium term, notwithstanding the slight ups and downs of any particular quarter.

While we don't see a cut on the horizon of the other big three (STWD, LADR, ARI) we feel that at this point in time, BXMT offers the best risk/reward profile out this group.

4. Future/Potential Growth. Additional reasons include the company portfolio's high exposure to floating rate loans (91%) as well as its future potential growth through a recent-meaningful JV (see below) that is expected to lift this number even higher.

Although rates/yields seem to back off recently, we still believe that the short-term rates - the ones that actually affect mREITs' portfolios, e.g. one- and three-month LIBOR - will continue to rise, even if at a slower pace than originally anticipated.

BXMT has recently formed a Joint Venture with Walker & Dunlop (WD), a leading originator and servicer of multifamily loans, to source and fund loans prior to their eligibility for permanent agency financing. The multifamily bridge loans business has an overall deal volume greater than $20B. BXMT share in this JV is 85% while WD is the largest pure-play lender in this segment.

Quoting Tony Marone, BXMT's CFO, from the recent company's press conference:

In closing, we are excited for the future of BXMT as we begin to pursue new loan origination opportunities through our joint venture with Walker & Dunlop, anticipate continued rising interest rates to generate additional earnings for our shareholders and continue to expand our balance sheet capabilities to prudently finance our business.

All in all, BXMT now seems to be the best positioned commercial mREIT (at least among those with market cap greater than $1B). We believe that BXMT has better chances to succeed and keep thriving in a more challenging market and while new deals are more difficult to find and (mostly) make sufficient money from.